OnePlus Pad 2 vs OnePlus Pad: What’s new with the second-gen tablet?

As part of its Summer Launch Event 2024, OnePlus announced the successor to its first-gen OnePlus Pad: the aptly named OnePlus Pad 2.

The latest flagship tablet features a new processor, AI capabilities and a massive battery life, but how does it differ from its four-star predecessor, the OnePlus Pad?

Although we haven’t conclusively reviewed the OnePlus Pad 2, we’ve compared the specs of the two tablets and highlighted the key differences below.

The OnePlus Pad 2 runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Most notably, the OnePlus Pad 2 runs on Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The processor, which can be found in premium Android smartphones, such as the OnePlus 12, has a particular focus on AI and can support multi-modal generative AI models.

The OnePlus Pad instead runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9000 which Mobile Editor Lewis Painter found to be “surprisingly solid in everyday use” not only making light work of running multiple apps on-screen at once but also managing to keep cool when running heavier games such as Call of Duty Mobile.

That said, it likely won’t be able to compete with the latest and greatest chipset from Qualcomm.

OnePlus Pad 2

The OnePlus Pad 2 has AI capabilities

As touched upon above, the OnePlus Pad 2 now supports numerous AI capabilities with the new AI Toolbox.

OnePlus explains that AI Toolbox allows users to “accelerate their workflow by having AI Speak read text aloud while multitasking, call on Recording Summary to instantly summarise and condense information from long passages of text into key points”.

There’s also AI Writer which helps users create original content based on image and text prompts, along with handy photo editing features too.

The OnePlus Pad 2 has a larger display

The OnePlus Pad 2 has a slightly larger screen compared to its predecessor, measuring in at 12.1 inches compared to 11.61 inches. It also boasts higher peak brightness at 600nits, while the OnePlus Pad capped out at 500nits.

Otherwise, both displays are LCD screens and have a maximum 144Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus Pad

The OnePlus Pad 2 allows for up to 43 days of standby

Upon its launch last year, the OnePlus Pad promised to last for up to 30 days on standby, thanks to its hefty 9510mAh battery. Although the new OnePlus Pad 2 includes the same sized battery capacity, OnePlus claims the Pad 2 can now last for up to a whopping 43 days in standby.

When the time comes to recharge, both tablets support 67W SuperVooc Flash Charge technology. In his review of the OnePlus Pad, Lewis found the tablet took just 67 minutes to get from 1 to 100% battery; however, OnePlus claims that the OnePlus Pad 2 can be recharged in 81 minutes.

The OnePlus Pad is cheaper

Not only does the OnePlus Pad have a cheaper RRP of £449/$479.99 compared to the OnePlus Pad 2’s £499/$549 RRP, but it can be found for as little as £349 at the UK OnePlus Store at the time of writing.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is available in Nimbus Grey while the OnePlus Pad is available in Halo Green.