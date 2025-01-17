Nintendo Switch 2 vs Steam Deck OLED: What’s the difference?

Nintendo has officially teased the Nintendo Switch 2 ahead of its full reveal on 3 April – but how does it compare to the popular handheld alternative, the Steam Deck OLED?

While both offer a portable gaming experience, there are plenty of key differences between the two that could sway your vote one way or the other – and that’s just based on the design of Nintendo’s next-gen console and Valve’s popular Steam Deck OLED.

Ahead of the full reveal of Nintendo’s next-gen console in April, we compare the design of the Switch 2 and Steam Deck OLED right here.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has magnetic controllers

The Nintendo Switch was a modular handheld gaming console, and that’s also the case with the second-generation Switch – though there are a few changes in store for consumers.

The biggest immediate change comes in the form of redesigned JoyCons; as well as a slightly larger footprint and slimmer design, the new JoyCons don’t slide into place using rails as with the original, instead relying on magnets to snap securely into place. This should also make it easier to use with the controller accessory, also shown on the teaser video.

The Steam Deck OLED, on the other hand, is a traditional all-in-one handheld with no removable controllers.

The Steam Deck OLED has touchpads

But while the Nintendo Switch 2 has a cool modular design with removable controllers, the all-in-one nature of the Steam Deck OLED allows it to offer something the Switch doesn’t: dual trackpad support.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In addition to the analogue sticks and ABXY keys, you’ll find trackpads on either side of the handheld’s screen. These are primarily used in instances where a mouse is required, but they can also be used for typing and other in-game actions, with the left trackpad acting as a left-click and the right trackpad acting as a right-click.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is better-designed for TV play

The Switch 2’s modular design lends itself well not only to on-the-go play but gaming on the big screen, thanks to the return of the TV dock. Simply slide the console into the dock to play your games on your TV for a more traditional console experience – and with magnetic controllers, you don’t need to worry about finding a third-party alternative to play games from the couch.

Now, the same is technically true of the Steam Deck OLED, with users able to use either the official TV dock (sold separately) or a USB-C to HDMI cable to connect the console to a TV, but without removable controllers on offer, it becomes a more cumbersome experience than what Nintendo looks to offer with the Switch 2.

The Steam Deck OLED has an OLED display

As the name suggests, one of the biggest key features of the Steam Deck OLED is its 7.4-inch OLED display. Compared to the LCD screen of the regular Steam Deck, the OLED counterpart is not only larger with slimmer bezels, but it also offers deeper blacks and more vivid colours, making for a more satisfying gaming experience overall.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

We’re still waiting to hear about the specifics of the Switch 2’s screen; while we know it’s larger than the original Switch, we don’t know much about the display technology itself. The standard Nintendo Switch offers LCD display tech, though there is also a Nintendo Switch OLED with, well, what it says on the tin.

It’s possible that Nintendo will offer the OLED tech as standard with the next-gen console, but it could just as easily create a slightly more high-end Switch 2 OLED with the tech. We’ll have to wait until the spec reveal on 3 April to find out for sure.

The Nintendo Switch 2 supports both physical and digital games

As confirmed in the teaser trailer, the Nintendo Switch 2 will continue to support both physical and digital games. Nintendo has also confirmed that the Switch 2 will be able to play “most” first-gen Switch games via backwards compatibility.

The Steam Deck OLED, on the other hand, relies solely on Steam’s digital shopfront for game distribution, with no physical alternative available.

Early Thoughts

The upgraded look and modular design of the Nintendo Switch 2 make for an appealing handheld console, but without a full spec available, it’s hard to discern just how different the gaming experience will be to the popular Steam Deck OLED.

Once Nintendo reveals more details about the upcoming console in April, we’ll update the comparison with more in-depth information, so check back soon!