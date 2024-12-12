Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Oppo Find X8 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: How do the phones compare?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Oppo and Apple have both recently released their flagship smartphones for 2024, but how do they compare? 

Keep reading to discover how the new Oppo Find X8 Pro stands up to the Apple iPhone 16 Pro when it comes to key areas like pricing, design, display, cameras, performance and battery life. 

Specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
Manufacturer
Screen Size
Storage Capacity
Rear Camera
Front Camera
Video Recording
IP rating
Battery
Wireless charging
Fast Charging
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Operating System
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Resolution
HDR
Refresh Rate
Ports
Chipset
RAM
Colours
Stated Power
Oppo Find X8 Pro
£1049
Oppo
6.78 inches
512GB
50MP + 50MP + 50MP + 50MP
32MP
Yes
IP69
5910 mAh
Yes
Yes
76.7 x 8.3 x 162.3 MM
215 G
Android 15 (ColorOS 15)
2024
21/11/2024
2780 x 1264
Yes
120 Hz
USB-C
MediaTek Dimensity 9400
16GB
Space Black, Pearl White
80 W
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
£999
$999
Apple
6.3 inches
128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
48MP + 48MP + 12MP
12MP
Yes
IP68
Yes
Yes
71.5 x 8.25 x 149.6 MM
199 G
B0DGHSYPYK
iOS 18
2024
13/11/2024
2622 x 1206
Yes
120 Hz
USB 3
12GB
Black, Silver, Gold, White

Price 

The Oppo Find X8 Pro launched in November 2024 with prices starting at £1049 for 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This phone is not sold in the US. 

The iPhone 16 Pro was announced in September 2024 with prices starting at $999/£999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. 

Design and screen

  • The iPhone 16 Pro is smaller and more lightweight
  • The Oppo Find X8 Pro has a bigger and brighter display
  • The iPhone 16 Pro includes the customisable Action Button

The Oppo Find X8 Pro is larger than the iPhone 16 Pro with a more distinctive-looking camera module. The display is also bigger and brighter, though it sticks with a more typical hole-punch selfie camera over the iPhone’s Dynamic Island

The Oppo Find X8 Pro is a large 6.78-inch phone that measures 162.3 x 76.7 x 8.2mm and weighs 215g, while the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro is smaller but only slightly slimmer at 149.6 x 71.5 x 8.3mm and 199g. There’s also the 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max for those who want a bigger display, though the smaller 16 Pro has its own advantages being lightweight and a bit more pocket-sized.

The Find X8 Pro comes in both matte and frosted glass finishes, as well as a more unique Pearl White textured finish that gives an effect similar to marble. There’s a large circular Hasselblad-branded camera bump on the back and a Quick Button on the side that is essentially Oppo’s version of Apple’s Camera Control button. There’s also an IR blaster to control your TV and the phone is dust- and water-resistant up to IP69. 

Left ImageRight Image

The iPhone 16 Pro, meanwhile, is available in a range of muted Titanium colours. On the rear of the phone is a square camera bump with curved edges while the side of the phone features the aforementioned Camera Control button that offers more options than the Oppo alternative. There’s also the customisable Action Button and the iPhone is rated IP68 for dust- and water-protection. 

When it comes to their respective displays, the Oppo Find X8 Pro’s screen is bigger and brighter than the standard iPhone 16 Pro’s, though we found both to be wonderfully bright. Both handsets benefit from smooth 120Hz refresh rates and Dolby Vision HDR support. The iPhone also transforms the notch into something useful with its Dynamic Island feature, while Oppo sticks with a basic hole-punch camera. 

Winner: Oppo Find X8 Pro

Camera 

  • The Oppo Find X8 Pro packs four 50MP cameras
  • The Oppo Find X8 Pro has a longer zoom range
  • The iPhone 16 Pro captures smoother 4K video

Moving on to cameras, the Oppo Find X8 Pro squeezes four 50-megapixel cameras into its camera bump, including two periscope lenses. There’s a main sensor with a wide f/1.6 aperture and OIS, an ultra-wide lens that doubles as a macro lens, a 3x triple-prism periscope lens and another 6x periscope lens, with the latter two powering the phone’s zoom capabilities. There’s also 4K recording up to 60fps and three exclusive Hasselblad-inspired shooting modes. 

