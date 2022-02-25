Oppo Find X5 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: Which is more Pro?

Wondering how the shiny new flagship Oppo Find X5 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro compare? After some brief time with the new Oppo we’ve created this guide offering our early opinion to help answer that very question.

Oppo has finally unveiled its Find X5 series, with the Oppo Find X5 and the Oppo Find X5 Pro coming in as the latest handsets in the Oppo lineup.

In this article, we’re going to be focusing specifically on the Find X5 Pro variation, but if you’re looking to see how the new Oppo phones compare to each other, you can check out our other Oppo Find X5 Pro vs Oppo Find X5 article by clicking on the link prior.

So, with no more time to waste, here is how the Find X5 Pro stacks up against the iPhone 13 Pro.

Editor’s note: Keep in mind that we’ve only spent a few days with the Find series and we are not as familiar with it as the iPhone 13 which we thoroughly tested and gave 4.5/5 last year. Our full review of the new Oppo will be coming out soon. We’ll update this article with our final thoughts then.

Pricing and availability

We’re going to start off easy with the iPhone 13 Pro, which came out last year and is currently widely available to buy.

Since there are a couple of variations, with the price fluctuating depending on how much storage you choose, check out how much each phone will cost just below:

128GB storage and 6GB RAM for £949/$999/€1,159

256GB storage and 6GB RAM for £1,049/$1,099/€1,279

512GB storage and 6GB RAM for £1,249/$1,299/€1,509

1TB storage and 6GB RAM for £1,449/$1,499/€1,739

The Find X5 Pro, meanwhile, will ship on 24 March and only has one variant, at 256GB storage and 12GB of RAM. This model will cost £1,049, though we don’t currently know what it will cost in the US and Europe.

This shows that the iPhone 13 Pro lineup is generally more expensive than the X5 Pro, although it wins out in terms of storage, seeing as you can go all the way up to 1TB.

Design and display

Starting off with what’s new, the Find X5 Pro measures in at 163.7 × 73.9 × 8.5mm, which is big, and packs a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a WQHD+ resolution. It also utilises an LTPO panel, which allows it to move between 1 and 120Hz depending on what you’re doing. Specifically the refresh rate will jump up to 120Hz when you’re watching media or scrolling through apps, but will drop low if you’re reading a block of text or not scrolling often to save on battery.

Oppo has also claimed that the screen can display two different refresh rates at once, so if you were using Facebook in the top portion of the screen and Netflix at the bottom, each would refresh independently.

In terms of how the screen looks to use, we noted that the 1440p screen was colourful and rich, offering up enough brightness for outdoor use with perfect blacks, with the HDR support being great for game streaming and video playback. So from what we’ve seen it’ll be great for watching movies and gaming on the go.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Find X5 Pro comes in two colours, Glaze Black and Ceramic White, with our review noting that the model we tested (which was black) was very shiny, meaning that it’s like a magnet to fingerprints and smudges.

Finally, it comes with an IP68 rating, so it has some water resistance and shouldn’t be too bothered by dust or sand.

Moving onto the iPhone 13 Pro, it has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion, which is what Apple calls its adaptive refresh rate technology, which also utilises an LTPO panel. With both the iPhone and Find X5 coming in with a 120Hz refresh rate and similar panels, we would expect that using each phone for daily tasks would be a similar experience.

The iPhone 13 Pro does not have separate refresh rates, meaning that the whole screen will refresh at the same time, unlike the Find X5 Pro. Until we’ve had more time with the Oppo, it’s hard to gauge how big of a deal this is.

Our review of the iPhone 13 Pro found that the phone displayed colours that were very vivid and vibrant, with natural tones as well as deep blacks that have infinite contrast, with great brightness levels that makes outdoor readability very easy.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Looking towards what colours you can have, the iPhone 13 Pro comes in four variations: Graphite, Gold, Silver and Sierra Blue. There is also a smudging issue here, but only on the stainless steel sides, which can be covered if you’re using a case. Plus, the iPhone 13 Pro comes in with the same water-resistant rating of IP68.

Overall, the design of each phone will depend on your preference, but it seems that the Find X5 Pro is more prone to smudging and doesn’t have the same level of vibrancy in the display that the iPhone 13 Pro has, even though it is still perfectly serviceable.

Camera

The Oppo Find X5 Pro comes with a triple-sensor setup, involving two Sony IMX766 image sensors, with one for the wide camera and one for ultra-wide, and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera and a 32MP selfie camera.

