OnePlus Nord 4 vs Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G: Which mid-ranger wins?

OnePlus recently unveiled its latest affordable smartphone, the OnePlus Nord 4

Keep reading to learn how the Nord 4 compares to another versatile mid-ranger released this summer, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G

The OnePlus Nord 4 features a brighter display 

When it comes to their displays, the OnePlus Nord 4 has a brighter and sharper screen. 

The Nord 4 carries a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 2772 x 1240 display and a peak brightness of 2150 nits. The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G also has a 6.7-inch AMOLED but this one has a resolution of 2412 x 1080 and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. 

Both phones also offer smooth 120Hz refresh rates. 

OnePlus Nord 4
OnePlus Nord 4

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G includes a telephoto camera 

When it comes to cameras, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G comes out on top with its triple camera array. 

When the OnePlus Nord 4 includes a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, the Reno 12 Pro 5G offers both of these along with a third 50-megapixel 2x telephoto lens for zooming in closer to your subject. Both phones allow you to shoot 4K video with their rear cameras. 

The Reno 12 Pro 5G also features a larger 50-megapixel selfie camera with a 4K/30p video resolution. The Nord 4, meanwhile, sticks with a 16-megapixel front camera with 1080p/30p video. 

The OnePlus Nord 4 packs more RAM 

When it comes to performance, the OnePlus Nord 4 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7+m Gen 3, whereas the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300. 

The Nord 4 can also be configured with more RAM with 12GB and 16GB versions of the smartphone available. The Reno 12 Pro 5G, meanwhile, comes with 12GB of RAM as default. 

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G

The OnePlus Nord 4 supports faster charging 

Finally, the OnePlus Nord 4 wins when it comes to battery size and charging speed. 

The phone packs a 5500 mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging. The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, on the other hand, features a 5000 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging.

