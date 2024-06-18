Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G vs Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: What’s new?

Oppo has just announced its latest update to its long-standing Reno series, the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro. The series is the first major release under Oppo’s recent “commitment to accelerate the adoption of AI phones”.

So how does the new Reno 12 Pro compare to one of its predecessors, the Reno 10 Pro? As we haven’t reviewed either just yet, we’ve compared the specs of the Reno 12 Pro against the Reno 10 Pro so you can see what’s new with the Reno series.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G has a 50MP telephoto camera

Although both handsets feature a trio of rear cameras, they differ slightly in which specific lenses they offer. Both include a 50MP main lens with OIS support and an 8MP ultrawide, however, the Reno 12 Pro has a larger telephoto portrait lens at 50MP compared to the Reno 10 Pro’s 32MP.

The telephoto lens on the Reno 12 Pro promises to work with the main lens to capture “half-body portraits with a natural bokeh effect that’s comparable to a professional camera”.

Even so, the Reno 10 Pro’s 32MP telephoto was hailed as an “industry leader” at the time as it’s equipped with a Sony IMX709 flagship sensor to provide professional portrait and ultra-clear portrait images.

Rear of the Oppo Reno 12 Pro

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G runs on Snapdragon 778G 5G Platform

Both handsets run on entirely different processors, with the Oppo Reno 10 Pro running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G and the Reno 12 Pro running on the new MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset. The latter was created exclusively by MediaTek and Oppo to deliver “exceptional power efficiency”.

Although we haven’t tested the Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset yet, we have tested the Snapdragon 778G in other mid-range smartphones, including the Poco X5 Pro. We concluded the processor was “pretty solid” for everyday tasks and able to “handle most of the tasks you throw at it”, though it is a couple of years old at this point.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G has a Quad Micro-Curve design

The display of the Reno 12 Pro is packed with features to enhance the viewing experience. Its 6.7-inch Infinite View Screen promises to merge the “expanded views and rounded grip” of a curved screen with the “accurate touch recognition and durability” of a flat screen. This is thanks to the new Quad Micro-Curve Design which is designed to fit better in your hands while reducing accidental touches.

Not only that but there’s the new Bedtime Mode which adjusts the screen’s colour temperature throughout the day to minimise the impact on your natural melatonin levels and the new Splash Touch which allows you to interact with your screen even when there are water droplets present.

Like the Reno 12 Pro, the Reno 10 Pro is also 6.7 inches. Although it doesn’t boast the new Quad Micro-Curve design, it still has a curved 3D screen and back which is designed to fit comfortably in your hand.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G has GenAI features

One of the biggest differences between the Reno 12 and the Reno 10 ranges stems from the introduction of “industry-leading GenAI features” in the former.

There are a huge number of new tools for quick and easy photo editing, including AI Eraser which removes distracting objects from the background of your images, AI Best Face which identifies people with closed eyes and uses advanced AI technology to open them and even AI Clear Face which performs a “high definition restoration” of individuals.

There’s also the new AI Toolbox which is built on the Google Gemini LLM and includes features such as AI Write, Speak and Summary that are able to understand the content displayed on the screen regardless of the app you’re using.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G will be available in the UK and Europe

Although it launched previously in select countries in Asia, the Reno 12 Pro is soon to be readily available in the UK and Europe, launching on the 28th June at £499 / €599 for the 512GB handset.

At the time of writing, the Reno 10 Pro is not currently available in the UK.