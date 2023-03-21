Oppo Find X6 Pro vs Oppo Find X5 Pro: What’s new?

The Oppo Find X6 Pro is official and it’s set to be released in China very soon – but what’s new compared to the year-old (but still very capable) Oppo Find X5 Pro?

While the Find X5 Pro was one of the top performers of 2022, the Find X6 Pro takes things to the next level with improvements to display, camera, processor and charging that help keep it competitive in the 2023 flagship market.

Though it’s China-exclusive for now, we’re keeping our fingers crossed that the Find X6 Pro makes its way to the UK and US in the near future. For now, here’s how the Oppo Find X6 Pro compares to the Oppo Find X5 Pro.

Design and screen

While both the Oppo Find X6 Pro and its predecessor, the Find X5 Pro, are both comfortably premium smartphones, the two offer a very different approaches to design.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro takes a sleek approach to design with a single-piece rear that encompasses the entire camera housing, sporting a camera bump that looks like it’s protruding from the rear of the smartphone itself.

The shiny rear of the Find X5 Pro

It’s certainly one of the more stylised camera housings around, and one that we really like here at Trusted Reviews. The mirror effect also adds to the premium look, though the flipside is that it’s a massive fingerprint magnet.

The newer Find X6 Pro takes things in a completely different direction – so much so that you might not realise it’s the same brand. The relatively small camera bump of the X5 Pro has been swapped out for a much larger centrally-placed circular camera housing that doesn’t look too dissimilar from the OnePlus 11 – hardly surprising – with an interesting split material design.

Three-quarters of the rear is covered in eco-leather (read: pleather) while the top quarter has a metal cover. It’s certainly a distinctive look among 2023 flagships, and while some might question the odd look, it is growing on me. If the pleather is too much, you can also get it with an entirely black glass back.

Getting into the specifics, there’s not much difference in weight between the X5 Pro and X6 Pro at 218g and 216g respectively, though at 9.5mm, the X6 Pro is much thicker than the 8.8mm of its predecessor.

There’s also the same IP68 dust and water resistance for added peace of mind, while the newer Find X6 Pro gets Corning’s latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2 display protection in place of the first-gen Victus glass from the X5 Pro.

The two phones also differ in the display department, not only in terms of tech but the actual size of the display.

The Find X5 Pro’s 6.7-inch AMOLED display is certainly still up there with the best around, boasting specs including a WQHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate with LTPO 2 tech that lets the display drop down to as little as 1Hz to save battery life, and it handles HDR10+ content at a maximum 1500nits, though standard viewing brightness is capped at a lower 800 nits.

The Find X6 Pro takes things up a notch, sporting a larger 6.82-inch AMOLED display with the newer LTPO 3 tech that further improves the dynamic nature of the 120Hz refresh rate. It also boasts a brighter display, with a boosted 800nits in typical use with a maximum of 2500 nits when watching HDR content. Though both displays will provide a top-notch experience, the larger display and improved brightness of the X6 Pro should appeal more to those that like to game and watch movies on the go.

Cameras

The newer Oppo Find X6 Pro takes photography to the next level – and that’s impressive, considering the Find X5 Pro had one of the best camera setups among 2022 flagships.

Let’s start with a little refresher; the Find X5 Pro sports a main 50MP snapper with impressive specs including an f/1.7 aperture, multi-directional PDAF, advanced OIS with 3-axis sensor shift and 2-axis lens shift and Oppo’s in-house-developed MariSiliconX imaging chipset. This all resulted in impressive camera performance, both in well-lit and low-light conditions.

That’s flanked by a 50MP 110-degree ultrawide lens and a 13MP telephoto lens with a 2x zoom.

Rear camera offering of the Find X5 Pro

The Find X6 Pro takes the charge with the same 50MP resolution, though with a much larger 1-inch sensor powering the experience. It’s something we’ve seen more in 2023 from flagships like the Vivo X90 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Pro, with the ability to capture much more light than most alternatives. It should provide a particular boost to low-light photography, especially when combined with the OIS, f/1.8 aperture and the MariSilicon X imaging chipset.

It’s not just the main sensor that got an upgrade either; the 13MP telephoto has been boosted to 50MP with a greater 2.8x zoom for better portrait photography, and also boasts periscope telephoto capabilities up to 6x. The 50MP 110-degree ultrawide remains largely unchanged, though it does finally boast OIS.

That certainly sounds like a promising upgrade on paper, and I’m excited to see how that translates to real-world performance.

When it comes to selfie cameras, both sport the same 32MP snapper.

Performance

With a new phone tends to come a new processor, and the Find X6 Pro doesn’t buck that trend with Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, compared to the previous-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 of the Find X5 Pro.

That’s paired with either 12- or 16GB of RAM on the Find X6 Pro depending on if you go for 256GB or 512GB of storage, with the Find X5 Pro offering either 8- or 12GB of RAM in the same storage options.

Realistically, you shouldn’t notice much of a difference between the two in everyday use, with both easily able to handle social media, endless scrolling and even high-end games, though the X6 Pro will more than likely pull away in synthetic benchmark tests.

As you’d expect from a 2023 flagship, the Oppo Find X6 Pro sports Android 13 out of the box with Oppo’s own ColorOS 13.1 skin applied. That’s slightly newer than the Android 12 that the Find X5 Pro shipped with, but given it got the upgrade to Android 13 during 2022, that’s not really a point of differentiation. The X6 Pro will get an additional OS upgrade compared to the year-old flagship, though.

Battery life should be fairly similar between the two, boasting identical 5000mAh cells, though the Find X6 Pro has a boosted 100W wired charging that Oppo claims can reach 45% in 10 minutes and 100% in 30 minutes, compared to the 80W of the Find X5 Pro that provided 50% in 12 minutes.

That’s paired with 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging across the two. Either way, these phones will charge very quickly, but the Find X6 Pro certainly has a bit of an edge.

Early thoughts

The Oppo Find X6 Pro boasts quite a few changes, which is refreshing compared to other 2023 flagships like the Galaxy S23 Ultra that only improves on one or two key aspects compared to its predecessor. The larger display should be great for Netflix binging, the 1-inch-backed 50MP camera should boast better performance than the already-capable 50MP lens of the X5 Pro and the boosted 100W charging should untether you from the wall faster than ever.

It is a tempting upgrade then. The only problem? It’s not officially available outside of China, and I’m not sure it will be released in the UK or US anytime soon. Hey, at least it makes the buying decision easier if you were deciding between the two…