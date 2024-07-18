OnePlus Watch 2R vs OnePlus Watch 2: What separates the two watches?

As part of its recent Summer Launch Event 2024, OnePlus has announced its latest smartwatch: the OnePlus Watch 2R.

According to OnePlus, the new Watch 2R promises to combine the “outstanding battery life, elite performance, high-precision GPS, and enhanced fitness tracking of the OnePlus Watch 2 into a lightweight form factor”. With that in mind, what’s the difference between the two smartwatches?

Although we haven’t conclusively reviewed the OnePlus Watch 2R yet, we have tested the OnePlus Watch 2 and gave the smartwatch a four-star rating.

Keep reading to see how the specs of the two smartwatches compare.

Both run on dual-engine architecture

One of the key similarities between the OnePlus Watch 2 and the OnePlus Watch 2R is they both include a self-developed dual-engine architecture, powered by two different chipsets. There’s the Snapdragon W5 performance chipset which runs through more powerful tasks and the BES 2700 efficiency chipset which handles background activity.

This approach is enabled by the Google Wear OS hybrid interface which OnePlus says delivers “some of the most efficient power management found in an advanced smartwatch”.

The OnePlus Watch 2 has a Sapphire Crystal screen

The OnePlus Watch 2 boasts a more durable 2.5D sapphire crystal screen to the Watch 2R’s 2D glass display. Even so, both are AMOLED and have a default maximum brightness of 600 nits, although the Watch 2R can reach 1000 nits in high brightness mode.

Both smartwatches also have a 5ATM rating, which means they can survive being submerged in up to 50 metres of water, and have an IP68-rating which means they’re dust-resistant too.

OnePlus Watch 2

The OHealth app is upgraded on the OnePlus Watch 2R

The OnePlus Watch range uses the OHealth app, allowing users to track their workouts, view their health and fitness data and even customise your watch faces and widgets.

OnePlus explains the OHealth app has seen an upgrade with the OnePlus Watch 2R, allowing you to customise your workouts “more effectively with over 100 sports tracking modes available” and helps you to gain a comprehensive understanding of your overall wellbeing by analysing your HRV (heart rate variability) and sleep performance.

OnePlus Watch 2R Workouts

The OnePlus Watch 2R is lighter

Although both smartwatches look similar, the newer Watch 2R is almost 25% lighter than the Watch 2, thanks to its aluminium chassis which Mobile Editor Lewis Painted found to be “notably lighter than the regular Watch 2” in his first hands-on with the product.

Instead, the Watch 2 has a stainless steel chassis which makes the watch weigh 80g compared to the 2R’s 59g (both weights include the accompanying watch straps.)

The OnePlus Watch 2R is cheaper

The OnePlus Watch 2R currently has an RRP of £249/$229.99 and is available in a choice of two colours: Gunmetal Grey and Forest Green.

The OnePlus Watch 2 has a higher RRP of £329/$299.99 and is available in three colours: Radiant Steel, Black Steel and Nordic Blue.