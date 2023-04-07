OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G: What’s the difference?

OnePlus has just unveiled the new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, with highlights including a huge 108-megapixel camera and 67W fast charging. But how does the smartphone compare to Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G?

On the surface, these two affordable Android phones have a lot in common. Both phones feature 6.72-inch 120Hz displays, both have 16-megapixel selfie cameras with support for face unlock and both are powered by 5000mAh batteries with 67W charging.

However, there are a number of key differences to consider when choosing between these two phones.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite has a 108-megapixel camera

Both the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G benefit from triple cameras.

Where the Xiaomi has a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor, the OnePlus comes with a 108-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth-assist sensor and a second 2-megapixel macro sensor.

The Nord CE 3 Lite uses 9-in-1 pixel binning to shrink images down to a more useful 12MP, with OnePlus claiming the results are bright, clear and natural. The camera also features electronic image stabilisation and 3x lossless zoom for more clarity when closing in on details.

The 50-megapixel camera on the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is – on paper – a downgrade from the 108-megapixel camera on its predecessor. However, a higher megapixel count doesn’t necessarily equal better performance when it comes to smartphone cameras. For this reason, you’ll have to wait for our full reviews of both phones for our final verdict.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G can capture 4K video

Despite the Nord CE 3 Lite’s larger camera, the Xiaomi phone actually offers stronger performance when it comes to video – at least going off the two spec sheets.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is capable of capturing 4K video at 30fps. If you want a smoother frame rate, you’ll want to stick to 1080p at 60fps.

The Nord CE 3 Lite, meanwhile, is limited to 1080p at 30fps. This makes the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G the better pick for recording your TikToks and Instagram Reels.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite runs Android 13

Along with their different chipsets (the OnePlus includes the Snapdragon 695 5G, while the Xiaomi packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1080), these two phones also run on slightly different operating systems.

The Nord CE 3 Lite features OnePlus’ OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13, while the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G runs Xiaomi’s MIUI 14 based on the older Android 12.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G supports Dolby Vision and Atmos

There are few differences between the screens on the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and the Nord CE 3 Lite.

Both measure 6.72-inches and both benefit from smooth 120Hz refresh rates. However, where the OnePlus phone does support HDR, it doesn’t appear to support Dolby Vision as the Xiaomi phone does.

Likewise, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G features Dolby Atmos for more immersive audio – something that doesn’t appear to be present on the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite.