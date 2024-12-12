Oppo Find X8 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: How do the phones compare?

Oppo and Apple have both recently released their flagship smartphones for 2024, but how do they compare?

Keep reading to discover how the new Oppo Find X8 Pro stands up to the Apple iPhone 16 Pro when it comes to key areas like pricing, design, display, cameras, performance and battery life.

Specs ‹ UK RRP USA RRP Manufacturer Screen Size Storage Capacity Rear Camera Front Camera Video Recording IP rating Battery Wireless charging Fast Charging Size (Dimensions) Weight ASIN Operating System Resolution HDR Refresh Rate Ports Chipset RAM Colours Stated Power Oppo Find X8 Pro £1049 – Oppo 6.78 inches 512GB 50MP + 50MP + 50MP + 50MP 32MP Yes IP69 5910 mAh Yes Yes 76.7 x 8.3 x 162.3 MM 215 G – Android 15 (ColorOS 15) 2780 x 1264 Yes 120 Hz USB-C MediaTek Dimensity 9400 16GB Space Black, Pearl White 80 W Apple iPhone 16 Pro £999 $999 Apple 6.3 inches 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 48MP + 48MP + 12MP 12MP Yes IP68 – Yes Yes 71.5 x 8.25 x 149.6 MM 199 G B0DGHSYPYK iOS 18 2622 x 1206 Yes 120 Hz – USB 3 12GB Black, Silver, Gold, White – ›

Price

The Oppo Find X8 Pro launched in November 2024 with prices starting at £1049 for 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This phone is not sold in the US.

The iPhone 16 Pro was announced in September 2024 with prices starting at $999/£999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Design and screen

The iPhone 16 Pro is smaller and more lightweight

The Oppo Find X8 Pro has a bigger and brighter display

The iPhone 16 Pro includes the customisable Action Button

The Oppo Find X8 Pro is larger than the iPhone 16 Pro with a more distinctive-looking camera module. The display is also bigger and brighter, though it sticks with a more typical hole-punch selfie camera over the iPhone’s Dynamic Island.

The Oppo Find X8 Pro is a large 6.78-inch phone that measures 162.3 x 76.7 x 8.2mm and weighs 215g, while the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro is smaller but only slightly slimmer at 149.6 x 71.5 x 8.3mm and 199g. There’s also the 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max for those who want a bigger display, though the smaller 16 Pro has its own advantages being lightweight and a bit more pocket-sized.

The Find X8 Pro comes in both matte and frosted glass finishes, as well as a more unique Pearl White textured finish that gives an effect similar to marble. There’s a large circular Hasselblad-branded camera bump on the back and a Quick Button on the side that is essentially Oppo’s version of Apple’s Camera Control button. There’s also an IR blaster to control your TV and the phone is dust- and water-resistant up to IP69.

The iPhone 16 Pro, meanwhile, is available in a range of muted Titanium colours. On the rear of the phone is a square camera bump with curved edges while the side of the phone features the aforementioned Camera Control button that offers more options than the Oppo alternative. There’s also the customisable Action Button and the iPhone is rated IP68 for dust- and water-protection.

When it comes to their respective displays, the Oppo Find X8 Pro’s screen is bigger and brighter than the standard iPhone 16 Pro’s, though we found both to be wonderfully bright. Both handsets benefit from smooth 120Hz refresh rates and Dolby Vision HDR support. The iPhone also transforms the notch into something useful with its Dynamic Island feature, while Oppo sticks with a basic hole-punch camera.

Winner: Oppo Find X8 Pro

Camera

The Oppo Find X8 Pro packs four 50MP cameras

The Oppo Find X8 Pro has a longer zoom range

The iPhone 16 Pro captures smoother 4K video

Moving on to cameras, the Oppo Find X8 Pro squeezes four 50-megapixel cameras into its camera bump, including two periscope lenses. There’s a main sensor with a wide f/1.6 aperture and OIS, an ultra-wide lens that doubles as a macro lens, a 3x triple-prism periscope lens and another 6x periscope lens, with the latter two powering the phone’s zoom capabilities. There’s also 4K recording up to 60fps and three exclusive Hasselblad-inspired shooting modes.

