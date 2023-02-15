Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Motorola Razr (2022)

The Oppo Find N2 Flip clamshell foldable is official and it’s coming to the UK, but the question is, how does it compare to the stylish Motorola Razr?

While both offer a broadly similar design, different approaches to the cover display, folding hinge mechanism, performance and battery life mean it’s not an easy choice to make. That’s where we at Trusted Reviews come in; here are the key differences between the Oppo Find N2 Flip and the Motorola Razr.

Design and screen

Both the Oppo Find N2 Flip and Motorola Razr offer the same clamshell foldable form factor, which might make the fact that the two offer different design and display experiences all the more surprising.

Though both offer a larger display than the 1.9-inch cover display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Motorola Razr opts for a 2.7-inch horizontal display while Oppo went for a slightly larger 3.26-inch vertical display with the Find N2 Flip – and the differences don’t end there.

Motorola will let you access the main Android OS from the cover display, though with the obvious caveat that most apps won’t load properly on such a small screen display. Oppo has gone for a more curated approach, providing access to notifications and a handful of widget screens (for calendar, weather, timers and more) specifically designed for that cover display.

The good news is that there’s no gap gate here, with both the Razr and Find N2 Flip offering a gapless folding mechanism that should stop the vast majority of dust and other pocket lint from getting into the foldable display and, more importantly, the mechanics within the hinge. It’s safe to say that dust and foldable displays aren’t friends.

Unfolding the Motorola Razr will reveal a 6.7-inch 144Hz AMOLED display that stretches from the top to the bottom of the phone – a stark change from the large chin of the Razr 2019 used in a bid to drum up nostalgia from the OG Razr in the early noughties. It also has a heavily reduced crease compared to the Z Flip 4 thanks to a teardrop hinge design.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip, on the other hand, sports a slightly larger, taller 6.8in OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio which means it’s not hard to hold one-handed. It boasts key specs including a slightly slower 120Hz refresh rate, a maximum brightness of 1600 nits and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Oppo also uses a teardrop hinge design in a bid to reduce the crease and it works really well. The crease is still there of course – it can’t undo the physics behind folding – but it’s one of the least noticeable around right now.

Cameras

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a disappointing 12MP and 12MP combo, the same can’t be said for either the Motorola Razr or the newer Oppo Find N2 Flip.

The Motorola Razr boasts a tempting combination of a 50MP main with OIS and an f/1.8 aperture and a 13MP 120-degree ultrawide camera to capture more of a scene. There’s also a front-facing 32MP punchhole camera within the inner foldable display, though this is more for the likes of video calls with the rear cameras available in a selfie camera mode.

That’s not too far from what Oppo is promising with the Find N2 Flip, sporting a main 50MP snapper also with OIS and an f/1.8 aperture and a lower-res 8MP ultrawide. The Find N2 Flip also has Oppo’s MariSilicon X imaging NPU (also found in the flagship Find X5 Pro) that should help enhance the images taken on the foldable.

Video is an area where Oppo pulls ahead, however, with up to 4K@60fps video recording available compared to the 1080p@60fps maximum capture on offer from the Razr.

Performance

The Motorola Razr shipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, the top-end chipset available at launch in late 2022, and that’s paired with either 8- or 12GB of RAM depending on the storage option you go for. As you’d expect from a top-end Snapdragon chipset, performance is rapid and the phone can handle just about any task without stuttering.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip looks to match that performance, however it has diverged from the ever-popular Qualcomm and opted for a MediaTek chipset instead. More specifically, the Oppo Find N2 Flip sports Qulacomm’s premium Dimensity 9000+ with 8GB of RAM which Oppo claims boasts impressive performance and power efficiency.

However, it’s not the top-end Dimensity 9200 chipset, so even without benchmark results, we know that performance could be better. Though with that being said, it should only make a real difference when it comes to benchmarking, with both smartphones offering solid everyday performance with smooth scrolling, the power to play any game you want and just about everything else you’d do on a phone.

The Razr does offer more storage options with 128, 256- and 512GB options available, while the Oppo Find N2 Flip ditches the 128GB option to start with a more attractive 256GB – and for a similar price to the Razr’s entry-level RRP. It’s worth noting that neither offer microSD card connectivity, so choose wisely.

Oppo has the upper hand when it comes to battery life, however, with a 4300mAh battery that’s a whopping 800mAh larger than the 3500mAh of the Motorola Razr. That should make the Find N2 Flip a comfortable all-day device.

It’ll also charge much faster than the Razr, with SuperVOOC 45W charging that Oppo claims will provide 50% charge in 23 minutes and 100% in less than an hour. Compared to the 30W charging of the Razr, that’s pretty fast, and should mean you spend less time tethered to the wall.

The Find N2 Flip has access to the newer Android 13 software update out of the box while Motorola’s Razr is still awaiting the upgrade from Android 12 – though it has been promised. The real difference is ongoing software support, with Oppo’s guarantee of four OS upgrades and five years of security patches dwarfing Motorola’s commitment to Android 13 and little else.

If you want to keep your phone up to date with new features and functions throughout its life, the Oppo Find N2 Flip may be the foldable to go for.

Early Thoughts

The Oppo Find N2 Flip and Motorola Razr are surprisingly similar foldable smartphones, though the two take very different approaches to certain areas like the cover display. Motorola does take the win in certain departments including display refresh rate and chipset, but Oppo’s intuitive new hinge design, tempting cameras and all-day battery life make it an equally tempting option for those on the hunt for a flagship clamshell foldable in 2023.