It also comes with a new MariSilicon X NPU, which we’ve note seen on a phone before. According to Oppo it brings a boost to the AI image enhancement with nighttime video able to go up to 4K. Oppo has also teamed up with Hasselblad, which promises to bring enhanced colour tuning and new vintage shooting modes, so users can be more creative with their camera. Our early impressions of the camera were positive but we’ll need more time testing it to offer a final verdict.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Find X5 Pro has also been treated to a 13-channel spectral sensor, which allows for more accurate colour spectrum detection, which should have a positive impact when shooting colour sensitive work and picking up skin tones more accurately.

The iPhone 13 Pro is one of the best smartphone cameras we’ve tested in the last year. The triple-camera array has a 12MP wide sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with a 120-degree field of view and a 12MP telephoto that’s capable of 3x optical zoom.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Our review pictures show the amount of detail you get in each snap, with specs of sand and strands of fur being visible in some shots. The Night mode is also particularly impressive, with a wider aperture that lets in plenty of natural light to illuminate a dark shot.

Since we haven’t spent enough time with the Find X5 Pro, but based on how much we like the iPhone’s camera, it’ll have to offer seriously impressive results to match, let along beat it.

Specs and features

The Oppo Find X5 Pro is packing the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system on chip (SoC), with the Find X5 Pro’s multi-tier cooling system, said to be 75% larger than the previous generation, hopefully having an impact on the reports that the chip runs a little hot.

As previously mentioned, the phone comes in one variation, with 256GB storage and 12GB of RAM and runs on Oppo’s latest ColorOS 12.1 skin, which sits above Android 12.

The iPhone 13 Pro, meanwhile, has more variation in terms of storage, with RAM sitting at 6GB for all models. It also runs on the infamous Apple Silicon A15 Bionic chipset, which has a six-core CPU and five-core GPU that keeps the phone running smoothly.

Based on our experience testing other Android phones running the latest Snapdragon chip and iPhone 13 Pro, both should offer excellent performance and be more than quick enough to run even the most demanding of games and apps with zero issue.

Specs table For a full breakdown of the specs of each phone, check out all the details just below: ‹ UK RRP USA RRP EU RRP CA RRP AUD RRP Manufacturer Screen Size Storage Capacity Rear Camera Front Camera Video Recording IP rating Battery Wirless charging Fast Charging Size (Dimensions) Weight Operating System Resolution HDR Refresh Rate Ports Chipset RAM Colours Oppo Find X5 Pro £1049 – €1299 – – OPPO Digital 6.7 inches 256GB 50MP + 50MP + 13MP 32MP Yes IP68 5000 mAh Yes Yes 163.7 73.9 8.5 MM x x 218 G Android 12 3126 x 1440 Yes 120 Hz USB-C Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 + MariSilicon X 12GB Ceramic White, Glaze Black iPhone 13 Pro £949 $999 €1189 CA$1399 AU$1699 Apple 6.1 mm 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 12MP + 12MP + 12MP 12MP Yes IP68 – Yes Yes 146.7 71.5 7.65 MM x x 203 G iOS 15 2532 x 1170 Yes 120 Hz Lightning A15 Bionic 6GB Blue, Black, Silver, Gold ›

Battery and charging

The Oppo Find X5 Pro has a 5000mAh battery, with a number of charging cycles doubled to 1600. According to Oppo this means the battery will last twice as long as the industry standard. It also supports 80W SuperVOOC charging straight out the box, with Oppo claiming that you can get from 0% to 50% in only 12 minutes, with the wireless charging front supporting 50W.

The iPhone 13 Pro impressed during our testing, comfortably getting through the day and even working into the next if it wasn’t being pushed that hard. But with heavy use it did drain fairly fast.

The charging port for the iPhone 13 Pro is still Lightening, which is a little disappointing, with the wireless charging options being Apple’s own MagSafe solution and 7.5W Qi charging.

Comparing batteries, we noted that the Find X5 Pro didn’t seem like a multi-day device, but the charging time seemed faster compared to the iPhone 13 Pro.

Early verdict

As stated at the beginning of this article, we can’t make any definitive claims since we haven’t been able to spend as much time with the new Oppo series, however, we can make some early verdicts.

In terms of overall allure, it’s no shock that Apple seems to come out on top, with the impressive A15 Bionic chip, a strong display and one of the best smartphone cameras out there right now, the iPhone 13 Pro is a hard phone to beat.

However, the Oppo Find X5 Pro is a cheaper phone overall that is still offering up high-end features like 120Hz adaptive refresh rates and a quality camera, and using the phone for a longer period of time may show off some of the better features of the handset.

We will be sure to update this article when we’ve fully tested the Oppo Find X5 Pro so be sure to keep checking back.

