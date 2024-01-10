Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Super vs Nvidia RTX 4070: What’s new?

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

It’s CES season and Nvidia has gotten in on the action. It took the opportunity to reveal a bunch of new Super graphics cards, including the new RTX 4070 Super.

Technology companies love whacking something on the end of the name of a product to represent a slight iteration to the formula, from Ultras, Pros and Pluses to a whole lot more. Nvidia does just that with addendums like “Ti” but, right now, “Super” is the focus.

These are all the key details on the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super and just how it compares with the current RTX 4070 model.

The price stays the same

One thing that will have gamers eyes lighting up immediately is that Nvidia is not raising the price for the new Super version of the RTX 4070. Instead, it’ll come in at the same £599/$599 cost as the original, while the regular super gets a cut down to £549/$549. With the cost of graphics cards always being a hot topic, it’s certainly refreshing to see Nvidia dodge a price increase with this launch. It’ll be available from January 19th, too.

More performance, same power demands

Nvidia is claiming that, overall, the new RTX 4070 Super card will offer around a 15% performance increase compared with the regular RTX 4070. Perhaps more impressively, it reckons the GPU will deliver RTX 3090 capabilities but using less power. Nvidia also touts DLSS 3.5 support creates a 1.5x increase compared with the 3090. Compared with the regular 4070 though, the power demands remain the same.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards – Image Credit (Nvidia)

So, where’s all that extra power coming from? The new RTX 4070 Super offers a 20% increase on CUDA cores, up to 7168 from the 5888 of the RTX 4070, while the base clock speed gets a slight nudge up to 1.98GHz from 1.92GHz.

Video memory and a lot else stays the same too

You won’t find a boost to video memory with the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super, instead, it sticks with the same 12GB GDDR6X as its predecessor. Expectedly, nothing is changing on the architecture front either, so you’ll be getting the same support for the likes of DLSS 3.5, Super Resolution, DLAA, Ray Reconstruction and Frame Generation.

The boosted cores and clock speed should given a decent boost to performance but, as we said in our RTX 4080 Super vs RTX 4080 comparison, it seems like there won’t be huge incentive to move up to an RTX 4070 Super if you already own an RTX 4070. However, look out for our full review where we’ll put this to the test and check out our best graphics card guide in the meantime if you’re wondering what the best upgrade might actually be.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