We found that the phone captured impressive images with great colour consistency across the board. The main camera takes advantage of Oppo’s HyperTone Image Engine, which combines nine RAW images into one JPEG to avoid losing detail in bright and dark spots. The low aperture allows the main camera to work well in challenging light conditions and provides a nice natural bokeh to close-ups.

The dual periscope lenses are usable up to the 35-40x mark, though you can push as far as 120x for shots of the moon. These lenses are also great for capturing portrait-style snaps of people and pets. The ultra-wide camera is also decent, delivering more detail and light than that on the iPhone 16 Pro.

The iPhone 16 Pro, meanwhile, packs three cameras, including a 48-megapixel main camera with an aperture of f/1.8, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with up to 5x optical zoom. Apple takes video a step further with 4K video up to 120fps.

The main camera offers colour-accurate results with realistic skin tones, though landscapes can occasionally look a little flat straight out of the camera. The camera also performs well at night and the new Photography Styles make it easy to capture images that suit your personal preferences, including photos that are cooler, warmer, more amber or with stronger shadows. The iPhone 16 Pro really shines when you put time into crafting styles that produce images you like.

Video is a highlight of the iPhone 16 Pro, with the 120fps frame rate capturing smooth, cinematic-looking video. The phone also did a great job of reducing background noise and making our reviewer’s voice more prominent when needed.

Winner: Oppo Find X8 Pro

Performance and features

The iPhone 16 Pro scored higher on the Geekbench 6 tests

The Oppo Find X8 Pro scored higher on the GFXBench and 3D Mark tests

Both phones are packed with AI features

The Oppo Find X8 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chipset with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This chipset was capable of beating other 2024 flagships in many of our benchmark tests, including the iPhone 16 Pro in certain categories. The phone is rapid in real-world use too, with opening and switching between apps near-instantaneous.

The iPhone 16 Pro, meanwhile, is powered by Apple’s own A18 Pro with a renewed focus on AI performance. This chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. This chipset is seriously quick in day-to-day use and can handle anything from the App Store, including AAA titles like Death Stranding and various Resident Evil titles.

Feature-wise, the iPhone 16 Pro includes the benefits of iOS 18 and the Apple ecosystem. The phone also supports all of the new Apple Intelligence AI features, including photo-editing features, text summaries, ChatGPT integration in Siri, Genmoji and Image Playground.

The Oppo Find X8 Pro runs its own ColorOS software based on Android 15. Like iOS 18, ColorOS is packed with AI features this year, including AI Summary, AI Speak and AI Writer. The Recorder app can transcribe and summaries recordings, while the Notes app can restructure notes. There’s also a range of photo editing tools and support for Google Circle to Search.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro

Battery life

The Oppo Find X8 Pro has a bigger battery

The Oppo Find X8 Pro offers faster wired and wireless charging

The iPhone 16 Pro supports MagSafe wireless charging

Finally, it’s important to consider battery life.

The Oppo Find X8 Pro packs a large 5910 mAh battery which we found could power up to two days of average use depending on the features enabled. Charging is also very quick, with 80W SuperVOOC offering 50% battery in 20 minutes, as well as 50W AirVOOC support for wireless charging.

The iPhone 16 Pro, meanwhile, packs a 3582 mAh battery that can last two-days with lighter use, though heavy users will find themselves running low by the end of the day. 30W charging can provide 50% charge in 25-30 minutes, landing quite close to the Oppo Find X8 Pro’s initial speed though a full battery will take a bit longer on the iPhone. There’s also 15W wireless charging and, of course, MagSafe support.

Winner: Oppo Find X8 Pro

Verdict

Based on each phone’s specs, the Oppo Find X8 Pro has a slight edge.This is true when it comes to the display, cameras and battery. However, in real-world use, the lines are more blurred as both phones offer a flagship experience with great all-round features and performance.

Buy the Oppo Find X8 Pro if…

You want a fantastic camera with plenty of zoom and natural bokeh.

Buy the iPhone 16 Pro if…

You want the smoothest, most cinematic video.