Oppo Find X7 Ultra vs Vivo X100 Pro: What’s the difference?

The Oppo Find X7 Ultra is official, but how does Oppo’s top-end camera flagship compare to the impressively capable Vivo X100 Pro?

While both are camera-focused flagships with plenty of premium tech, there are a few key differences that might push you one way or the other, from display tech to choice of processor and even a slightly different camera offering.

We’re yet to spend much time with the Oppo Find X7 Ultra, but we have extensively reviewed the Vivo X100 Pro. With that in mind, here’s how the two compare based on specs, with a more thorough comparison once a sample of the Find X7 Ultra lands at the Trusted Reviews towers.

Both have top-end camera systems with 1-inch sensors

Both the Oppo Find X7 Ultra and Vivo X100 Pro are what are best described as camera-focused flagship smartphones with an emphasis on high-end photography and videography. As such, both offer what looks to be an impressive combination of camera hardware and AI algorithms to push the boundaries of smartphone photography forward.

Let’s start with the Find X7 Ultra and what Oppo calls its ‘Quad Main Camera’ setup. That’s essentially Oppo’s way of saying that all four rear lenses are of a main camera standard. That starts with the 50MP main with a second-gen 1-inch camera sensor that can slurp in light, especially when combined with the wide f/1.8 aperture and OIS tech.

There’s also a 50MP ultrawide with the fastest aperture on any ultrawide lens at f/2.0, along with OIS and a sizeable 1/1.95-inch sensor.

However, it’s the pair of 50MP OIS-enabled periscope lenses that truly make the Find X7 Ultra stand out, providing both 3x and 6x optical zoom and much more – all the way to 120x digital zoom, according to Oppo. The 1/1.56-inch sensor within the 3x lens is the largest used in a periscope lens of its magnification, and the 6x sensor isn’t much smaller at 1/2.51in.

Oppo has also claimed to have done a lot of work on image processing tech to battle common issues like overexposure, inaccurate colours and over-sharpening found with smartphone photography. It sounds pretty capable, then, but we’ll have to put the phone to the test before we give our definitive final thoughts.

The Vivo X100 Pro isn’t one to back down from a fight with equally impressive camera hardware. That starts with a 50MP camera with a similarly large 1-inch sensor to Oppo’s smartphone, coupled with OIS and a fast f/1.8 aperture that we found in our review was capable of great shots both in well-lit and dark environments.

That’s coupled with a 50MP ultrawide with a 119-degree FOV, PDAF autofocus, and a relatively fast f/2.0 aperture that should help deliver impressive ultrawide shots regardless of current lighting levels.

The biggest improvement to the Vivo X100 Pro’s camera setup is the 50MP 4.3x periscope lens. There might not be two like the Find X7 Ultra, but the 100mm-equivalent magnification is a big improvement on the 2x telephoto of the Find X6 Pro, boosting just what you can do with the lens. The 1/2-inch sensor isn’t quite as large as Oppo’s option, but OIS keeps things smooth at the very least.

We found it was practical for candid street photography, allowing for detailed candid shots without a notable downgrade in overall image quality.

The Oppo Find X7 Ultra has an impressive display

The Vivo X100 Pro wowed audiences with its 6.78-inch AMOLED display, sporting high-end tech including 120Hz LTPO support and a maximum brightness of 3000nits that we thought made for a great viewing experience in our review, but it sounds like the Oppo Find X7 Ultra might have it beaten – based on specs, anyway.

That’s because the Find X7 Ultra’s AMOLED display is not only slightly bigger than the X100 Pro, measuring in at 6.82 inches, but it’s also of a much higher resolution at 3168 x 1440. That means that the Find X7 Ultra’s display is larger and sharper than Vivo’s option, but it doesn’t stop there.

The X7 Ultra’s screen is packed with premium features like 120Hz LTPO support, low touch latency, support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, ProXDR and even Ultra HDR with a maximum brightness of a cornea-burning 4500nits when watching supported content.

That’s a spectacular list of premium specs that, combined, should deliver a top-notch viewing experience – though we’ll have to wait for our review sample to arrive before we confirm or deny this.

Dimensity vs Snapdragon

One key area where the Oppo Find X7 Ultra and Vivo X100 Pro differ greatly is in the chipset department; Oppo’s flagship has gone down the Snapdragon route, while Vivo’s top-end blower boasts support for the latest Dimensity chipset.

More specifically, the Oppo Find X7 Ultra sports Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, boasting a 30% improvement in CPU performance and 25% in GPU performance compared to the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. That’s coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, which should make for a rapid smartphone experience.

Not one to be left in the dust, the Vivo X100 Pro comes out swinging with MediaTek’s flagship alternative, the Dimensity 9300, coupled with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage depending on the option you go for.

We found the Dimensity 9300 within the X100 Pro to be exceedingly fast in our review, even beating Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-equipped gaming phones like the RedMagic 9 Pro. We can’t draw any hard conclusions without benchmarking the Find X7 Ultra, but Vivo could have the upper hand here.

Both should deliver all-day battery with rapid charging

When it comes to battery life and charging, the Oppo Find X7 Ultra and Vivo X100 Pro are surprisingly similarly specced.

The Oppo Find X7 Ultra’s rather standard 5,000mAh cell is outdone by the slightly larger 5,400mAh cell within the Vivo X100 Pro. Still, neither should have any issue delivering all-day battery life – especially with power-efficient flagship chipsets.

What’s more interesting is that both flagships boast the same rapid 100W fast charging tech to reduce the time you spend tethered to the wall, with fast chargers included with both as standard.

We’re yet to test the Oppo Find X7 Ultra, so we can’t comment on speeds just yet, but we did find that the 100W charging would take the Vivo X100 Pro from flat to full in just 35 minutes. That’s pretty damn rapid, and we expect something similar – if not shorter, thanks to the slightly smaller battery – from Oppo’s flagship.

The Vivo X100 Pro is more widely available

Both the Oppo Find X7 Ultra and Vivo X100 Pro sound like impressively capable top-end flagship smartphones for 2024, which makes the fact that both are pretty hard to come by all the more disappointing.

The Vivo X100 Pro is available in more territories than the Find X7 Ultra, available in China, parts of Asia and even some European markets. However, that sadly doesn’t expand to the UK, and it’s not something you’ll find in the US either.

That’s still better than the Oppo Find X7 Ultra however; at its announcement, the company confirmed that it’d be a China-exclusive device with no plans to launch overseas. You can still get your hands on a sample by importing one from China, but it’ll come with import fees and, more importantly, you’ll be running a version of Android without Google Play.