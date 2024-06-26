Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G vs Oppo Reno 12 5G: What’s the difference?

Oppo recently announced two new mid-range smartphones, the Oppo Reno 12 5G and the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G.

The two phones have a surprising amount in common, including the same custom MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, the same huge 5000 mAh battery and the same speedy 80W fast charging.

Both models will also take advantage of a wide range of AI features, including AI Clear Face and AI Best Face to improve photos, AI Studio to generate images and AI Summary and Recording Summary to arrange text and audio recordings into written notes.

Keep reading to find out which features set these two Oppo Reno phones apart.

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G features an Infinite View Screen

The Oppo Reno 12 5G and the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G have a lot of design features in common, but the screen is one factor that sets the two smartphones apart.

While both phones feature 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED displays, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G takes advantage of the new Infinite View Screen. This display uses a quad micro-curve design to combine the look of a curved screen with the grip of a flat one. This means you get the same immersive view as a curved display without any accidental touches.

The display on the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G is also built from a tougher version of Gorilla Glass to better protect the phone from drops, though both models carry the same IP65 rating against dust and water.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro

The Oppo Reno 12 5G comes in more colours

The Oppo Reno 12 5G is available in three colours, including Sunset Pink, Peach Fuzz and Matte Brown.

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, meanwhile, only comes in two colours – Sunset Gold and Space Brown.

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G includes a telephoto lens

When it comes to camera tech, both the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G and the Oppo Reno 12 5G include the same 50-megapixel main camera with omnidirectional autofocus and OIS.

Both models also feature Portrait Modes with up to 2x digital zoom for capturing bokeh, along with support for new AI photo editing features such as AI Clear Face and AI Best Face.

However, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G still has the edge for portrait photography with its 50-megapixel telephoto portrait lens with 2x optical zoom. The Pro model also has a larger 50-megapixel selfie camera than the Oppo Reno 12 5G’s 32-megapixel one and supports AI Portrait Retouching effects for real-time adjustments to facial features as you shoot.

The Oppo Reno 12 5G is cheaper

Oppo has yet to announce a price for the Oppo Reno 12 5G in the UK, but we assume it’ll be cheaper than the Pro if released in this region.

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G is already incredibly affordable at just £499 and is available for pre-order now.