Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti vs Nvidia RTX 3080: Which GPU is better?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Nvidia released its latest flagship GPU, the RTX 3080 Ti, this year. But, how does it compare to the existing RTX 3080?

Both the 3080 and the 3080 Ti are a part of Nvidia’s 30-Series graphics card line-up. Powered by Nvidia’s Ampere architecture, both cards have high-end specs with support for ray tracing and DLSS.

So, what’s the difference? Read on to discover which is our top recommended GPU in the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti vs Nvidia RTX 3080 faceoff.

The RTX 3080 is the more affordable of the two and, while it may not match the performance of the RTX 3080 Ti, we think it offers better value. 

Prices for the 3080 start at £649, while the 3080 Ti costs almost twice as much at £1049. That’s a £400 increase on the older GPU. 

As far as availability goes, both graphics cards are available to buy right now. The 3080 was released in September 2020, and the 3080 Ti in June 2021, making the Ti the more recent of the two. 

That said, most graphics cards are generally out of stock these days due to the silicon shortage, so it might be a case of just buying whatever is available at the time. Also watch out for inflated prices due to the stock shortage. As good as these graphics cards are, it’s not worth buying them for double the original cost.

Best Graphics Card: Top 5 AMD and Nvidia GPUs for every build and budget

Best Graphics Card: Top 5 AMD and Nvidia GPUs for every build and budget

Best Gaming CPU: The best Intel and AMD gaming processors

Best Gaming CPU: The best Intel and AMD gaming processors

Best list Ryan Jones 3 months ago
Best Gaming Monitor 2021: Top 10 screens for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X

Best Gaming Monitor 2021: Top 10 screens for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X

Best list Ryan Jones 4 months ago

While the 3080 and the 3080 Ti include plenty of similar features, the Ti wins when it comes to performance. 

Both GPUs are based on Nvidia’s Ampere architecture, which introduced support for ray tracing with Nvidia’s 3rd generation tensor cores, DLSS and HDMI 2.1, the latter of which enables 120Hz/4K gaming. 

While the features remain similar, the specs are what really separate the two 30 Series graphics cards and give the 3080 Ti a performance boost over the 3080. 

The 3080 Ti has 12GB of GDDR6X memory, which is 2GB more than the 10GB on the 3080. The Ti also features more CUDA cores (10240 to the 3080’s 8704 cores) for improved graphic performance, as well as more tensor cores and RT cores to handle DLSS and ray tracing. 

The 3080 Ti also has a higher 350W Graphics Card Power than the 3080’s 320W, meaning you’ll need a high-capacity PSU to run it effectively and to maximise its overclocking potential.

Enough about specs. Which graphics card offers the superior real-time performance in the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti vs Nvidia RTX 3080 face-off?

For the likes of Borderlands 3 and The Division 2, the RTX 3080 Ti saw around a 5fps to 15fps improvement across all of the resolutions compared to the RTX 3080.

Both cards also comfortably ran 4K games at a high frame with DLSS deactivated. With this in mind, it’s hard to see a reason for upgrading to the RTX 3080 Ti unless you really care about having the most powerful GPU in your budget, even if it’s by the smallest of margins.

The RTX 3080 Ti also sees a higher power consumption, so could be a needlessly expensive option if you need to upgrade your PSU.

Check out our Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti review if you want a deeper breakdown of the performance results.

The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti is a powerful flagship GPU that offers excellent 4K ray tracing performance, but the £400 price hike makes it tough to recommend it over the also very impressive RTX 3080.

While both GPUs made the cut for our best graphics card list, the 3080 offers better value for your money.

Manufacturer
UK RRP
USA RRP
Size (Dimensions)
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Ports
Power consumption
Video Memory
Boosted Clock Speed
CUDAcores
Architecture
Ray Tracing?
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (FE)
Nvidia
£649
$699
x 4.4 x 11.2 INCHES
2020
02/06/2021
DisplayPort x3, HDMI, PCIe 8-pin x2
454.1 W
10 GB
1.71 GHz
8704
Ampere
Yes
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
Nvidia
£1049
$1199
x 4.4 x 11.2 INCHES
2021
02/06/2021
HDMI, DisplayPort x 3, 2 x 8-pin
505.1 W
12 GB
1.67 GHz
10240
Ampere
Yes
Power consumption
Peak temperature
3DMark Time Spy Extreme
3DMark Port Royal
Borderlands 3 frame rate (4K)
Borderlands 3 frame rate (Quad HD)
Borderlands 3 frame rate (Full HD)
Horizon Zero Dawn frame rate (4K)
Horizon Zero Dawn frame rate (Quad HD)
Horizon Zero Dawn frame rate (Full HD)
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (FE)
454.1 W
70 °C
7554
11039
59.2 fps
98.3
128.3
107 fps
123 fps
126 fps
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
505.1 W
82 °C
8121
12907
67.5 fps
113.2
143.3
81 fps
118 fps
118 fps
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.