Nothing CMF Watch Pro 2 vs Nothing CMF Watch Pro: What’s new?

Nothing has recently launched a range of new products under its budget-friendly CMF sub-brand, including the CMF Watch Pro 2, a successor to last year’s four-star smartwatch, the CMF Watch Pro.

How does the Nothing CMF Watch Pro 2 compare to the CMF Watch Pro? And, more importantly, is it worth upgrading if you’ve got the first-gen wearable?

We’ve compared the specs and features of the two and highlighted the key differences between them below.

The Nothing CMF Watch Pro has a larger screen

The original Nothing CMF Watch Pro has a much larger screen than its successor, measuring 1.96 inches compared to 1.32 inches. Both are AMOLED displays, although the newer CMF Watch Pro 2 is fitted with auto-brightness tech.

Whether you prefer the size of the CMF Watch Pro or Watch Pro 2 is very much down to personal taste, however it’s worth noting that the Watch Pro 2 has a higher refresh rate of 60Hz and 620nits peak brightness compared to the first-gen Watch’s 58Hz and 600nits.

In addition, the CMF Watch Pro 2 boasts an aluminium alloy watch body with interchangeable bezels, allowing you to switch between styles as needed.

Nothing CMF Watch Pro 2 has over 100 watch faces

The CMF Watch Pro 2 boasts more customisation options than the CMF Watch Pro. At launch, there are 80 watch faces available, which include dynamic video, interactive designs and static options with always-on displays. This will expand to over 100 by the end of July.

In comparison, the CMF Watch Pro offers “dozens of watch dials” including a choice between dynamic and static options, with eight always-on designs.

The CMF Watch Pro 2 also has a new custom widget function, which allows you to add your frequently used apps across four customisable screens. For example, you can add your health and fitness tracker, weather app or music controls for quick and easy access by swiping right from the main watch face.

CMF Watch Pro 2

Nothing CMF Watch Pro has 13 days of battery life

Although it’s the older of the two, the CMF Watch Pro boasts a larger battery than the CMF Watch Pro 2. With a 340mAh capacity, the CMF Watch Pro offers up to 13 days of battery life with typical use and 11 days with heavy usage.

In comparison, the CMF Watch Pro 2’s battery capacity is 305mAh, offering up to 11 days of life or 9 days with heavier use.

Nothing CMF Watch Pro 2 has gesture control

Following in the footsteps of the latest Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, the CMF Watch Pro 2 offers gesture control, which is a faster and more convenient way to interact with your watch while on the move.

Nothing explains that you can either “simply rotate or shake your wrist to activate customised functions” such as answering calls, skipping songs or checking the weather.

The CMF Watch Pro does feature raise-to-wake functionality, however we found in our review that the support didn’t work “at all”, so you need to turn the display on with the button instead.

Both are currently the same price

Both the CMF Watch Pro and the new CMF Watch Pro 2 currently have the same RRP at £69/$69. However, as the latter has only recently launched, we’d expect the CMF Watch Pro to drop in price at some point in the near future.