Nothing Phone (2a) Plus vs Nothing Phone (2a): Five differences you need to know

Nothing has just launched its latest smartphone; the Phone (2a) Plus. The brand promises the new Phone (2a) Plus “takes Nothing’s most popular main brand smartphone and amplifies three key areas: performance, camera and design.”

So how does the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus compare to the Nothing Phone (2a)? Although we haven’t fully reviewed the former yet, we awarded the latter a near-perfect 4.5-star rating.

We’ve looked at the specs of both handsets and highlighted the five key differences below, so you can decide which smartphone might suit you best.

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus runs on MediaTek 7350 Pro

While the Phone (2a) runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, the Phone (2a) Plus uses MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro. Hailed by Nothing as “a gamer’s dream”, the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro promises to be 30% faster when gaming than the Phone (2a), thanks to its ARM Male-G610 MC4 GPU support.

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus also features 4nm Gen 2 technology with eight cores running up to 3.0 GHz, which should mean everyday app multitasking on the handset is smooth and nearly 10% faster than the Phone 2a.

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus has a 50MP selfie camera

In lieu of the Nothing Phone (2a)’s 32MP selfie camera, the Phone (2a) Plus now boasts a 50MP front lens. Not only that but the Phone (2a) Plus’ selfie camera now captures 4K video at 30fps which is a substantial upgrade from the Phone (2a).

In addition to the new 50MP front camera, Nothing has also released several camera software updates since the Phone (2a) launched in March, with the brand explaining the updates “fine-tune the camera experience by enhancing colour accuracy, saturation and optimised colour consistency. Additionally, they improve blue accuracy, camera app loading speeds and overall performances.”

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus has faster charging

The Phone (2a) Plus boasts a 50W fast charging ability, a slight increase on the Phone (2a)’s 45W. Although this difference seems negligible, Nothing claims the Phone (2a) Plus will charge up to one day’s power in under 20 minutes, which is “nearly 10% faster than Phone (2a).”

Even so, both the Phone (2a) Plus and Phone (2a) are fitted with a 5000mAh battery cell which can retain over 90% of its full capacity, even after 1000 charging cycles.

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is available in two new colours

Nothing has introduced two new colours for the Phone (2a) Plus, with a Metallic Grey and an updated Black style, while the Phone (2a) is available in just Black and Silver.

Regardless of the colours, the Phone (2a) Plus’ metallic finish helps to highlight the upgrades of the handset while retaining the Glyph Interface on the rear. This Glyph Interface of the Phone (2a) Plus has the same capabilities as the Phone (2a), including the Glyph Timer and Glyph Progress, whilst illuminating the new metallic aesthetic.

The Nothing Phone (2a) is cheaper

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Nothing Phone (2a) is slightly cheaper than the newly announced Phone (2a) Plus. The 8GB/128GB Phone (2a) is £319, while the larger 12GB/256GB handset is £349.

The Phone (2a) Plus will be available to buy from 3rd August for £399 for the 12GB/256GB handset. It will also be available in the US under the US Beta Program for $399, starting from 7th August 2024.