OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro: What’s changed?

OnePlus has just announced the latest update to its Pro line of smartphones with the OnePlus 10 Pro. Here’s how it compares to its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus launched its last flagship phone – the OnePlus 9 Pro – in the first half of 2021 and we were big fans of the device.

Max Parker awarded the 9 Pro 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising its excellent screen, snappy performance and capable camera, putting pressure on OnePlus to top these specs with its 2022 flagship.

Now, after weeks of teasing the new phone, OnePlus has finally revealed all the details on the OnePlus 10 Pro. Scroll down to learn how it compares to last year’s 9 Pro.

The OnePlus 10 Pro launches in China on January 13, but it won’t be available globally until later in 2022. OnePlus has also yet to confirm how much the phone will cost.

Of course, you can pick up the 9 Pro right now as the phone launched in March 2021. The device is still at its RRP of £829 for 8GB/128GB or £929 for 12GB/256GB on OnePlus’ website, but you can currently find it for £759 on Amazon.

Design and display

The OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 9 Pro look near identical face-on, though we’ll have to wait for OnePlus to reveal the dimensions of the new phone to find out if its any bigger or smaller than its predecessor.

We do know the phone is designed to feel a bit more balanced in the hand, having had its weight distribution aligned to its centre this time around, but again, its unclear if the phone will actually weigh any less.

The biggest visual differences take place on the rear of the phone.

The 10 Pro retains the same sleek aluminium frame and rear glass panel as the 9 Pro, but comes in one less colour. The Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest shades look very similar to the 9 Pro’s Stellar Black and Pine Green models, but the silver Morning Mist shade is absent this time around.

Display-wise, the 10 Pro features the same 6.7-inch size display with a QHD+ resolution instead of the 9 Pro’s QHD resolution.

Both phones take advantage of LTPO technology, giving them 120Hz refresh rates for smoother scrolling, but the 10 Pro uses a second-generation LTPO screen for faster switching between 1Hz and 120Hz and improved efficiency.

The OnePlus 10 Pro also features Dual Color Calibration for the first time, meaning the phone is capable of displaying accurate, natural colours at both high and low levels of brightness.

Camera

The OnePlus 10 Pro also brings with it the second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile.

The phone packs a triple camera with a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a brand new 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 150-degree field-of-view.

The 9 Pro featured four sensors, consisting of a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a narrower field-of-view than its successor and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens to aid the main camera.

The ultra-wide camera on the OnePlus 9 Pro

The ultra-wide camera on the OnePlus 10 Pro

On the front of the 10 Pro, you’ll find a 32-megapixel selfie camera – twice the size of the 16-megapixel one on the 9 Pro.

Upgrades to the Hasselblad Camera for Mobile include full 10-bit colour, the OnePlus Billion Color Solution and 12-bit RAW+, which allows the camera to deliver more information, greater dynamic range and better noise reduction.

Users can shoot video in Movie Mode to access ISO, shutter speed and white balance settings and record in a LOG format without a pre-set picture profile.

The phone also comes with a range of new colour styles designed to fit different shooting scenarios, such as portraits and landscape scenes, as well as a new Fisheye Mode which takes advantage of the wider field-of-view on the new ultra-wide angle camera.

Specs and features

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the brand’s most powerful smartphone yet thanks to its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The OnePlus 9 Pro, by comparison, featured Qualcomm’s 2020 flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 888.

The 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is four times faster than that found in the OnePlus 9 Pro’s 888 and the updated Adreno GPU is 25% more efficient, as well. This means you can expect the 10 Pro to offer improved performance over its predecessor.

Both phones come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 two-lane storage.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will come running OxygenOS 12 (based on Android 12) out of the box, while the OxygenOS 12 update is now available for the 9 Pro.

The OnePlus 10 Pro packs a 5000 mAh battery, which is larger than the 4500 mAh battery powering the 9 Pro. The 10 Pro also takes advantage of faster 80W SuperVOOC Flash Charge over the 9 Pro’s Warp Charge 65T and the same 50W wireless charging speeds as its predecessor.

You can find the full comparison of all the specs we know so far below:

Early verdict

It’s difficult to make a call on which phone is better without reviewing them (or knowing the price of the newer device), but it seems the OnePlus 10 Pro will offer improved performance, an updated camera system, a larger battery and faster charging, without straying far from the sleek design of its predecessor.