We found that the phone captured impressive images with great colour consistency across the board. The main camera takes advantage of Oppo’s HyperTone Image Engine, which combines nine RAW images into one JPEG to avoid losing detail in bright and dark spots. The low aperture allows the main camera to work well in challenging light conditions and provides a nice natural bokeh to close-ups. 

The dual periscope lenses are usable up to the 35-40x mark, though you can push as far as 120x for shots of the moon. These lenses are also great for capturing portrait-style snaps of people and pets. The ultra-wide camera is also decent, delivering more detail and light than that on the iPhone 16 Pro. 

Left ImageRight Image

The iPhone 16 Pro, meanwhile, packs three cameras, including a 48-megapixel main camera with an aperture of f/1.8, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with up to 5x optical zoom. Apple takes video a step further with 4K video up to 120fps. 

The main camera offers colour-accurate results with realistic skin tones, though landscapes can occasionally look a little flat straight out of the camera. The camera also performs well at night and the new Photography Styles make it easy to capture images that suit your personal preferences, including photos that are cooler, warmer, more amber or with stronger shadows. The iPhone 16 Pro really shines when you put time into crafting styles that produce images you like. 

Video is a highlight of the iPhone 16 Pro, with the 120fps frame rate capturing smooth, cinematic-looking video. The phone also did a great job of reducing background noise and making our reviewer’s voice more prominent when needed. 

Winner: Oppo Find X8 Pro

Performance and features 

  • The iPhone 16 Pro scored higher on the Geekbench 6 tests
  • The Oppo Find X8 Pro scored higher on the GFXBench and 3D Mark tests
  • Both phones are packed with AI features

The Oppo Find X8 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chipset with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This chipset was capable of beating other 2024 flagships in many of our benchmark tests, including the iPhone 16 Pro in certain categories. The phone is rapid in real-world use too, with opening and switching between apps near-instantaneous. 

The iPhone 16 Pro, meanwhile, is powered by Apple’s own A18 Pro with a renewed focus on AI performance. This chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. This chipset is seriously quick in day-to-day use and can handle anything from the App Store, including AAA titles like Death Stranding and various Resident Evil titles. 

Feature-wise, the iPhone 16 Pro includes the benefits of iOS 18 and the Apple ecosystem. The phone also supports all of the new Apple Intelligence AI features, including photo-editing features, text summaries, ChatGPT integration in Siri, Genmoji and Image Playground. 

The Oppo Find X8 Pro runs its own ColorOS software based on Android 15. Like iOS 18, ColorOS is packed with AI features this year, including AI Summary, AI Speak and AI Writer. The Recorder app can transcribe and summaries recordings, while the Notes app can restructure notes. There’s also a range of photo editing tools and support for Google Circle to Search

Left ImageRight Image

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro 

Battery life 

  • The Oppo Find X8 Pro has a bigger battery
  • The Oppo Find X8 Pro offers faster wired and wireless charging
  • The iPhone 16 Pro supports MagSafe wireless charging

Finally, it’s important to consider battery life. 

The Oppo Find X8 Pro packs a large 5910 mAh battery which we found could power up to two days of average use depending on the features enabled. Charging is also very quick, with 80W SuperVOOC offering 50% battery in 20 minutes, as well as 50W AirVOOC support for wireless charging. 

The iPhone 16 Pro, meanwhile, packs a 3582 mAh battery that can last two-days with lighter use, though heavy users will find themselves running low by the end of the day. 30W charging can provide 50% charge in 25-30 minutes, landing quite close to the Oppo Find X8 Pro’s initial speed though a full battery will take a bit longer on the iPhone. There’s also 15W wireless charging and, of course, MagSafe support. 

Winner: Oppo Find X8 Pro

Verdict 

Based on each phone’s specs, the Oppo Find X8 Pro has a slight edge.This is true when it comes to the display, cameras and battery. However, in real-world use, the lines are more blurred as both phones offer a flagship experience with great all-round features and performance. 

Buy the Oppo Find X8 Pro if… 

You want a fantastic camera with plenty of zoom and natural bokeh. 

Buy the iPhone 16 Pro if…

You want the smoothest, most cinematic video. 

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

