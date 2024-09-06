MSI Claw 8 AI Plus vs Asus Rog Ally X: Second time lucky for MSI and Asus?

MSI has just announced the Claw 8 AI+, its new handheld gaming PC, and we’re keen to see how it compares to one of our favourite alternatives, the Asus Rog Ally X.

After a solid first venture into handheld gaming consoles with the Rog Ally, Asus especially impressed us the second time round with the Rog Ally X, which we awarded with a near-perfect 4.5-star rating.

Much like the Rog Ally X, the Claw 8 AI+ is MSI’s second attempt at a handheld gaming PC with the brand promising it has actively listened to user feedback to make the necessary upgrades.

Although we haven’t reviewed the new MSI Claw 8 AI+ yet, we’ve compared the initial specs to the Rog Ally X and highlighted the key differences below.

MSI Claw 8 AI+ Asus Rog Ally X UK RRP N/A £799 USA RRP N/A $799 Manufacturer MSI ASUS Screen Size Eight-inches Seven-inches Weight N/A 678g Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Battery 80Whr 80Whr Release Date 2025 expected 2024

Price

At the time of writing, the MSI Claw 8 AI+’s pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed. MSI mentioned only that the Claw 8 AI+ should be available “at the beginning of 2025.”

Available now, having launched earlier this year, the Rog Ally X has an RRP of £799/$799.

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ has a larger screen

At a solid 8-inches, the Claw 8 AI+’s screen is not only larger than the Rog Ally X but it’s also bigger than its predecessor, as both the Rog Ally X and MSI Claw are 7-inches.

It’s worth noting that a bigger screen doesn’t necessarily mean better. Although a larger display offers more space for gaming, a smaller device is more portable and easier to ferry around on commutes or while travelling.

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ runs on an Intel Core Ultra 200V processor

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ is the world’s first Windows 11 handheld gaming PC to run on the Intel Core Ultra 200V (Series 2) processor. Code-named Lunar Lake, the Intel Core Ultra 200V supports AI and boasts better energy efficiency.

Meanwhile, the Asus Rog Ally X runs on the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor. Unchanged from its predecessor, the chipset is built on the latest Zen 4 architecture with 8 cores and 16 threads, and is integrated with RDNA 3 graphics too.

Asus Rog Ally X displaying Windows 11 Home Screen

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ has two Thunderbolt ports

One of the biggest issues with the original MSI Claw and Asus Rog Ally was the lack of connectivity ports, with the former sporting just one Thunderbolt 4-supported USB and the latter lacking one altogether.

The Rog Ally X now includes a much-appreciated Thunderbolt-4 supported USB 4 port alongside a USB 3.2 port, while the MSI Claw 8 AI+ boasts two Thunderbolt 4-supported USB-C ports.

Both handhelds also include a microSD card reader too, for expandable storage.

The Asus Rog Ally X has a tweaked design

Rather than a complete revamp, Asus tweaked the design of the newer Rog Ally X to help it feel more comfortable to hold and use for extended gaming periods. It still includes the same controls as its predecessor, like the Xbox style ABXY buttons and LED-backed analogue sticks, but these have been moved slightly to improve reachability.

There’s also more curvature to the rear triggers which extend out for a taller and wider footprint.

Asus Rog Ally compared with the Asus Rog Ally X

The Claw 8 AI+ also sees hardware improvements, with MSI explaining it has enhanced the tactile feel of the LB/RB buttons.

The Asus Rog Ally X comes with three months of Game Pass

MSI promises that after the official release of the Claw 8 AI+, all consoles will come equipped with a one-month free trial of Xbox Game Pass, allowing users access to an expansive library of games.

Although a generous offer, the Rog Ally X surpasses this with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at no cost. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers all the benefits of Game Pass but with additional benefits such as additional games and exclusive discounts.

Early Verdict

Although we haven’t reviewed the MSI Claw 8 AI+ yet, the upgrades from its predecessor make it a promising handheld gaming PC. Not only does it boast a large eight-inch display but it’s the first Windows 11 handheld to run on the new Intel Core Ultra 200V processor.

Having said that, as we have reviewed the Asus Rog Ally X we can confidently say that it’s a fantastic handheld console. Not only does it feature a speedy AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor but we can also confirm it feels comfortable in the hand.