Oppo Find X5 Pro vs Oppo Find X5: Do you really need to go Pro?

Oppo has unveiled its Find X5 series, with the Find X5 Pro and the Find X5 slotting seamlessly into the super-premium and flagship phone categories for 2022. But how exactly do they compare, and which phone is the better buy?

The Oppo Find X5 is to the Oppo Find X5 Pro what the Samsung Galaxy S22 is to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, what the iPhone 13 is to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, and what the Google Pixel 6 is to the Pixel 6 Pro.

As anyone who follows the smartphone industry will know, the supposedly ‘lesser’ phone in those ranges is often the more popular.

So what are the Find X5’s chances against its Pro bro? We’re currently in the process of putting the phones through their paces, so for now let’s take a look at how they compare on paper.

Pricing and availability

Both phones will ship in the UK in a single 256GB storage variant on March 24. The Oppo Find X5 Pro will cost £1,049, while the OPPO Find X5 will cost £749.

That’s a considerable £300 price gap. Note, however, that the Oppo Find X5 Pro is actually £50 cheaper than the launch price of it predecessor, the Oppo Find X3 Pro.

Both phones will be available towards the end of March.

Design and display

The place in which that £300 gap is justified is through the respective designs of these phones. The Oppo Find X5 Pro continues the unique design language first set out by the X3 Pro, which involves a single sweep of ceramic gently billowing out into a seamless blister of a camera module.

The Oppo Find X5 shares the basic asymmetrical shape of that camera module, but the bulge is much less pronounced, and module itself is a separate component with a clear edge. That rear material is made of frosted glass, too, rather than the Pro’s tougher ceramic.

At 163.7 × 73.9 × 8.5mm, the Find X5 Pro is slightly larger but fractionally skinnier than the 160.3 × 72.6 × 8.7mm Find X5. It’s also heavier to the tune of 218g as opposed to the Find X5’s 196g.

Both phones come in either black or white, though in the Find X5 Pro’s case it’s the fancier sounding “Ceramic White” and “Glaze Black”.

The Find X5 Pro has a much fancier screen, too. At 6.7-inches and with a WQHD+ resolution, its AMOLED display is both larger and sharper than the Find X5’s 6.55-inch FHD+ equivalent. Both can get to 120Hz, but only the Pro is an LTPO panel that can drop as low as 1Hz where appropriate.

Camera

Oppo is really pushing the camera capabilities of its two leading phones, and they sport some interesting similarities.

At the heart, they have the exact same triple-sensor setup. That involves two Sony IMX766 image sensors (one for the wide camera and one for the ultra-wide), the same 13MP telephoto camera, and the same 32MP selfie cam.

If this rings a bell, it’s because this is pretty much the same base set-up as the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which was one of the best camera phones of 2021. Both phones get a couple of important enhancements over last year’s flagship, however.

Oppo’s new MariSilicon X NPU brings a big boost to AI image enhancement, with night time 4K video said to have received a “best-in-class” boost. Both phones also benefit from the new partnership with Hasselblad, which promises to bring enhanced colour tuning and new vintage shooting modes like Hasselblad XPAN mode, which replicates a classic camera shooting experience with a unique 65:24 aspect ratio.

There are a number of differences when you get down to the finer details, however. The Oppo Find X5 Pro tacks a new 5-axis OIS system to its wide sensor, which promises to provide a level of shot stability on a par with the iPhone 13’s sensor‑shift OIS system.

The Pro also gets a new 13-channel spectral sensor, in place of the Find X3 Pro’s 5-channel RGBCW sensor, for more accurate colour spectrum detection. Expect this to have a positive impact on the rendering of skin tones and the like.

Specs and features

The Oppo Find X5 Pro is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system on chip (SoC), while the Oppo Find X5 runs on last year’s Snapdragon 888. From what we’ve seen so far, this will mean a marginal-at-best advantage for the Pro in CPU terms, but a more significant boost in GPU power.

Reports that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 runs a little hot should hopefully be headed off by a new multi-tier cooling system in the Pro, which is said to be 75% larger than the previous generation. The Find X5 also benefits from a multi-tiered cooling system of its own, which should further bolster performance and battery life.

While the Find X5 Pro gets 12GB of RAM, the Find X5 makes do with a less 8GB allotment. Both phones come with 256GB of internal storage, however.

Both phones run on Oppo’s latest ColorOS 12.1 skin, which sits on top of Android 12. Oppo has incorporated Google’s novel smart palette customisation system, so you can theme your menu buttons according to your chosen wallpaper.

Another shared feature is Oppo’s improved 360° Smart Antenna 3.0 System, which supplies automated antenna allocation and two always-on power amplifiers to optimise 5G signal performance.

Battery and Charging

Both the Oppo Find X5 Pro and the Oppo Find X5 have much larger batteries than last year’s Oppo Find X5, which bodes well for stamina. The Find X5 Pro has the larger of the two at 5000 mAh, but the Find X5’s 4800 mAh cell is still a healthy size.

One interesting tidbit here is the Oppo Find X5 Pro has had its number of charging cycles doubled to 1600. Its battery will last twice as long as the industry standard.

In terms of recharging provisions, both phones support 80W SuperVOOC charging out of the box, which Oppo claims can get you from 0 to 50% in just 12 minutes. The key difference is on the wireless charging front, which the Oppo Find X5 Pro supports 50W and the Oppo Find X5 supports 30W. You’ll need the appropriate AirVOOC dock in both cases.

Early verdict

We’ll need to spend some quality time with both phones, but it’s quite clear at this early point that the Oppo Find X5 Pro is the superior phone. It’s got a bigger, sharper, more efficient display, a tad more processing power, a slicker and tougher design, a more stable camera system, and faster wireless charging.

However, we’re not entirely convinced at this early stage that the differences will be worth the £300 premium. All of those advantages we’ve listed above are relatively minor, and the Oppo Find X5 gets within spitting distance of its Pro sibling on most of the key metrics.

Time (and days of testing) will tell, so stay tuned for our reviews.