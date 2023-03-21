Oppo Find X6 Pro vs OnePlus 11: How do they compare?

Oppo recently unveiled its newest flagship phone, the Find X6 Pro, but how does it compare to OnePlus’ own OnePlus 11?

Both Oppo’s Find X6 Pro and its subsidiary OnePlus’ OnePlus 11 launched in early 2023 around one month apart. Both phones also overtake their predecessors as the flagship handsets in their respective lines.

So what’s the difference? Keep reading to discover all the key design aspects and specs that set these two smartphones apart.

The Oppo Find X6 Pro has a 1-inch camera sensor

Both smartphones are adorned with huge circular camera modules but the Oppo benefits from a larger sensor and more pixels across the board.

The Find X6 Pro has a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor, which should give the low-light performance a boost. The phone also takes advantage of a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 110-degree FOV and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens.

The OnePlus 11 also likewise packs a 50-megapixel main camera, but this is the smaller Sony IMX890 1/1.56-inch sensor found in the Oppo’s ultra-wide camera. That being said, we found the OnePlus 11’s camera to be very capable in both well-lit and low-light environments. Alongside the main sensor is a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a slightly wider 115-degree FOV and a smaller 32-megapixel telephoto/portrait lens.

The Find X6 Pro also has a larger front camera with 32 megapixels to the OnePlus 11’s 16-megapixel selfie camera. However, the OnePlus 11 is actually capable of capturing higher resolution video with support for up to 8K/24fps and 4K/60fps to the Find X6 Pro’s Dolby Vision-supporting 4K video.

Oppo Find X6 Pro

Both phones have 120Hz displays

Both smartphones have 6-point-something-inch AMOLED displays with 120Hz variable refresh rates.

The Find X6 Pro has a 6.82-inch screen, while the OnePlus 11 has a slightly smaller 6.7-inch screen.

Both benefit from variable refresh rates thanks to LTPO technology, allowing users to save battery when a speedy refresh rate isn’t needed and have a smoother experience when it is.

We found the display on the OnePlus 11 to be one of the best around when we reviewed the phone, so we have high hopes about the Find X6 Pro’s very similar specs.

The Oppo Find X6 Pro comes with more storage

Both the Oppo Find X6 Pro and the OnePlus 11 are powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Both phones also come with up to 16GB of RAM and run Android 13 out of the box – the Find X6 Pro with Colour OS 13.1 and the OnePlus 11 with OxygenOS 13.

However, the top configuration of the Oppo Find X6 Pro comes with 512GB of storage, whereas the OnePlus 11 caps out at 256GB.

OnePlus 11

The Oppo Find X6 Pro can be charged wirelessly

Both phones have 5000 mAh batteries with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. We found the large battery was able to comfortably last all day on a single charge and that it took less than 30 minutes to go from an empty battery to 100%.

One notable difference between the two smartphones is that the Oppo Find X6 Pro supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging, allowing you to use the phone to juice up other devices, such as your earbuds.

The OnePlus 11 does not support any form of wireless or reverse wireless charging, meaning you’ll need to stick with USB-C charging with this phone.

The OnePlus 11 is available in the UK/US

One final – and perhaps the most important – detail to note is that the Oppo Find X6 Pro isn’t actually available in the UK or US at this point. The smartphone launched in China this March which prices starting at CNY 6499 (about $945/£773/€877). It isn’t clear at this point whether the phone will become available overseas.

The OnePlus 11 saw a China launch first but is now available in other regions – including the UK and US – with prices starting at $699/£729/€849.