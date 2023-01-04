OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Three key changes

OnePlus has just launched its newest flagship, and here is what has changed when compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The start of a new year means the start of another batch of new smartphones, including the latest flagship on offer from OnePlus. Flying the flag in 2023 is the OnePlus 11, the successor to the OnePlus 10 generation of the previous year. Here are three key differences between the two handsets, though we’ve not yet been hands-on with the newer one.

Design

We weren’t particularly flattering to the design of the OnePlus 10 Pro, writing: “The camera module is very large, taking up a significant portion of the rear panel with its three huge lenses. Being blunt, the design is not elegant in the slightest compared to what else is on the market at the moment.”

OnePlus 11

However, the OnePlus 11 has seen a major design revamp, as you can see in the image above. Now, the camera module has a large circular housing, which the brand describes as its “Black Hole” aesthetic. From initial images it does appear to be an improvement on its predecessor, with the bump being less blocky, though it may not be a hit with everyone.

Camera

It’s not just the look of the camera that’s changed, but its specifications too.

The OnePlus 10 Pro had a triple camera system consisting of a 48-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel telephoto, and 50-megapixel ultrawide lens. Though we praised its versatility, we noted that the results weren’t as good as those from the leading smartphones on the market, such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and there were some tonal inconsistencies between these three lenses as well which was unsatisfying.

OnePlus 10 Pro

The new OnePlus 11 has a 50-megapixel, 48-megapixel, 32-megapixel line-up, with the last of these being a portrait lens, so we do once again hope for some promising versatility though just because there’s a higher megapixel count, it’s not guaranteed that the photos will be superior.

Performance

As with most new smartphone generations, the OnePlus 11 is to receive the latest silicon chip.

Whereas the 10 Pro had the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and performed very well in day-to-day use, though it wasn’t quite at the top of the tree in some of our CPU and GPU benchmarking tests. However, with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor we can expect heightened performance; in fact, we can expect up to 35% faster CPU speeds and 25% better GPU performance.

Early Verdict

At this stage, without any hands-on time with the OnePlus 11, it’s impossible to tell for sure which of the two devices is the better one. However, based on what we know so far, we’ll be keeping our eyes open for improvements to the three areas listed above, as these all seem like potential winners over the previous generation’s OnePlus 10 Pro.