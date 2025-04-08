Nintendo Switch 2 vs Xbox Series S: Which console should you go for?

As Nintendo has recently revealed more about the long-awaited Switch 2 console, we’re keen to see how it measures up to the 4.5-star Xbox Series S.

So, whether you’re torn between the two or just want to know more about either console, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compared the specs of the upcoming Switch 2 to the Xbox Series S and highlighted the most notable differences between them here.

Keep reading to learn more about the game consoles in Nintendo Switch 2 vs Xbox Series S.

Pricing and Availability

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be available globally from June 5 2025 with a starting RRP of £395.99/$449.99. Although Nintendo had previously stated that pre-orders won’t go live until 8th April, we’ve seen some early offers from retailers in the UK such as Argos, Very and Amazon, with the latter on an invitation basis. In the US, the pre-order date is still to be confirmed.

Launched at the end of 2020, the Xbox Series S is considerably cheaper than the Switch 2 with an RRP of £249.99/$249.99.

As it’s a slightly older console, you’re also more likely to find a price drop or bundle deals that include controllers and other accessories to help save a bit of money.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is portable and more versatile

Perhaps the most obvious and notable difference between the Switch 2 and Xbox Series S is their respective form factors. While the Xbox Series S can only be used when hooked up to a TV, the Nintendo Switch 2 is much more versatile and can be played three different ways.

There’s handheld mode for independent gaming, tabletop mode which makes use of the console’s kickstand and removable magnetic Joy-Cons for playing either solo or two-player while on the move, or there’s TV mode.

TV mode is made possible with the Switch 2’s dock which has seen numerous updates from its predecessor, including up to 4K gameplay when paired with a compatible TV and support for HDR, VRR and up to 120fps. Plus, the dock also features a built-in fan that keeps the system cool and helps stabilise performance when playing in TV mode.

Otherwise, the Switch 2 has a 7.9-inch LCD screen, and although it doesn’t sport an OLED, Nintendo explains is more vivid than its predecessor and supports HDR too.

The Xbox Series S has access to the Microsoft Store

Another key difference between the two consoles is that the Switch 2 has access to the Nintendo eShop while the Xbox Series S has access to the Microsoft Store, and both offer quite different experience.

Firstly, the games on offer will differ depending on the app store. One big omission from the Nintendo eShop is streaming or other media apps so although you can access YouTube, users can’t find apps such as Netflix, Prime Video or Disney Plus. The Xbox Series S, on the other hand, can double up as a media streamer, allowing you to access your favourite platforms via your TV.

Super Mario Party Jamboree: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. Image Credit: Nintendo

Otherwise, the Microsoft Store offers thousands of games, from new releases to backwards compatibility with Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox titles too.

Although not necessary additions for either, both the Switch 2 and Xbox Series S have their respective subscription services.

While all Switch consoles, including the original Switch and Switch Lite, have the Nintendo Switch Online membership, the Xbox Series S and X instead have Game Pass.

The two memberships work similarly to one another, and enable online gameplay, access to exclusive games and more.

While the Switch Online has a starting price of £3.99/$3.99 every 30 days, the Game Pass offers a few different membership options. Firstly there’s the choice between PC, Console or Both, which is worth keeping in mind if you plan on playing Xbox games via your gaming laptop too. The Console-only Game Pass is the cheapest of the lot, with a starting RRP of £6.99/$9.99, however this is for the basic Core model which offers just over 25 titles, multiplayer gaming and member discounts.

Upgrade to the Standard Console-only plan for £10.99/$14.99 a month for “hundreds” of titles, whereas Ultimate for £14.99/$19.99 offers you new games on day one, in-game benefits for free-to-play titles and EA Play membership.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is available to play via Game Pass

The Xbox Series S is a digital-only console

It’s important to note that the Xbox Series S is a digital-only console and doesn’t support discs. We were disappointed by the measly entry-level’s 512GB storage capacity, hailing it as “inexcusable for a console lacking a disk drive”, although expandable storage is available and there is a larger 1TB model available now.

On the other hand, the Switch 2 allows for both digital and physical game cards, with the former benefiting from 256GB of storage, which is eight times the amount of its predecessor.

Not only that, but the Switch 2 is also backwards compatible, which means it can support original Switch game cards.

If you find yourself running low on storage with the 256GB, then you can also expand the Switch 2’s storage with a microSD Express card, which offers high-speed data transfers. Remember that old microSD cards from the Switch will not be supported by the Switch 2.

Xbox Series S

Joy-Cons vs Controller

The primary way to play with your Nintendo Switch 2 is via the included left and right Joy-Cons, which connect magnetically to either side of the console. That’s not to say that’s the only way to play the Nintendo Switch 2, as not only is it a touchscreen display but Nintendo also introduced a new Switch 2 Pro controller too, however they are sold separately.

The right Joy-Con 2 and new controllers sport the all-new C button too, which is used during the Switch 2’s Game Chat feature. For a more in-depth look at how the new Switch 2 Joy-Cons have changed from their predecessors, then our Joy Con 2 vs Joy Con guide will help.

Otherwise, the Xbox Series S comes equipped with just one wireless Bluetooth controller, which pairs to the console. Of course, you can add more Xbox controllers if you wish.

The Nintendo Switch 2 supports a camera

A big update with the Switch 2 is that it now boasts an additional USB-C port at the top of the console, designed for both easier charging while gaming and to house a compatible USB-C camera.

While the camera, which will be sold separately, allows you to appear on screen and video chat while gaming during Game Chat, you can also share your camera feed while gaming in certain titles.

Although Xbox used to have a similar tool with its Kinect sensor, the Xbox Series S console no longer supports this.

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera. Image Credit: Nintendo

Early Verdict

Whether you would better suit an Xbox Series S or a Nintendo Switch 2 depends mainly on what titles you want, how you’d like to play and if you’d like to use your console for anything other than gaming.

As the Xbox Series S offers access to streaming apps then it might be better suited for someone who doesn’t have a smart TV, while the Nintendo Switch 2 is a good choice for those who want to play on the go.

We’ll hold off on giving a more conclusive verdict until we review the Nintendo Switch 2.