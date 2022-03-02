Oppo Find X5 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Which should you get?

OnePlus revealed that the China-exclusive OnePlus 10 Pro would be making its way to Europe during MWC 2022. At the same event, Oppo’s Find X5 Pro made its debut as the brand’s newest high-end Android handset.

But, with both flagship phones hitting the market at the same time, which one should you opt for?

Read on to discover how the Find X5 Pro and the 10 Pro compare when it comes to price, design, screen, camera, specs and battery life…

Pricing and availability

The Oppo Find X5 Pro will be available to buy from March 24 with prices starting at £1049/€1299 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The OnePlus 10 Pro initially launched in China back in January, but has now be confirmed for a European release. However, there’s currently no set launch date or price for the phone here in the UK.

We do know that the phone starts at RMB 4699 for 8/256GB in China, which works out at around £558/€670/$743. To make that easier to compare with the Oppo phone, 12/256GB will cost you RMB 5299, or £629/€756/$838, with the OnePlus.

While these prices might have you thinking the OnePlus is significantly cheaper than the Oppo, its worth bearing in mind that they could convert to other currencies differently. The OnePlus 9 Pro came in at £829 for 8/128GB and £929 for 12/256GB, so the 10 Pro is likely to be closer to this price.

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Design and display

The Oppo Find X5 Pro is available in Glaze Black and Ceramic White with a ceramic slope where the phone morphs into the asymmetric camera module with ‘Powered by MariSilicon’ written on it. The phone measures 163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5mm and weighs 218g, but you’ll likely want to factor in a case as we found the ultra-shiny finish to be very fingerprint-prone.

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest green with a mirrored ceramic and matte frosted glass finish, making it a little less flashy-looking than the Oppo though the massive camera module draws most of the attention here. There’s the Hasselblad branding on the camera and the phone measures 163 x 73.9 x 8.6mm and weighs 200g, making this and the Oppo very similar in size and weight.

Comparing the displays, both the Find X5 Pro and the 10 Pro feature matching 6.7-inch QHD+ (3216 x 1440) AMOLED screens with dynamic 120Hz refresh rates. The Find X5 Pro also packs a fast 240Hz touch sampling rate, which might make it better suited for mobile gaming.

Both phones feature in-display fingerprint sensors, along with support for face authentication with the front camera.

OnePlus 10 Pro

Camera

Both phones pack 50-megapixel triple camera arrays with the Hasselblad Camera for Mobile software, while the Find X5 Pro also takes advantage of Oppo’s own MariSilicon X Imaging NPU.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro features a 50-megapixel (f1.7) main sensor, a 50-megapixel (f/2.2) ultra-wide angle sensor with a 112-degree FOV and a 13-megapixel (f/2.4) telephoto sensor. Much of the focus here goes to the ultra-wide camera, which features a glass lens to reduce distortion and improve colour accuracy, though we found this came at the expense of the phone’s zoom capabilities.

The phone can capture 4K video at up to 60fps and supports slo-mo and video zoom modes.

The OnePlus 10 Pro, meanwhile, features a 48-megapixel (f/1.8) main sensor, a 50-megapixel (f/2.2) 150-degree ultra-wide angle sensor and a 8-megapixel (f/2.4) telephoto sensor. The ultra-wide angle sensor, in particular, is wider than that on many of its competitors (including Oppo’s) making it possible to fit more in to frame.

The OnePlus can record 8K video at 30fps, or 4K at up to 120fps. OnePlus cameras haven’t wowed our reviewers in the past, but the new cameras look promising so hopefully we’ll see some improvements with the 10 Pro.

Both phones feature a 32-megapixel punch-hole camera in the top corner of the display.

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Specs and performance

Both the Find X5 Pro and the 10 Pro are powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which includes 8 CPU cores and the Adreno 730 GPU. Both phones feature up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The Oppo and the OnePlus also both run the same ColorOS 12.1 software based on Android 12.

You can see a full breakdown of the specs of each in the comparison table below:

‹ UK RRP EU RRP Manufacturer Screen Size Storage Capacity Rear Camera Front Camera Video Recording IP rating Battery Wirless charging Fast Charging Size (Dimensions) Weight Operating System Resolution HDR Refresh Rate Ports Chipset RAM Colours OnePlus 10 Pro – – OnePlus 6.7 inches 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 50MP + 48MP + 8MP 32MP Yes IP68 5000 mAh Yes Yes 73.9 x 8.6 x 163 INCHES 200 G Android 12 3216 x 1440 Yes 120 Hz USB-C Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 12GB Green, Black Oppo Find X5 Pro £1049 €1299 OPPO Digital 6.7 inches 256GB 50MP + 50MP + 13MP 32MP Yes IP68 5000 mAh Yes Yes 73.9 x 8.5 x 163.7 MM 218 G Android 12 3126 x 1440 Yes 120 Hz USB-C Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 + MariSilicon X 12GB Ceramic White, Glaze Black ›

Its tough to say just how well these two phones perform given how little time we’ve spent with them so far, but we do know that the Oppo features a hefty vapour chamber to help it disperse heat and keep cool and that the OnePlus so far seems to be as fast as any other 2022 flagship when swiping through the home screens and diving into apps.

OnePlus 10 Pro

Battery life

The Oppo Find X5 Pro boasts a 5000 mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The OnePlus 10 Pro also includes a 5000 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, 50W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

This puts the two phones on even ground as far as their battery specifications go, though we’d have to test them ourselves to see how long they last in real-life scenarios.

Battery life, like performance, is difficult to gauge in a hands-on setting but so far we’ve found the Find X5 Pro capable of getting us through a day of use, though it seems unlikely it’ll last multiple days. The charging, meanwhile, is incredibly fast with the bundled 80W charger taking it from 0 to 50% in just over 10 minutes. The battery has also seen its number of charging cycles double to 1600, meaning it should last twice as long as the industry standard.

We also expect the OnePlus 10 Pro to be quick to charge, though the Chinese version of the phone came with a USB-A port over a USB-C one, so we’ll have to wait and see how exactly it is charged.

Early verdict

The Oppo Find X5 Pro and the OnePlus 10 Pro are strikingly similar phones at a glance, with the same chipset, operating system, battery specs and refresh rates.

Visually, there are a number of differences in their (both distinctive) camera modules and sleek finishes, but ultimately the design will come down to personal preference.

Other differences between the two include the Find X5 Pro’s faster touch sampling rate which might make it more appealing to mobile gamers, and the 10 Pro’s 8K video support and wider ultra-wide camera designed to catch the eye of mobile photographers.

However, you’ll have to wait for our full reviews of the phones to hear our final verdicts on both.