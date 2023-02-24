Nintendo Switch Online vs Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack

Nintendo has given its users two options when it comes to its video game subscription service, but which membership is better?

Nintendo Switch Online and its expanded membership work in a very similar way to Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Premium, giving users access to more games as well as online multiplayer features.

It can be utilised on any Nintendo Switch – meaning that the Switch Lite and Switch OLED are also supported – and is a great way to make the most out of your console.

But which subscription service is better? Read on to find out all the differences between Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Expansion Pack so you can decide which membership is right for you.

Price

Nintendo Switch Online is the cheaper alternative of the two since it has access to fewer features. The price breakdown for Nintendo Switch Online can be found below:

Prices for an Individual Membership (for a single account):

1 month: $3.99/£3.49/€3.99

3 months: $7.99/£6.99/€7.99

12 months: $19.99/£17.99/€19.99

Prices for a Family Membership (up to 8 accounts)

12 months: $34.99/£31.49/€34.99

Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack is more expensive and can only be subscribed to on a yearly basis. The price breakdown is listed below:

Prices for an Individual Membership (for a single account):

12 months with Expansion Pack: $34.99/£34.99/€39.99

Prices for a Family Membership (up to 8 accounts)

12 months with Expansion Pack: $79.99/£59.99/€69/99

Features

Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack both give players access to online play, meaning that you will need a membership to engage in online play in games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Both memberships also give players access to a library of NES and SNES titles, such as Super Mario Bros. 2, Punch-Out!!, Donkey Kong Country and Kirby’s Dream Course.

The main advantage of the Expansion Pack is that you also get access to N64 and Sega Genesis titles such as Dr Mario 64, Paper Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Nintendo also recently announced that subscribing to the Expansion Pack will open up access to a library of Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games, which includes The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, Metroid 2, Super Mario Land 2 and Tetris.

The Expansion Pack also gives players the chance to check out additional content in specific games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. For Mario Kart, users can access the Booster Course Pass DLC which features 48 more courses from throughout the Mario Kart series, such as Paris Promenade and Tokyo Blur.

The Happy Home Paradise DLC is also included in the Expansion Pack, which gives players the chance to design vacation homes for other Animal Crossing characters.

Individually, the Mario Kart 8 DLC and Animal Crossing DLC both cost $24.99/£22.49. Players that are interested in these DLCs may want to upgrade to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack since it comes out as more affordable to subscribe for a year – when signing up for an individual membership – than purchasing both DLCs separately.

Verdict

Overall, both the Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Expansion Pack memberships offer up a lot of similar features, with the main difference being that the Expansion Pack gives players the chance to play Sega Genesis, N64, Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games, as well as DLC for two iconic Nintendo titles.

Ultimately, if you want to access these features then the Expansion Pack membership will be right for you. If you’re only interested in online multiplayer and playing NES and SNES titles, then the Nintendo Switch Online subscription will be the better option.