Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G vs Google Pixel 8a: What’s the difference?

Oppo has just revealed the AI-infused mid-range Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G – but how does it compare to Google’s AI-powered Pixel 8a?

While the two are surprisingly well matched in the AI department, they widely differ in other departments, from screen tech to processing power and even battery life and charging that could sway your vote one way or the other.

While we’ve not yet reviewed the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, we have spent a lot of time with the Google Pixel 8a. With that said, here’s how the two compare on paper.

Both offer AI smarts

Google’s Pixel lineup has long been praised for its AI-powered capabilities, from photo modes like Super Res Zoom to recent additions to its AI-powered editing tools like Best Take and the GenAI-powered Magic Editor, and that’s just as true with the Pixel 8a.

It’s one of few mid-rangers to offer not only AI-powered photo and editing tools but general AI features like voice recording transcription, the ability to take phone calls on your behalf and much more.

However, Oppo’s long-term goal of bringing GenAI to everybody means that the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G has some pretty cool AI-powered features too. While not quite as advanced as some of the photo editing tools on the Pixel 8a, the Reno 12 Pro 5G has alternatives like AI Eraser 2.0, AI Best Face and AI Clear Face.

There’s also an AI Toolbox that’ll appear in the phone’s sidebar depending on what’s happening on screen. It offers tools including AI Writer that can assist you with writing social media posts and the like, AI Summary to summarise long websites or chunks of text and AI Speak which reads articles aloud. There’s also AI recording transcription and summarisation available.

Lastly, there’s AI Studio, a feature that’ll generate professional headshots, holiday shots, superhero shots and more, all from a single photo.

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G should be more drop-resistant

Oppo has built the Reno 12 Pro 5G to be pretty resistant to damage; while it can’t quite match the Pixel 8a’s IP68 full dust and water resistance rating, instead coming in with a (still respectable) IP65, the smartphone has other tricks up its sleeve that more than make up for it.

For one, the Reno 12 Pro 5G sports Corning’s top-end Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection that’s usually reserved for top-end flagships, helping to protect the quad-curved screens from scratches and even impacts.

Elsewhere, the frame is made from a proprietary high-strength alloy frame developed by Oppo to provide additional stability (as well as thermal resistance to keep it cool) and there’s even sponge bionic cushioning inside that surrounds key components like the chipset and camera module to add even more shock impact protection from drops.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G

The Google Pixel 8a has a more compact screen

When it comes to screens, the two phones couldn’t be more different. While the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch OLED screen that’s pretty standard in the 2024 market, the Pixel 8a is a decidedly more compact affair with its 6.1-inch OLED screen.

That makes the Pixel 8a easier to hold one-handed, though it’s arguably the bigger screen from Oppo that’ll be better for Netflix binges and mobile gaming.

Elsewhere, the Pixel 8a continues its run of impressive display tech with a 120Hz refresh rate and the same Actua display tech as the flagship Pixel 8 that lets it reach brightnesses as high as 2000nits depending on the content. The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G isn’t far behind with a flat panel, 120Hz refresh rate and a 1200nit peak brightness, but it’s not quite as capable – on paper, anyway.

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G has faster charging

Battery life and charging are two areas where the Pixel 8a could be improved. Like its predecessors, we found that the Pixel 8a could just about get through a regular day without scrambling for a charge, and with relatively slow 18W charging, it’d take just shy of two hours to go from flat to full.

That’s practically a snail’s pace compared to the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G; despite featuring a larger 5,000mAh battery than the Pixel 8a, Oppo’s SuperVOOC 80W fast charging tech can deliver a full charge in 46 minutes.

You’ll need to purchase a compatible SuperVOOC charger separately to get access to those top-end speeds, but it’ll also charge at speeds of up to 55W using a regular USB-C PD charger if you’ve got one handy.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G

Both cost the same amount of money

While there are plenty of differences between the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G and the Google Pixel 8a that could sway your vote one way or the other, cost isn’t one of them; both cost the same £499 in the UK.

The Google Pixel 8a is available to buy right now, while the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G is set to be released on 28 June 2024, with pre-orders live now at the Oppo eStore.