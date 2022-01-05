Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti vs RTX 3090: Which’s better?

Nvidia recently announced the RTX 3090 Ti GPU during its CES 2022 special address, and it looks like it’s going to overpower the RTX 3090.

CES 2022 has been full of exciting announcements, with Nvidia dropping the news we’ve all been waiting for, a powered-up version of the RTX 3090.

While we haven’t yet had the chance to test out the RTX 3090 Ti, here is everything we currently know about the new graphics card, and how it stacks up against the RTX 3090.

Price and availability

The Nvidia RTX 3090 came out back in September 2020, so it’s been on the market for a while. When looking directly on the Nvidia website, the 3090 starts from £1,399, although it is out of stock.

Since the GPU world has been riddled with stock issues, it is hard to understand how much the RTX 3090 is actually retailing for, as it is currently sold out on many retail sites. Due to stock issues, the price can go up as high as £2,400, which is how much this variation costs on the Currys website.

The Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti does not have an official MSRP yet, and it’s not clear how much it will retail for at launch. Some have suggested that it could retail for as low as £2,000, however, it’s likely that they will immediately sell out due to bots and scalpers, though a much higher price of over £3,000 is also unlikely to be popular with customers.

Specs

Both the RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti are based on Nvidia’s Ampere architecture, which is built using an 8nm manufacturing process that includes more transistors. This results in a more efficient process that offers more performance per watt than any previous ray tracing card from the company, which would make the 3090 Ti even more powerful when the memory speed is considered.

Both the RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti features the same 24GB of GDDR6X memory, however, the latest GPU will feature 40 Shader teraflops, 78 RT teraflops and 320 Tensor teraflops, though we don’t know what sort of performance upgrades we can expect from those changes.

You can check out the full specs we know so far about the RTX 3090 Ti, and how it compares to its predecessor.

Nvidia RTX 3090 Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti GPU Cores 82 84 CUDA Cores 10496 10752 RT Cores 82 84 Tensor Cores 328 336 Base Clock 1395 MHz 1560 MHz Boost Clock 1696 MHz 1860 MHz Memory (GDDR6X) 24 GB 24 GB Memory Speed 19.5 Gbps 21 Gbps Memory Bus 384-bits 384-bits Bandwidth 936 GB/s 1,008 GB/s TDP 350W 450W Credit: Mighty Gadget

Performance

While Nvidia didn’t divulge too much information on the latest GPU, the company claimed that the memory speed would see a 7.7% increase, going from 19.5 Gbps to 21 Gbps. This provides a 7.7% bandwidth improvement, making this the first card to break the 1 Tb/s bandwidth.

It was also reported by Mighty Gadget that the base and boost clocks have seen a decent jump up, hitting 11.8% and 9.7%, respectively, also hitting 1560 MHz and 1860 MHz on the 3090 Ti.

Furthermore, the CUDA cores have been increased by 256, which is a boost of 2.4%, and the GPU clusters increased as well by 2.5%. We won’t be able to confirm any performance claims until we’ve had a chance to review a 3090 Ti in our testbench.

And in terms of power, the RTX 3090 Ti is jumping from the 3090’s 350W TDP to 450W, while the PSU requirements are believed to be as high as 1000W if you want to take full advantage of the graphics card.

Early verdict

On paper, it seems that the Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti will be the most powerful graphics card from the company, with impressive memory speeds and overall better performance than its predecessor.

However, until we get the chance to properly test out the RTX 3090 Ti, it’s hard to accurately judge these two graphics cards. Nvidia has claimed that it will be sharing more information on its latest graphics card later this month, and we’ll be sure to update this article accordingly.