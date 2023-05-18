Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti vs RTX 4060: Which GPU should you buy?

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Nvidia has revealed two new mid-range graphics cards for those looking to spend less than half a grand on their GPU of choice. Enter the RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060.

The GeForce RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti were revealed last month and, now, Nvidia is moving further down the pricing ladder to launch some sub £400 graphics cards.

The new graphics cards look set to offer substantial upgrades to their RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3060 predecessors if their specs bear out in the testing. Let’s see how these two new cards stack up against each other.

Both GPUs start at less than $400

  • RTX 4060 Ti has a £389/$399 starting price
  • RTX 4060 comes in at $299

You’ll be able to pick the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB for £389/$399, with the price going up to $499 for the 16GB version. No UK pricing on the latter just yet. The 8GB will be available from 24th May, while the 16GB model will arrive in July.

For the RTX 4060, it’ll be coming in July for $299. Again, no UK pricing just yet.

Ada Lovelace architecture comes to the mid-range

Nvidia’s Lovelace architecture, bringing with it features like DLSS 3, improved AI features and enhanced ray tracing performance is finally coming to cards less than $400. Let’s take a look at the specs on offer:

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 TiNvidia GeForce RTX 4060
VRAM8GB/16GB GDDR68GB GDDR6
Memory bandwidth288GB/s272GB/s
Cuda cores43523072
RT cores51 TFLOPs (3rd gen)35 TFLOPs (3rd gen)
Tensor cores353 TFLOPs (4th gen)242 TFLOPs (4th gen)
TGP160W115W

It’s all about 1080p gaming

  • RTX 4060 Ti is 2.6x faster than RTX 2060 Super
  • And, 1.7x faster than RTX 3060 Ti

For all the specs heads, you’ll see that the raw numbers are looking promising but what are we expecting to see from them? Nvidia is touting these GPUs are “the ultimate graphics cards for 1080p gaming”.

Nvidia has shown off 1080p resolution benchmarking results for the RTX 4060 indicating you should expect over 90fps in titles like Cyberpunk 2077, with raytracing turned all the way up, and almost 140fps for F1 22.

For the 8GB RTX 4060 Ti, Cyberpunk 2077 with RT Ultra is being showcased as over 120fps and F1 22 surpassing 160fps.

These Nvidia-provided benchmarks all look strong but we’ll have to confirm them in our own reviews when the time comes, so keep an eye out for those.

