OnePlus Nord 4 vs Poco F6 Pro: Comparing the mid-range smartphones

OnePlus has just announced its latest mid-range smartphone: the OnePlus Nord 4. Promising to “make flagship technologies more affordable with a leading chipset” how does it compare to Poco’s most recent mid-range smartphone, Poco F6 Pro?

Although we haven’t conclusively tested the OnePlus Nord 4 yet, we have reviewed the Poco F6 Pro and gave the Android a solid four-star rating.

With that in mind, we’ve looked at the specs of each handset and highlighted the key differences between them below. Keep reading to see how the OnePlus Nord 4 and Poco F6 Pro compare.

The Poco F6 Pro runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

While both handsets run on a Qualcomm chipset, they each have different offerings. The new OnePlus Nord 4 runs on Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 while the Poco F6 Pro runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

OnePlus promises that the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chipset is a “quantum leap ahead of standard Snapdragon 7 chips” as it features a “65% faster CPU and 130% faster GPU, as well as Qualcomm AI engine […] meaning flagship-level gaming and productivity performance.”

On the other hand, the Poco F6 Pro runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which powered most of the top-performing flagship phones last year. Our reviewer found that the Poco F6 Pro “feels lightning quick” with no issue with multitasking or slowdowns reported. Our reviewer also stated that gaming even on graphically demanding titles was seamless, with an impressive cooling solution too.

The OnePlus Nord 4 has more AI features

OnePlus explained that it has “baked AI technology into every aspect of OnePlus Nord 4.” This includes numerous tools for productivity including AI Speak and AI summary, which “helps share information from a wide range of websites and apps”, AI Writer which will compose a message based on short prompts, plus Recording Summary which summarises meeting recordings into shorter notes.

There’s also the inclusion of both previously announced and new AI tools such as AI Eraser which removes unwanted objects from images and AI Best Face, a feature that promises to “fix” group selfies to, say, reopen a friend’s accidentally closed eyes from a shot.

Although the Poco F6 Pro doesn’t quite boast the same AI prowess, there are a few tools available for photo editing. Our reviewer noted that you have to download a plug-in to enable them, but once installed, you can expand images to have a wide FOV and have generative AI fill in the missing details.

OnePlus Nord 4

The OnePlus Nord 4 has a larger battery capacity

The OnePlus Nord 4 boasts a massive 5500mAh battery capacity while the Poco F6 Pro’s battery is slightly smaller at 5000mAh.

The OnePlus Nord 4 has 100W Supervooc charging capability, which OnePlus promises will take users from 1-100% in just 28 minutes, but the Poco F6 Pro boasts 120W HyperCharge which we found was able to get from 1-100% battery in just 26 minutes.

The Poco F6 Pro has a trio of cameras

While the OnePlus Nord 4 has two rear cameras, the Poco F6 Pro has a total of three. Both handsets include a 50MP main sensor that’s fitted with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide, however the Poco F6 Pro features a 2MP macro lens too.

However, more doesn’t necessarily mean better as we hailed the macro lens as “pretty useless” due to its too low resolution. Otherwise the main lens was able to capture detail and work well in low light, while the ultrawide did a good job of matching the colours of the main sensor but lacks detail and doesn’t include autofocus.

The Poco F6 Pro has a brighter display

The Poco F6 Pro is able to reach up to a whopping 4000 nits of peak brightness, just under double the capability of the OnePlus Nord 4’s 2150 nits. We found that the Poco F6 Pro has no trouble competing with direct sunlight and, because it’s a completely flat screen, there’s no edge reflections either.

Otherwise, the OnePlus Nord 4 is also fitted with Aqua Touch which means you can type and swipe even with wet fingers, and blue light filters to help reduce eye strain.

The Poco F6 Pro is cheaper

The Poco F6 Pro is slightly cheaper, with an RRP of £499/€579.90 while the OnePlus Nord 4 has an RRP of £529/€599.90. Neither handset is currently available in the US.