Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nvidia RTX 5090 vs 5080: Which GPU should you buy?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Nvidia kicked off 2025 by announcing its latest series of graphics cards led by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090. Here’s how the flagship RTX 5090 compares to the second-ranked RTX 5080. 

The RTX 5090 and the RTX 5080 are both powered by Nvidia’s latest Blackwell architecture. With the 5080 costing close to half the price of the 5090, you might find yourself wondering whether it’s worth paying $1000/£960 more for the top-end 5090. 

Keep reading to learn how the two 50 Series GPUs compare when it comes to price, performance, memory, display support, power requirements and more. 

RTX 5090RTX 5080
Nvidia CUDA cores2176010752
Shader coresBlackwellBlackwell
Tensor cores (AI)5th Generation, 3352 AI TOPS5th Generation, 1801 AI TOPS
Ray tracing cores 4th Generation, 318 TFLOPS4th Generation, 171 TFLOPS
Boost clock (GHz)2.412.62
Base clock (GHz)2.012.30
Memory32GB GDDR7, 512-bit16GB GDDR7, 256-bit 
Maximum digital resolution4K at 480Hz, 8K at 165Hz with DSC4K at 480Hz, 8K at 165Hz with DSC
Nvidia architectureBlackwellBlackwell
DLSSDLSS 4DLSS 4
Maximum GPU temperature90°C88°C
Total graphics power575W360W
Required system power1000W850W

Price 

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series was announced on January 6 2025, with the GPUs arriving in stores three weeks later on January 30. As of February 17, both the 5090 and 5080 remain out of stock on Nvidia’s UK website. 

Prices for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 start at $1999/£1939, while the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 is the more affordable of the two, with prices starting at $999/£979. This makes the RTX 5090 $1000/£960 cheaper than the flagship 5090 – or around half the price. 

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 is more powerful 

So, why is the RTX 5090 more expensive? The most obvious reason is performance power. The RTX 5090 packs more than twice the number of Nvidia CUDA cores, stronger AI performance and more powerful ray tracing cores. 

More specifically, the RTX 5090 is equipped with 21760 CUDA cores compared to the RTX 5080’s 10752 cores. CUDA cores are small processing units that execute computing tasks for Nvidia’s GPUs – the more CUDA cores there are, the faster the GPU’s performance. 

Likewise, the Tensor cores in the RTX 5090 are capable of completing 3352 AI TOPS, or Tera Operations per Second. Whereas, the RTX 5080 tops out at 1801 TOPS. This means you can expect more efficient AI and DLSS performance from the higher-end 5090.

Left ImageRight Image

Both graphics cards are equipped with Nvidia’s 4th-generation ray tracing cores. However, the RTX 5090 delivers 318 teraflops (TFLOPS) of performance, whereas the RTX 5080 lands a bit shorter at 171 TFLOPS. 

When it comes to clock speeds, the RTX 5080 does boast higher base and boost clock speeds. However, you can still expect faster overall performance from the RTX 5090. 

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 packs more memory 

When it comes to memory, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 is equipped with a standard configuration of 32GB GDDR7 RAM with a 512-bit memory interface width. 

The RTX 5080, on the other hand, comes with 16GB of GDDR7 RAM with a 256-bit memory interface width. This means you get double the memory with the RTX 5090, enabling the GPU to offer faster performance and run more applications simultaneously. 

Left ImageRight Image

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 offers the same display support 

Moving on to display support, the GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 offer matching specs and capabilities, meaning there’s no benefit to choosing one over the other. 

Both graphics cards are capable of displaying 4K content at 480Hz, or 8K content at 165Hz with Display Stream Compression (DSC). Both GPUs can also support up to four monitors at one time. 

When it comes to connectivity, both options offer three DisplayPort inputs as well as one HDMI input. 

Left ImageRight Image

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 requires less power 

Finally, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 requires less system power to run. The RTX 5080 needs 850W of power, whereas the RTX 5090 requires 1000W. 

Likewise, the RTX 5090 can hit a higher maximum temperature of 90°C and produces 575W of graphics power, compared to the 88°C temperature of the RTX 5080 and 360W of total graphics power. 

Early verdict 

The RTX 5090 is the most powerful GPU in the Nvidia GeForce 50 Series, beating the RTX 5080 in many areas.  

We have yet to review either GPU ourselves, meaning we can’t judge the performance based on experience just yet. However, the RTX 5090 definitely comes out on top on paper.

You might like…

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which console is right for you?

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which console is right for you?

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Sky Glass: 5 key new additions

Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Sky Glass: 5 key new additions

Hannah Davies 6 days ago
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs S24 Ultra: Should you upgrade?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs S24 Ultra: Should you upgrade?

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro: Should you go Apple or Samsung?

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro: Should you go Apple or Samsung?

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
DeepSeek vs ChatGPT: Which AI chatbot is smarter?

DeepSeek vs ChatGPT: Which AI chatbot is smarter?

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
Instax Wide Evo vs Wide 400: Which Instax Wide camera is better?

Instax Wide Evo vs Wide 400: Which Instax Wide camera is better?

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access