Oppo Find X8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which Android flagship is king?

Oppo Find X8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: If you come at the king, you best not miss. And, on paper, it looks like Oppo has landed more than a few blows. Can it become the new flagship Android king?

Oppo has put its best foot forward for 2025 with the Oppo Find X8 Pro, which is available to order from Wednesday October 21 in the UK. The device has a killer spec sheet, sleek design, cameras powered by the iconic Hasselblad brand, a powerful new processor, and it’s loaded with AI tech.

The Oppo Find X8 Pro looks like the total package, and is well-positioned to take on one of the current stars and standard bearers of the Android scene – the Samsung Galaxy 24 Ultra. Both phones will be running on Android 15 by the time the year is out. Oppo out of the box, and Samsung with an incoming software update.

Until we’ve sampled the Oppo Find X8 Pro we won’t make a definitive judgement on which is better on any of the key battlefronts, but in the meantime it is fun to look at the respective spec sheets. Let’s compare these two Android titans set to do battle for the ultra premium crown in the coming months.

Pricing

On paper, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra looks like better value. The prices start at £1,049 for the configuration with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

However, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is currently cheaper than its new rival thanks to the Black Friday savings that bring the price down to £999. That’s £250 off the asking price of £1,249. However, you’ll only get half the storage (256GB) and a little less RAM (12GB) for this price.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has been out since early 2024, meaning it’s ripe for sales ahead of the Galaxy S25 release. It’s great value right now considering Samsung is promising seven years of Android updates for this 2024 phone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Design

Let’s start with the incumbent. The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a familiar, but brilliantly understated design that relies on its simplicity to shine. Now it comes with a premium titanium casing in a range of seven colours. It has a flat display, rather than a curved panel, which is better for using the bundled S Pen stylus. Bezels are super-thin and the camera lenses blend nicely into the front and rear of the device. The phone weighs 232 grams, is just 8.6mm thin and offers water and dust resistance of IP68.

Galaxy S24 Utra

The Oppo Find X8 Pro has a slightly showier design, largely thanks to the Cosmos Ring design on the back of the phone, designed to showcase the cameras. It’s also boasting a “front and back made of quad-curved glass that flows into a tough aluminium frame.” Oppo is also offering an Alert Slider that enables you to alternate between ring, vibrate and silent.

Oppo’s latest effort is thinner and lighter than the Samsung phone at 8.24mm and 215g respectively. The Oppo Find X8 Pro is also IP68 and IP69 certified. The latter means it can withstand high pressure water jets at temperatures of up to 80-degrees celsius, as well as steam cleaning.

Oppo Find X8 Pro

Screen

Samsung offers what our reviewer calls an “exquisite” 6.82-inch AMOLED screen with LTPO-enabled 1-120Hz refresh rates. Resolution is at QHD+ (1440 x 3120) while brightness maxes out at an impressive 2600 nits. As we mentioned, the panel is flat compared to the curved edges of previous generation model. Great news for S Pen users.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Oppo Find X8 Pro is ever-so-slightly smaller at 6.78-inches and also includes LTPO-enabled 1-120Hz refresh rates. It touts a lower resolution of 1264 x 2780, but brightness is a little more impressive in local HDR mode, maxing out at 4500 nits.

The Oppo phone also supports 2160Hz PWM Dimming that’ll mean it’s designed to ease eye-strain in low light conditions. Oppo says that’s an industry leading spec. Samsung doesn’t advertise a figure.

Cameras

Samsung promises a quad camera line-up on the rear of the device. There’s a main 200-megapixel sensor, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, 10-megapixel 3 x OIS enabled telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel 5x periscope lens with optical image stabilisation.

Oppo is also offering a quad camera set-up (powered by Hasselblad) for the Find X8 Pro that promises 50-megapixel resolution across the ultra-wide, wide, and a pair periscope lenses. With 73mm (3x) and 135mm (6x) lenses, Oppo says this is the first globally available phone with a pair of periscope lenses. The latter 135mm lens goes beyond Samsung’s 5x periscope. All of the rear cameras on the Oppo Find X8 pro can capture 4K video with Dolby Vision HDR.

Oppo Find X8 Pro

Both phones also offer powerful AI photography tools.

Samsung’s ProVisual Engine is an AI-powered photo editing feature that our reviewer described as the phone’s most exciting new camera feature. It offers bespoke editing suggestions for each shot in your Gallery app.

Oppo is promising a cool-sounding Telescope Zoom feature it describes as a “breakthrough technology that uses AI and computational photography to significantly improve zoom quality at long distances.”

It says that “at 60x, when the physical raw data from the telephoto camera is very limited, Find X8 Pro will activate further on-device AI Models to enhance details.” This promises to shine within Oppo’s new Stage Mode for capturing images at concerts when you’re far from the stage.

As always, the specs don’t always tell the full story, so we’re interested to see how all of this plays out when we start shooting with the Oppo Find X8 Pro.

Performance

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a 2024 phone and it carries the top Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip meaning it’s still going to outperform most of the Android smartphones that have released this year. We used the Geekbench 6 tool to benchmark the phone at 2229 for single code performance and 6853, meaning it bests the majority of its competitors.

Our reviewer said it’s “ultra-fast in everyday use. Apps open instantly, stay open for longer in the background and the phone can power some pretty damn high-end mobile games including both Genshin Impact and Call of Duty Mobile.”

Oppo isn’t rolling with Snapdragon, but is debuting the brand new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 which will power many top flagship phones in 2025.

We haven’t put it to the test yet but, on paper, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 offers more raw processing power than the year-old Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Both chips promise a great gameplay experience, and have features designed to showcase the generative AI tools offered by the manufacturer, on-device.

We’ve compared the MediaTek 9400 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 specs here. Our verdict will play out during testing.

AI features within phones have dominated the landscape in 2024 and the new Find X8 Pro is no different. We’ve mentioned the key AI camera features, but Oppo is also promising an AI Toolbox with the ability to summarise articles, documents and audio, speak content aloud, polish your writing, and format your notes.

There’s also a lot of the Google AI smarts within ColorOS 15 user interface based on Android 15, including the Google Gemini Assistant, Google Circle To Search and more.

Compare that to Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Galaxy AI offering. It also offers Google-powered offerings like Circle to Search and Gemini.

However, when it comes to homegrown tools Samsung seems to have the edge. It’ll translate your phone calls to multiple languages in real time, enabling both participants to speak and receive a response in their native tongue.

Our reviewer’s favourite Galaxy AI feature is in the Notes app, “which can transcribe and translate a conversation in real time – with the ability to tell the difference between different speakers – and then automatically summarise the recording in bullet point form.”