Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch: What’s new with the console?

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Eight years after the launch of the much-loved Switch, Nintendo has (finally) revealed its successor: Switch 2.

Although Nintendo hasn’t shared much detail about the specs of the upcoming Switch 2 console, or even a launch date or price, we’ve gathered what we can and compared it to the original Switch.

Read on to see what’s new with the Nintendo Switch 2 from the Nintendo Switch.

Pricing and availability

At the time of writing, Nintendo hasn’t revealed the launch date or pricing of the Switch 2. However, Nintendo has said that there will be a “closer look” during a Nintendo Direct presentation on April 2nd 2025, which means we shouldn’t expect to see the console before then. 

The Nintendo Switch is still available now with an RRP of £259.99. Plus, as it launched nearly a decade ago, it’s not impossible to find price drops and bundle deals to save a bit of money.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has all-new Joy-Cons

While the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Cons slide into either side of the console’s frame, the Switch 2 boasts a brand new design. As seen in the first-look trailer, the Joy-Cons now connect through a proprietary pin connection.

If rumours and so-called leaks are to be believed, the Joy-Cons should also sport a magnetic connection too. There’s also a new trigger-like button at the top of each controller which the trailer suggests is how the Joy-Cons detach from the main console.

That’s not all that’s new with the Switch 2’s Joy-Cons. Not only are they larger, to match up with the bigger Switch 2 console, but they’re almost entirely black with just an accent of the trademark blue and red under the analogue stick on the inner-side. 

Close up of the right Switch 2 Joycon
Nintendo Switch 2 right Joy-Con (Image Credit: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch 2 is bigger

Although we don’t currently know its exact dimensions, the Switch 2 will be larger than the Switch which has a 6.2-inch display. How it differs from the Nintendo Switch OLED, which has a larger seven-inch screen remains to be seen.

We also don’t know what type of screen the Switch 2 will sport and whether it’ll use LED or OLED technology, but we hope for the latter.

Nintendo Switch on the left, Nintendo Switch 2 on the right
The size difference between the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 can be seen here (Image Credit: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch 2 has a new kickstand

The first Nintendo Switch had a seriously flimsy kickstand which not only felt weak but we found it had a tendency to fall over if it wasn’t placed on a steady surface. While Nintendo rectified this problem with the Switch OLED, the Switch 2 has a whole new kickstand.

As seen in the trailer, the kickstand can seemingly fold back further than either of its predecessors, as shown here. 

Nintendo Switch 2 with Kickstand in use
Nintendo Switch kickstand (Image Credit: Nintendo)

Not all Nintendo Switch games are compatible with the Switch 2

Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch 2 will play both physical and digital games, and will also benefit from exclusive games too.

While some Nintendo Switch games will be playable on the Switch 2, Nintendo has said that some original titles may not be supported or fully compatible with the Switch 2. Nintendo says it will share more information on this at a later date.

Otherwise, Switch Online members will be able to continue using the service on Switch 2.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has an additional USB-C port

If you own a Nintendo Switch, you’ll likely have felt the frustration of only being able to charge the console when in handheld mode or when docked in its station. Fortunately, Nintendo has included an additional USB-C port which should make it easier to play while charging, particularly in table-top mode. 

Early verdict

Even though not many specs have been announced yet, we’re still excited for the new Nintendo Switch 2. 

Having said that, we’ll be waiting patiently for the 2nd April where more information will be shared, hopefully regarding pricing, availability and a more in-depth look at its specs.

