Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A55 5G: Comparing the mid-range Androids

Oppo has just announced its newest smartphone lineup in the form of the Oppo Reno 12 5G and Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G.

Promising to “unlock new realms of creativity and productivity” the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G boasts AI features, an exclusive chipset and super fast charging all for a budget-friendly price.

How does the new Reno 12 Pro 5G compare to Samsung’s mid-range offering, the Galaxy A55 5G? Although we haven’t yet reviewed the Reno 12 Pro, we’ve compared the specs of both so you can decide which handset may be better suited for you.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G features the exclusive MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy

The Reno 12 Pro runs on the new MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy processor, a new chipset created exclusively by MediaTek and Oppo to “deliver exceptional power efficiency”. The processor runs on a 4nm and an octa-core architecture which promises to ensure a “smooth performance with remarkably low power consumption”.

The Galaxy A55 runs on the Samsung Exynos 1480 processor, which also runs on a similar 4nm and octa-core CPU architecture. We found in our review that the processor helps the handset stay cool under pressure and is “punchy enough” for casual gaming although serious gamers might do better with a more capable handset such as the RedMagic 9 Pro.

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G has GenAI features

One of the biggest points from the new Reno 12 lineup is the suite of “industry-leading GenAI features.” Following the likes of the Pixel 8 and S24 lineup, the Reno 12 Pro includes new photo editing tools to allow for quick and easy touch-ups.

These tools include AI Eraser which allows you to remove distracting objects from the background, AI Best Face which identifies people with closed eyes and uses advanced AI technology to open them up and even AI Clear Face which performs a “high definition restoration” of individuals.

There’s also an AI Toolbox, built on the Google Gemini LLM, that’ll offer up specific tools depending on what you’re doing on-screen. This can range from AI Write, which can rewrite chunks of text, to AI Speak and AI Summary.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G has a 50MP front-facing camera

Not only does the Reno 12 Pro boast a hefty 50MP front-facing camera, but it also supports autofocus – a rarity for the price point. The handset also promises to capture more realistic lighting effects and natural skin tones by “intelligently adjusting exposure based on the scene”.

In comparison, the Galaxy A55 features a capable 32MP fixed-focus selfie camera which should be able to handle the occasional selfie and video call.

Otherwise, both handsets have a trio of lenses at the rear but their respective offering differs slightly. While both have a 50MP main lens, the Reno 12 Pro’s is fitted with a Sony LYT600 sensor and OIS and is supported with a 50MP Telephoto lens and an 8MP ultrawide, whereas the A55’s 50MP main lens is accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide and 5MP macro lens.

We found the A55 to be a “pretty satisfying little phone camera” which offers realistic colour and an automatic Night Mode feature.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro camera

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G supports 80W SuperVOOC charging

One aspect that lets Samsung smartphones down as a whole is their ability to fast charge, and the Galaxy A55 is no different as it only supports up to 25W charging. We found in our benchmark tests that it took 83 minutes to charge from 1-100%.

The Reno 12 Pro, however, supports Oppo’s 80W SuperVOOC charging tech, which Oppo promises can take the handset from 1-100% in just 46 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is cheaper

The Galaxy A55 5G is available now at a slightly cheaper starting price than the Reno 12 Pro, at just £439 for the handset with 128GB storage and £489 for the 256GB model.

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro is set to launch on the 28th June at £499, though that’ll net you a whopping 512GB as standard.