OnePlus 11 vs iPhone 14: Which comes out on top?

The OnePlus 11 has finally been announced after a long wait, but how does it stack up against the competition?

After months of teasers, OnePlus has finally revealed its latest flagship, the OnePlus 11, which features a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display as well as 100W SuperVOOC technology. The OnePlus 11 has a retail price of £729/$699 and will be available on 16th February in the UK.

With those new specs in mind, we have to consider how it compares to other handsets on the market. Specifically, we’re going to be looking at the king of smartphones, the Apple iPhone 14. Read on to find out all the key differences between these devices so you can decide which upgrade is right for you.

Apple Silicon vs Snapdragon

The iPhone 14 comes equipped with the A15 Bionic chip, with the latest A16 Bionic being reserved for the high-end iPhone 14 series. It features a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU, alongside a 16-core Neural Engine. We found the iPhone 14 to be speedy and responsive to use, with games in Apple Arcade and CoD Mobile running without issue.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

OnePlus fitted its latest phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, which scored impressively during our benchmark testing. We did notice that the phone heated up quickly during intensive use, especially during gaming sessions. However, it was more than serviceable for gaming and was very responsive to use, with apps loading instantly with no signs of stutter or lag, even if it does not feature the most impressive cooling solution.

OnePlus features SuperVOOC

One of the biggest selling features of the OnePlus 11 is 100W SuperVOOC charging. SuperVOOC is the company’s proprietary charging technology that is capable of covering a number of different charging speeds.

From our experience with the OnePlus 11, SuperVOOC was able to achieve a 50% charge in 12 minutes 37 seconds, and a full charge in 27 minutes 50 seconds. This is incredibly fast and ensures that you will be able to quickly charge your device on the go, even at an extremely low charge.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The iPhone line has never been known for revolutionary batteries, and even with MagSafe support, it is not capable of charging up that quickly. We thought that the iPhone 14 had enough endurance to get you through the day, with most days ending with between 20-30% battery. This is perfectly serviceable, however, the OnePlus 11 stands head and shoulders above the iPhone in terms of reliable battery.

No AMOLED on the iPhone 14

The OnePlus 11 has an impressive screen, packing a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The adaptive refresh allows the display to drop to as low as 1Hz to preserve battery, but as high as 120Hz during intensive tasks to keep the display looking smooth and seamless.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The iPhone 14, meanwhile, features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. ProMotion – Apple’s version of 120Hz refresh rate – features on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max but not the base model, meaning that it is not as smooth to navigate as the OnePlus alternative.

OnePlus’s inclusion of an AMOLED panel means that it will be able to produce brighter and more dynamic colours than Apple’s OLED solution, making it the better device to binge-watch your favourite show on.

50-megapixel camera on the OnePlus

The OnePlus 11 comes with an impressive array of cameras, including a 50-megapixel main sensor with a 115-degree field of view as well as a 32MP tele sensor that is supported by Hasselblad Portrait Mode. There is also a 48MP 115-degree ultra-wide sensor thrown in for good measure.

We thought that the camera was more than capable, impressing us in low-light environments without the need for a tripod. HDR performance was notable too, with the main camera being able to capture the foreground of images even with bright backlighting. Colour reproduction was also fantastic, capturing images that were true to life in most instances.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The iPhone 14 also has a fantastic camera setup; it features a 12MP main sensor as well as a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Low-light shots have a lot of detail, especially when Night Mode kicks in. While the megapixel count does not necessarily correlate to better images being produced, the impressive megapixel count on the OnePlus 11 suggests that it will feature more detail than its Apple rival.

Plus, since the OnePlus 11 features an extra camera sensor it may be better equipped to take on a wider variety of environments.