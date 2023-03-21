Oppo Find X6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: All the key differences

Oppo just announced its new flagship phone, the Oppo Find X6 Pro, with an impressive 1-inch sensor powering its 50MP main camera sensor.

It’s already been a great year for handsets, with the release of the fantastic Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and now the flagship Oppo Find X6 Pro. The latest Oppo handset was released today in China, but it’s not clear when (or even if) it will be coming to the UK or America.

But how do these phones really compare? Since we haven’t yet had the chance to review the latest Oppo Find X6 Pro, we wanted to take a closer look at the specs of these two handsets to see which one boasts the most impressive features and setup, so you can decide which Android phone is right for you.

Make sure you keep reading to find out four key differences between the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Oppo Find X6 Pro.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 200-megapixel main sensor

The Galaxy S23 Ultra packs an impressive array of cameras; there is a 200-megapixel main camera, 12MP ultrawide sensor as well as a dual 10MP telephoto lens with 3x and 10x optical zoom, respectively.

We thought that the 200MP snapper truly surpassed expectations when it came to photography performance, both in well-lit and low-light conditions. We found that shots came out with a great level of detail and light no matter what environment we were in, with an impressive HDR performance that brought notable gains when it came to colour.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Since we haven’t tested out the Oppo Find X6 Pro camera yet, we can’t say how well it performs. However, we do know that it features a 50MP main camera, 50MP telephoto sensor as well as a 50MP ultrawide sensor. The main sensor is backed by a larger 1-inch sensor which could give it the edge in low-light conditions compared to the S23 Ultra, but it’s hard to say right now.

The ultrawide and telephoto cameras use the same Sony IMX890 sensor, which should provide crisp and clear images with a high level of detail.

Moreover, Oppo has teamed up with Hasselblad which supplies custom lenses as well as the latest Hasselblad Portrait Mode and colour calibration.

AMOLED vs Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Both the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Oppo Find X6 Pro come with AMOLED displays, but the Samsung handset may have the edge thanks to the company’s own Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology.

Dynamic AMOLED 2X builds on the standard Dynamic AMOLED display – which reduces the amount of harmful blue light emitted and supports HDR10+ certification – by improving colour, brightness and HDR performance, being more capable of showing true black levels and depth.

We thought that this display was truly something to behold, with great contrast and impressively vibrant colours without being too contrast heavy and unnatural. The AMOLED display on the Oppo Find X6 Pro should also provide a great user experience with key features including a maximum brightness of a whopping 2,500nits, but it might not have the same level of detail and clarity found on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Find X6 Pro could be a lot more affordable

Until Oppo reveals the pricing for the Find X6 Pro in the UK and America, we can’t say for sure how much this handset will cost when it launches. We know that pricing starts from 5999 yuan, which comes to about £715. We can’t take that as a direct indicator of what they will cost at launch as things tend to get more expensive when they leave China, but it suggests that it could sport a sub-£1000 price tag.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

If that’s true, then it will make the Oppo Find X6 Pro a lot cheaper than the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The starting price for the 256GB storage 8GB RAM model of the Samsung flagship is $1,119/£1,249, with the pricing going up as the storage increases.

We would take this with a pinch of salt since we can’t confirm the pricing of the Find X6 Pro just yet, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it came out as slightly more affordable than its Galaxy rival.

Access to SuperVOOC fast charging on the Oppo

One of the most popular features on Oppo handsets is SuperVOOC fast charging. This is an umbrella term for this specific charging technology developed by Oppo, covering a large number of different charging speeds. The fastest we’ve seen so far is the 240W SuperVOOC Flash Charge, which the company claims can charge some handsets to 100% battery in just 9 minutes – though the Find X6 Pro caps out at 100W.

While we can’t make any claims about how fast the Oppo Find X6 Pro will charge up using SuperVOOC, we can assume that it will be very fast. While the Galaxy S23 Ultra does feature an impressive 5,000mAh battery, the 45W charging is a lot slower. We found that the Galaxy S23 Ultra took 28 minutes to reach 50% and 1 hour and 31 minutes for a full charge, meaning that you will likely still need to charge it overnight.

Since the Find X6 Pro packs the same 5,000mAh battery, it’s likely that this handset will stand head and shoulders over its Galaxy rival due to its faster charging speeds, making it the better option for those who are concerned about leaving the house with a fully charged phone.