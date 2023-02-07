OnePlus 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S23: How do they stack up?

OnePlus and Samsung have both introduced brand-new handsets to their respective lineups, but which one comes out on top?

Samsung has recently revealed the top-end Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra while OnePlus has the flagship market in its sights with the OnePlus 11, giving Android mobile fans even more choice when it comes to upgrading.

But out of these two base handsets, which one comes out on top? Read on to find out the key differences between these two devices so you can decide which is best suited for you.

The OnePlus 11 features an AMOLED display

The OnePlus 11 comes with a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. An adaptive refresh rate allows the display to jump from 1Hz to 120Hz depending on what the phone is doing; for example, reading a block of static text will bring the refresh rate down to conserve battery, but it will jump up while scrolling through apps or watching video content to keep everything looking smooth.

An AMOLED display provides more depth of colour and brightness, with our reviewer claiming that the OnePlus 11 sports an impressive dynamic range and is more than bright enough to be used in direct sunlight.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Galaxy S23, meanwhile, features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with an adaptive refresh rate spanning 48Hz to 120Hz. The inclusion of an adaptive refresh rate means that it will look as smooth during use, but since it can’t drop as low as the OnePlus 11, it won’t be able to conserve battery as effectively.

SuperVOOC charging on the OnePlus 11

One of the most enticing features of the OnePlus 11 is SuperVOOC charging. During our time with the handset, we found that SuperVOOC charging was able to boost the battery to 50% charge in just under 13 minutes, hitting 100% charge in less than half an hour.

This is very impressive and makes the OnePlus 11 ideal for travelling on the go since it can be recharged extremely quickly. Its 5000mAh battery also means that it can last through the day, with our reviewer noting that they never got below 20% of battery after two weeks of daily use.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Galaxy S23, meanwhile, features a 3900mAh battery. This ensures that it should last throughout most workdays, however, it won’t have the same endurance as the OnePlus 11. Moreover, even though the Galaxy S23 features fast charging, it won’t be able to hit the same heights as SuperVOOC, making it less ideal for anyone who will need to quickly, and regularly, boost their battery.

Both feature triple-camera setups

Turning to the cameras, both handsets feature a triple camera array. The OnePlus 11 comes with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 32MP Portrait Tele lens and a 45MP ultrawide lens with a 115-degree field of view. There is also the option to turn on 10-bit photo colour, which enhances photos to have more depth and detail.

We found that the OnePlus 11 camera was massively capable in low-light conditions without the need for a tripod, with more detail and light in low-light shots than we could catch with the naked eye. Colours were mostly accurate and true to life, with HDR performance being notable and the main camera being able to capture the foreground despite heavy backlighting.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 features a 10MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens as well as a wide-angle 50MP sensor. It features new Expert RAW capabilities and the 50MP sensor can be utilised by turning on RAW mode, which features more detail.

While the megapixel count does not always correlate to better photos, the high megapixel count on the OnePlus 11 suggests that it might be better equipped for a variety of environments and may contain more detail.

Android 13 vs OyxgenOS

The OnePlus 11 runs OyxgenOS, which is a new Oxygen/ColorOS hybrid based on Android 13. We thought that this provided a much better experience than the original OxygenOS, being more user-friendly and intuitive than the previous OnePlus handsets.

It also comes with OnePlus Shelf, which gives users access to a range of widgets and apps with a swipe from the Home Screen.

The Galaxy S23 also runs Android 13 out of the box, with Samsung’s new OneUI 5.1 applied on top. Key features include customisable modes and routines, and the ability to respond to incoming calls with a text via Bixby.

User interfaces are a personal preference, so many users may find that they want to stick with what they already know.