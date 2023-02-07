OnePlus 11 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Which is better?

OnePlus has unveiled its latest flagship phone, but how does the OnePlus 11 compare to Apple’s top-tier iPhone 14 Pro?

We’ve broken down all of the major differences between the two smartphones that you should be aware of before you settle on your next upgrade.

The iPhone 14 Pro has the Dynamic Island

One of the standout new features that arrived with the iPhone 14 is Dynamic Island.

The display feature transformed the previously-obtrusive notch into a proper iOS feature, allowing users to see certain alerts and notifications with an animated window that blends into the black colour of the sensors at the top of the phone.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Dynamic Island is one of the most unique features on the iPhone right now and one that editor Max Parker found to be a neat trick when reviewing the phone.

The OnePlus 11, on the other hand, has a subtle punch-hole camera in the upper-left corner of its display.

The OnePlus 11 records 8K video

When it comes to their cameras, the OnePlus 11 and the iPhone 14 Pro are both well-equipped with triple sensors.

The OnePlus 11 has a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 32-megapixel portrait tele lens. The iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, packs a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and two 12-megapixel telephoto lenses.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

While the OnePlus boasts generally larger sensors and has partnered with Hasselblad on features like portrait mode and colour calibration, the iPhone 14 Pro also takes advantage of some fantastic camera software-powered features, putting it high on our best camera phones list.

One distinction worth noting is that the OnePlus 11 is capable of capturing 8K video at up to 24fps, while the iPhone 11 Pro maxes out at 4K video at 60fps. That said, the iPhone also supports Apple ProRes at up to 4K/30fps and 4K in Cinematic mode, making it a tight competition in terms of camera specs.

OnePlus 11 has more RAM and UFS 4.0

While both the OnePlus 11 and iPhone 14 Pro offer flagship performance from their respective chipsets – the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the OnePlus and the A16 Bionic for the iPhone – the OnePlus 11 comes with more than twice the amount of RAM.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

According to OnePlus, the combination of 16GB of RAM and fast UFS 4.0 offers better power efficiency, wider bandwidth and improved read and write speeds. This means that users can, in theory, run up to 44 apps in the background.

The iPhone 14 Pro comes with a smaller 6GB of RAM, though the combination of the A16 Bionic and RAM means the phone still offers incredibly speedy performance. In fact, we found the iPhone to be the fastest phone you could buy when we reviewed it in October.

The iPhone 14 Pro supports wireless charging

Despite delivering blazingly fast 100W SuperVOOC charging that takes just 27 minutes to hit full battery, the OnePlus 11 does not offer any support for wireless charging.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Fast charging on the iPhone 14 Pro is slightly slower, with the phone able to juice up to around 50% battery in 30 minutes using a 20W adapter. However, the iPhone is well-equipped for wireless charging. Not only does it support Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W, but it also comes with its own MagSafe standard, supporting a range of magnetic battery packs and accessories for convenient wireless charging at up to 15W.

The OnePlus 11 is significantly cheaper

If you’re looking for a flagship phone on a budget, the OnePlus 11 offers competitive specs at a much lower price than the iPhone 14 Pro.

You can get the OnePlus 11 for $699/£729/€849, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro will set you back $999/£1099/€1329 for the same 128GB.