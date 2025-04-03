Here’s how the Switch 2 Joy-Cons compare to the original controllers

Eight years after the launch of the original Switch console, Nintendo has just announced its successor, the aptly named Nintendo Switch 2.

Not only does the Switch 2 see a plethora of updates, including over 60 new games, but its Joy-Cons have also seen a revamp.

We’ve compared the new Joy-Con 2 to the original Joy-Cons so you can see the main differences between them. Keep reading to see whether or not the new controllers are set to be an exciting improvement in our Joy-Con 2 vs Joy-Con guide.

Will the Joy-Con 2 work with the original Switch?

The Joy-Cons won’t be compatible with other consoles, so you won’t be able to use the new ones on the older model – or vice-versa.

The right Joy-Con 2 has the new C button

When the Nintendo Switch 2 was first teased back in January, many of us were left with more questions than answers, specifically about what the new C button is? Essentially, the C button enables the use of Nintendo’s new Game Chat feature which allows you to communicate with friends during online gameplay.

Pressing the C button opens up the Game Chat menu, which has options to mute yourself, share your screen, expand a fellow player’s display or turn your camera on.

The C button is found on the right Joy-Con 2, and the new Switch 2 Pro controller, while the original Joy-Cons lack both the button and the Game Chat feature.

C Button on Joy-Con 2. Image Credit: Nintendo

Joy-Con 2s attach magnetically to the Nintendo Switch 2

While the original Joy-Cons for the Switch, and Switch OLED for that matter, are attached to the console via a sliding mechanism, the new Joy-Cons 2 are now magnetically attached.

Actually, in a teaser for the Nintendo Switch 2: Welcome Tour, which offers an in-depth look at all the aspects of the Switch 2, Nintendo explains that the magnets are on the main body of the console and attract the SL and SR buttons that are made of steel to form a magnetic circuit that “won’t easily detach”.

To remove the Joy-Cons, simply press the release button at the back to detach each one from the Switch 2.

Joy-Con 2s have mouse controls

Nintendo explained that both the left and right Joy-Cons 2 can now be used as a mouse in certain games, by holding the side with the SL and SR buttons flat against a surface.

The mouse option will only be supported in compatible games, for which Nintendo mentioned a few during its Switch 2 announcement. Not only can you use the mouse feature in the Super Mario Jamboree Switch 2 update, but also in brand new games such as Drag X Drive.

Nintendo Switch Joy Con 2 used as a mouse. Image Credit: Nintendo

The Joy-Con 2s have a few larger buttons

Once you detach the Joy-Cons 2 from the Switch 2, ready to be held horizontally for multiplayer gaming, you’ll notice immediately that the SL and SR buttons are both significantly larger than the ones found on the original Joy-Cons. Nintendo explains the SL and SR buttons are larger to offer “better control and comfort” while gaming in multiplayer mode.

Considering one of our main drawbacks for the original Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons was “their small size”, the fact the Switch 2 has made the Joy-Cons 2 larger is a promising revamp.

Not only that, but the Joy-Con 2s also sport considerably larger left and right sticks too, which should help to improve precision and accuracy during gaming too.

Comparing SL and SR buttons on Joy-Con 2 and original Joy Con. Image Credit: Nintendo

Early Verdict

It seems as though Nintendo has taken the positives from the original Joy-Cons and improved upon them, which means the new Joy-Cons 2 are undoubtedly set to be a brilliant upgrade, especially thanks to the latter’s larger buttons, new features and a handy C button which should provide a more social gaming experience.

Having said that, it’s worth noting that despite their small size and the “joy-con drift” we experienced, the original Nintendo Switch controllers were hailed as a “fantastic aspect of the Switch”.