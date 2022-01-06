Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti vs RTX 3080 Ti: Which is more powerful?

Nvidia finally announced the RTX 3090 Ti graphics card at its CES 2022 special event, but how does it measure up against the RTX 3080 Ti?

The latest GPU to be unveiled from Nvidia, the RTX 3090 Ti is apparently the company’s most powerful graphics card to date.

While we haven’t been able to test the RTX 3090 Ti yet, we have experience with the RTX 3080 Ti, and we’re curious how these two powerhouses stack up.

Price and availability

The RTX 3080 Ti came out June 2021. Looking at the Nvidia website, prices start at £1,049, though it is listed as out of stock.

Considering the stock issues that have plagued graphics cards for the last year, it’s not easy to tell how much this GPU would retail for under normal circumstances. Currys lists the 3080 Ti at £1,680, which is a mark-up of over 50%.

Meanwhile, the RTX 3090 Ti does not have a launch date or an expected MSRP, though it’s thought it will retail for around £2,000. A lower price may not have much significance for buyers, however, as the current GPU shortage has been exacerbated by bots and scalpers buying graphics cards in excess, which may happen again when the 3090 Ti is released.

Specs

Nvidia hasn’t released much about its latest GPU, but we can make some assumptions off what we already know. In the same vein as all the 30-Series cards, the RTX 3090 Ti will use the same Ampere architecture that uses an 8nm manufacturing process.

This allows for more transistors to be used, resulting in more performance per watt than any previous ray tracing card from Nvidia.

You can check out the breakdown of the specs of both the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3090 Ti below. We also included the RTX 3090 for reference:

RTX 3080 Ti RTX 3090 RTX 3090 Ti GPU Clusters 80 82 84 CUDA Clusters 10240 10496 10752 RT Cores 80 82 84 Tensor Cores 320 328 336 Base Clock 1365 MHz 1395 MHz 1560 MHz Boost Clock 1665 MHz 1695 MHz 1860 MHz Memory (GDDR6X) 12 GB 24 GB 24 GB Memory Speed 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps 21 Gbps Memory Bus 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit Bandwidth 912 GB/s 936 GB/s 1,008 GB/s TDP 350W 350W 450W

As shown in the table above, the RTX 3080 Ti is the least powerful when compared to the RTX 3090 series. However, it is still a GPU that’s capable of ray tracing, DLSS and features a HDMI 2.1 port.

Performance

In terms of performance, on paper the RTX 3090 Ti is more powerful than the RTX 3080 Ti. However, without testing each in similar contexts, we are relying heavily on Nvidia’s statistics.

According to the company, the RTX 3090 Ti has 40 Shader teraflops, 78 RT teraflops and 320 Tensor teraflops. While it wasn’t mentioned what sort of performance upgrade this would offer, the 3080 Ti has just 34.1 teraflops in terms of rasterisation – which refers to putting pixels on a screen accurately – so we can assume that the 3090 Ti will be significantly faster.

The RTX 3090 Ti will likely shine in terms of its memory speeds since Nvidia has been able to push this GPU to speeds of 21 Gbps, while the RTX 3080 Ti sits at 19 Gbps. While we haven’t seen this in action, this is a performance jump of over 8%, which should prove much faster than its predecessor.

Verdict

On paper, it seems that the Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti outshines the RTX 3080 Ti in most areas, despite being built using the same architecture and with the same 24GB of GDDR6X memory.

However, since we haven’t yet had the chance to test out the latest graphics card, we can’t say for certain that this GPU is the one to buy. Plus, despite lacking in some areas, the RTX 3080 Ti is still a powerful graphics card that will fair well for a majority of gamers.