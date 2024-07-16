OnePlus Pad 2 vs iPad Air (2024): What’s the difference?

OnePlus has just revealed the OnePlus Pad 2, but how does it compare to Apple’s capable iPad Air (2024)?

While Apple purists will no doubt love what the iPad Air 11 and iPad Air 13 have to offer, with iPadOS, great accessories and a plethora of apps to download, there’s a lot to be said for OnePlus’ new tablet.

It offers flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 power, boasts a pixel-packed 12.1-inch display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate, fast charging and more, and all for a more affordable price than the alternative iPad Air.

While we’ve not yet fully reviewed the OnePlus Pad 2, we have gone hands-on, and we’ve extensively reviewed the iPad Air (2024) separately if you’re curious. For now, though, here’s how the OnePlus Pad 2 and iPad Air (2024) spec sheets stack up.

The OnePlus Pad 2 has a faster display

The OnePlus Pad 2’s display is certainly not to be sniffed at; not only is it larger than the first OnePlus Pad at 12.1 inches, but it sports a whopping 3K resolution and a super fast 144Hz refresh rate, meaning that compatible games can render at up to 144fps for a boosted gaming experience. It also makes the OnePlus Pad 2 feel smoother across the board, with slick animations, smooth scrolling and more.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The iPad Air, on the other hand, comes in two sizes – 11- and 13 inches – with similar resolutions to the OnePlus Pad 2, though both variants are capped at the same 60Hz as the entry-level iPad.

It’s only the truly top-end iPad Pro that gets treated to a high refresh rate in the form of Apple’s 120Hz ProMotion display tech, though even that isn’t quite as fast as what OnePlus is offering, and at quite the discount too.

The iPad Air has a more capable processor

The OnePlus Pad 2 sports the latest top-end chipset on the market in the form of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, beating other capable tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

This should translate to strong performance across the board, from general browsing to playing games, though this is something we’ll have to confirm once we benchmark the new tablet.

iPad Air (2024)

However, it likely won’t be able to compete with the iPad Air’s power, which comes in the form of the desktop-class M2 chipset that’s also available on the likes of the MacBook Air and older versions of the MacBook Pro.

As such, the iPad Air is an absolute powerhouse of processing power, even able to run AAA console games like Assassin’s Creed Origins and Resident Evil Village, though how much of a difference you’ll actually notice in day-to-day use is up for debate.

Both are compatible with keyboard and stylus accessories

Whether you go for the OnePlus Pad 2 or iPad Air, you’ll have a range of accessories to choose from to elevate the experience.

With the OnePlus Pad 2, you’ve got options including the OnePlus Pad Smart Keyboard, complete with an NFC chip for quick file transfers if you’ve got a compatible OnePlus or Oppo phone, and with a magnetic connection, you can detach the keyboard from the case for a more versatile typing experience.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

For writing, there’s the OnePlus Stylio 2, an upgraded version of the stylus that shipped with the first-gen device that brings additional features like the ability to tap the stylus to switch pen styles, and it can be used remotely to control presentations too.

When it comes to the iPad Air, you’ve got the top-end Magic Keyboard available. It’s a more premium affair than OnePlus’ option, with a cantilever hinge design and magnets that make the iPad seemingly float just above the keyboard, and it sports the same switch mechanism as the MacBook Pro for a satisfying experience.

And, just like OnePlus, you’ve also got a stylus accessory in the form of the new Apple Pencil Pro. It’s a lot like previous generations of Apple Pencil, though with the added ability to detect rotation via a built-in gyroscope for an even more natural drawing experience.

The catch is that neither the OnePlus Pad 2 nor iPad Air ship with any of the above accessories, so if you are interested, you’ll have to splash out post-purchase.

The OnePlus Pad 2 has faster charging capabilities

Apple has never been one to jump on the fast-charging wagon that’s so prevalent on the Android side of things, so it should come as no surprise that the OnePlus Pad 2 has faster charging capabilities.

More specifically, the OnePlus Pad 2 offers support for 67W SuperVOOC charging, though with the caveat that you’ll have to source the charger separately as it doesn’t come in the box. You won’t be able to achieve these speeds with a regular USB-C PD charger either, as it relies on proprietary tech.

OnePlus Pad 2

Still, if you do have access to a SuperVOOC charger, it’ll deliver a faster charge than the equivalent iPad Air, which is capped at around the 30W mark. Apple doesn’t confirm charge speeds itself, instead coming from third-party sources that have tested the tech.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is more affordable

When it comes down to the all-important pricing, the OnePlus Pad 2 has a win here with an impressive £499 price tag despite the high-end tech on offer. Apple’s iPad Air 11, on the other hand, starts at £599, while the 13-inch model will set you back £799.

The iPad Air is available to buy now, while the OnePlus Pad 2 is due to be released on 1 August 2024 with pre-orders live right now.