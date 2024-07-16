Check out the best Prime Day deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus Nord 4 vs Google Pixel 8a: What’s the difference?

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

OnePlus has just revealed the OnePlus Nord 4, a new mid-ranger set to hit the market in the coming weeks – but how does it compare to the king of the mid-range market, the Pixel 8a?

While the Pixel 8a is undoubtedly one of the best mid-rangers on the market, it looks like the OnePlus Nord 4 could bring some fight to Google’s budget-friendly smartphone with a unique all-metal design, a high-end screen, fast charging and more.

Here’s how the OnePlus Nord 4 stacks up against the Google Pixel 8a based on spec to help you decide which you should spend your hard-earned cash on. 

The OnePlus Nord 4 has an all-metal design

One of the biggest differences between the Nord 4 and Pixel 8a is the material the phones are made of.

The Pixel 8a sports the same combination of plastic, aluminium and glass as most other mid-range smartphones, and it’s available in nice pastel shades including Obsidian, Aloe, Porcelain and Bay.

The OnePlus Nord 4, on the other hand, is the first phone in the 5G era to offer a full metal body like phones from the mid-2010s. 

OnePlus Nord 4 in-hand
OnePlus Nord 4

The company figured out how to accommodate the increased needs of 5G connectivity while offering a (mostly) metal body, available in three shades including Obsidian Midnight, Mercurial Silver and a classic OnePlus green in the form of Oasis Green, though the Mercurial Silver features a nice machine-etched finish for added personality. 

It’s not a complete win for OnePlus, with the Pixel 8a offering improved IP67 dust and water resistance compared to the Nord 4’s IP65 despite its metal chassis, but it’s not too far off either. 

The Pixel 8a has more AI smarts

The OnePlus Nord 4 comes with a range of AI features, some of which haven’t been seen on previous OnePlus phones including the high-end OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open. 

These include AI Audio Summary that summarises long recordings, AI Note Summary that can summarise long chunks of text, AI Translate for text-based translation and Magic Eraser 2.0 to remove elements from photos, with other photo editing features coming in a future update. 

AI camera pixel 8a
Google Pixel 8a

That’s a pretty good start, but Google has been dabbling in AI for much longer than the competition, and that means the Pixel 8a is brimming with AI-infused features and functionality. This ranges from AI-powered photo modes like Super Res Zoom to editing features like Magic Eraser and Best Take, but it goes further than that.

It offers much of the same functionality as the Nord 4, and then some, with impressive accuracy when transcribing recordings in particular. It uses AI to perform actions like automatically identifying music you hear throughout the day, it can take calls for you (region-dependent) and much more. 

The OnePlus Nord 4 has a bigger, higher-res display

While mid-range display tech has come a long way in the past few years, it looks like the Nord 4 is about to take that experience and crank it up a notch. 

The Nord 4 sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a pixel-packed 1.5K resolution, 2150nit peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, support for Google’s Ultra HDR format as well as OnePlus’ own ProXDR display tech. 

Left ImageRight Image

That’s impressive enough, but the Nord 4 also does away with the fairly thick bezels we see all too often in the mid-range space, with something more akin to a flagship phone – on three of the four edges, anyway.

The Pixel 8a’s screen looks a little dated mainly because its bezels are much thicker than that of the OnePlus, but it also trails behind the Nord 4 with its spec. More specifically, the Pixel 8a sports a 6.1-inch OLED screen with key specs including an FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and a 2000nit peak brightness.

The Pixel 8a has better long-term support

If there’s one area that the Pixel 8a stands out in the mid-range market, it’s its long-term support. While most mid-rangers offer anywhere between 3 and 5 OS upgrades, with 5 being pretty rare, Google’s mid-ranger will get a whopping seven OS upgrades – the longest in the industry, along with recent Samsung smartphone commitments.

That does take the shine off the Nord 4 despite offering an increased 4 OS upgrades and 6 years of security patches compared to its predecessors, but it’s still a competitive long-term software promise. 

Google Pixel 8a front
Google Pixel 8a

The OnePlus Nord 4 is cheaper

When it comes to the all-important pricing, OnePlus’ latest mid-ranger is cheaper than Google’s Pixel 8a. More specifically, the Nord 4 starts at £429, while the Pixel 8a starts at £499, though the prices of both increase if you opt for more storage/RAM. 

The Google Pixel 8a is available to buy right now, while the OnePlus Nord 4 is due for release on 8 August with pre-orders live right now.

You might like…

OnePlus Pad 2 vs iPad Air (2024): What’s the difference?

OnePlus Pad 2 vs iPad Air (2024): What’s the difference?

Lewis Painter 1 min ago
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro vs AirPods Pro: Comparing the premium earbuds

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro vs AirPods Pro: Comparing the premium earbuds

Jessica Gorringe 24 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro vs Galaxy Buds 3: Which are your best bet for buds?

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro vs Galaxy Buds 3: Which are your best bet for buds?

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Amazon Echo Spot vs Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation): Which is the better buy?

Amazon Echo Spot vs Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation): Which is the better buy?

David Ludlow 4 days ago
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 vs Apple Watch Series 9: What’s the difference?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 vs Apple Watch Series 9: What’s the difference?

Jessica Gorringe 5 days ago
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 vs AirPods 3: Which buds are best?

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 vs AirPods 3: Which buds are best?

Chris Smith 6 days ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words