MSI Claw 8 AI Plus vs Acer Nitro Blaze 7: The handheld gaming PCs compared

Two new handheld gaming PCs have just been announced at IFA 2024: MSI’s Claw 8 AI+ and Acer’s Nitro Blaze 7.

While the Nitro Blaze 7 is Acer’s first foray into the handheld gaming PC market, the Claw 8 AI+ is the successor to the MSI Claw which launched earlier this year.

We’ve compared the initial specs of the handhelds below, so you see the key differences and any similarities between the two.

MSI Claw 8 AI+ Acer Nitro Blaze 7 UK RRP N/A N/A USA RRP N/A N/A Manufacturer MSI Acer Screen Size 8-inch 7-inch Processor Intel Core Ultra 200V AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS Battery 80Wh 50.04Wh Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Release Date 2025 N/A Specs comparison table

Price

Exact pricing and availability for the MSI Claw 8 AI+ is yet to be confirmed, with MSI stating that the gaming handheld will join the Claw series “at the beginning of 2025.”

Equally at the time of writing the Acer Nitro Blaze 7 has not yet confirmed specific market availability or pricing.

Intel Core Ultra Series 2 vs AMD Ryzen 7 processors

The two handhelds will run on different processors, with the Claw 8 AI+ sporting the Intel Core Ultra 200V (Series 2) while the Nitro Blaze 7 will use AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS.

Boasting 39 total AI TOPS and Ryzen AI technology, the AMD Ryzen 7 mobile processor offers optimised efficiency, performance and responsiveness with support for on-device AI-powered capabilities.

The new Intel Core Ultra 200V, code-named Lunar Lake, is also designed to offer an enhanced AI experience, exceptional core performance and breakthrough power efficiency. The Claw 8 AI+ is the first handheld to feature the new Intel Core Ultra processor, with MSI promising it will offer users “a next-level gaming experience to be enjoyed anywhere, anytime.”

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ has a larger screen

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ boasts a large 8-inch display whereas the Nitro Blaze 7 has just a 7-inch screen.

Screens aside, both handhelds have two Thunderbolt ports (which is an upgrade from the MSI Claw which only had one) and a microSD card slot. MSI also claims to have “actively listened to user feedback” and upgraded hardware specifications accordingly, such as enhancing the tactile feel of the LB/RB buttons.

Both run on Windows 11

Both the Claw 8 AI+ and Nitro Blaze 7 run on the Windows 11 operating system which means you should have access to most PC stores and apps such as Steam, Game Pass and Epic Games.

The Nitro Blaze 7 also features the new Acer Game Space application which supports the addition of games from multiple platforms, allowing users to easily navigate through its library.

Acer Nitro Blaze 7 (Credit: Acer)

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ should have a larger battery

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ is expected to use an 80Wh battery which is not just a huge upgrade from its predecessor’s 53Wh cell but is substantially larger than the Nitro Blaze 7’s 50.04Wh.

While the Nitro Blaze 7 is firmly set among similar handheld gaming PCs, such as the 4.5-star rated Steam Deck OLED, the Claw 8 AI+’s battery means it’ll be way ahead of the competition. At the time of writing, we don’t know how many hours of life the 80wh battery will result in.

The Acer Nitro Blaze 7 comes with three months of Game Pass

As it’s compatible with mainstream gaming platforms, the Nitro Blaze 7 comes equipped with three months of PC Game Pass at no extra cost, which allows you access to hundreds of high-quality PC games.

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ comes with one month free of either Xbox or PC Game Pass. The two are fairly similar, although some could argue that the latter is more versatile.

Early Verdict

As we haven’t tested either device yet, nor do we have the full specs of the MSI Claw 8 AI+ or the pricing details of either, it’s difficult to determine which one could be a better option.

Considering the Claw 8 AI+ is MSI’s second attempt at a handheld gaming PC, we are expecting to see a more fine tuned and impressive device. As it’s the first handheld to run on the Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processor, we hope this will mean fast speeds and better power efficiency, especially as this is paired with an 80Wh battery.