Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti vs RTX 3070 Ti: Which is worth buying?

Nvidia has unveiled its latest range of GPUs, which includes the highly anticipated GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.

News has been eagerly awaited on the latest Nvidia RTX 4000 Series, as the company has been slow to roll out its entire range of GPUs. With only the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 currently available, it’s high time Nvidia released the rest of the next-generation series.

Thankfully, we now know the RTX 4070 Ti will be available to order on 5th January at 2pm in the UK, and 6am PT in the US. It’s important to note that availability of the GPU will depend on your region.

But before you commit to buying a whole new PC component, it’s important to check out how it compares to what’s already on the market. That’s why we’re breaking down how the RTX 4070 Ti compares against its predecessor, the RTX 3070 Ti.

Read on to find out the key differences between these GPUs to decide which is best for you. While we’ve not reviewed it yet, if the performance of the GeForce RTS 4070 Ti lives up to expectations, it could make it onto our Best Graphic Cards of 2023 round-up in the future.

70% faster than the previous generation

The RTX 4070 Ti GPU features Nvidia’s updated Lovelace architecture, making it more powerful than its predecessors. The company claims that 3D creators will see a 70% increase in performance when using the RTX 4070 Ti compared to the RTX 3070 Ti in popular apps such as Blender, Unity, Chaos V-Ray and Unreal Engine.

Users that take advantage of Nvidia Omniverse – a real-time graphics collaboration platform that acts as a hub to interconnect your existing 3D workflow – will have access to unifying 3D assets, libraries and various tools.

Image Credit (Nvidia)

Lovelace architecture vs Ampere architecture

As we’ve already touched on, the updated Lovelace architecture of the RTX 4000 Series puts it head and shoulders above its predecessor in power terms. Lovelace’s microarchitecture is based on TSMC’s 4nm technology, making it 50% smaller than the previous Ampere chip, which is based on Samsung’s 8nm process.

The smaller architecture means that Nvidia has been able to pack an incredible 76 billion transistors onto the latest node, which is a huge increase on the 28 billion transistors found on the preceding Ampere architecture.

A higher number of transistors generally results in faster performance, with Nvidia asserting that Lovelace offers a massive leap in terms of processing throughput and energy efficiency.

While the RTX 4090 and RTX 4070 Ti will have a different performance, from our time spent with the RTX 4090, we already know that Lovelace is compatible with DLSS 3 (we’ll touch more on that in the next section), as well as 3rd-Gen RT Cores to boost ray tracing efficiency.

That’s to say that the RTX 4070 Ti will offer more performance power than the RTX 3070 Ti, making it the best choice for anyone who’s looking to upgrade their PC.

Image Credit (Nvidia)

Support for DLSS 3

DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is an Nvidia RTX feature that uses AI to upscale the resolution and boost a game’s framerate higher while not overstraining the GPU.

DLSS 3 has further improved on this and is now powered by the latest Lovelace technology thanks to the 4th-Gen Tensor Cores and Optical Flow Accelerator. This has allowed the company to introduce a new capability called Optical Multi Frame Generation, which can produce entirely new frames instead of pixels. This reduces visual anomalies when the AI needs to render more complex images within a game, such as lighting elements, reflections or particles in the dust.

These frames are then fed through a neural network that is able to produce a new frame for each game-rendered frame, resulting in frames being boosted by up to four times when compared to a PC that doesn’t use DLSS.

Since DLSS 3 is exclusive to the RTX 4000 Series, we can say that the RTX 4070 Ti will produce better frame rates at a more impressive resolution than the RTX 3070 Ti, thanks to the improved technology and features like the Optical Multi Frame Generation.

Image Credit (Nvidia)

RTX 4070 Ti is more expensive than its predecessor

The RTX 3070 Ti launched in 2020 with a starting price of £529 / $599. This made it one of the better choices for gamers who could not afford or did not need a high-end GPU, like the RTX 3080 Ti or RTX 3080.

This year, Nvidia has slightly increased its pricing, as the RTX 4070 Ti launches on January 5th with a $799 price tag. The company has not yet released UK pricing, however, we can assume it will sit around the £729 mark like its predecessor.

The inflated price may be due to the updated features and performance power of the RTX 4000 Series, but it could also be a result of the chip shortage that has plagued manufacturers since the beginning of the pandemic.