OnePlus Nord 4 vs Samsung Galaxy A55 5G: Which affordable phone wins?

If you’re looking for a good cheap or mid-range phone, the new OnePlus Nord 4 may have caught your attention with its unique all-metal finish.

Keep reading to learn how the Nord 4 compares to one of Samsung’s own affordable devices, the Galaxy A55 5G.

The OnePlus Nord 4 has a brighter display

The OnePlus Nord 4 has a brighter and higher resolution display than the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G. The screen is also slightly bigger than the A55 5G’s.

The Nord 4 has a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 2772 x 1240 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressively high peak brightness of 2150 nits.

The Galaxy A55 5G, on the other hand, features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 1080 x 2340 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000 nits of brightness, which is still very bright.

OnePlus Nord 4

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G features three cameras

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G includes three rear cameras, whereas the OnePlus Nord 4 sticks with two.

On the Galaxy A55 5G, you’ll find a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The camera can record 4K/30p video, as can the 32-megapixel front camera.

The Nord 4, meanwhile, packs a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The rear camera is capable of recording 4K/60p video, but the front camera is limited to 1080p/30p. The front camera is also half the size of the A55 5G’s at 16-megapixels.

The OnePlus Nord 4 has more RAM

When it comes to performance, the OnePlus Nord 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset that Qualcomm launched in early 2024, while the Galaxy A55 5G is equipped with the 2024 Exynos 1480.

We haven’t gotten the opportunity to properly test the Nord 4 just yet, but found that the A55 5G delivered solid everyday performance with no significant throttling or overheating issues. However, there are better phones at this price for mobile gaming.

The Nord 4 does come out on top when it comes to RAM, with the phone carrying 12 or 16GB of RAM to the A55 5G’s 8GB.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G has expandable storage

When it comes to storage, the Nord 4 can also be configured with more internal storage. However, the Galaxy A55 5G has the edge for those looking to store the most photos and messages on their device.

This is because the Galaxy A55 5G includes a MicroSD slot with support for up to 1TB of content.

The OnePlus Nord 4 supports faster charging

Finally, if battery life is a big deciding factor for you, you’ll be happy to hear that both of these phones carry large batteries. The Galaxy A55 5G has a 5000 mAh battery, but the Nord 4 packs an even larger 5500 mAh one.

The Nord 4 also wins when it comes to charging. The phone supports 100W SuperVOOC charging, whereas the Galaxy A55 5G sticks with 25W fast charging. The A55 5G’s slow charging speed was one of the biggest drawbacks our reviewer highlighted when testing the Galaxy A55 5G.