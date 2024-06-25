Motorola Razr 50 Vs Nubia Flip 5G: How do they compare?

Motorola has officially unveiled its latest range of Razr foldables, including the Razr 50 and the Razr 50 Ultra.

Keep reading to learn how the mid-range Razr 50 compares to one of the most affordable clamshells around, the Nubia Flip 5G.

The Motorola Razr 50 has a bigger cover screen

While the Motorola Razr 50’s cover screen 3.6-inch display isn’t as big as the Razr 50 Ultra’s 4-inch one, it’s still much bigger than the Nubia Flip 5G’s circular 1.43-inch display.

Not only are the size and square shape of the Razr 50’s display more practical for displaying notifications and snapping selfies, but the cover screen also supports a wider range of apps, including Spotify, Bose and Google Gemini AI.

Motorola Razr 50

The Motorola Razr 50 has an ultra-wide camera

Both clamshell foldables are led by 50-megapixel main cameras, with the Nubia Flip 5G’s camera accompanied by a tiny 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Motorola Razr 50 also has a second camera in the form of a 13-megapixel ultra-wide/Macro Vision lens. This should make the camera much more versatile for mobile photography, though that’s something we’ll explore further in our review.

The Nubia Flip 5G packs a bigger battery

The Nubia Flip 5G and the Motorola Razr 50 have very similar battery specs. However, the Nubia Flip 5G has a slight edge in both size and speed.

This is because the Nubia Flip 5G has a 4310 mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging, whereas the Razr 50 includes a 4200 mAh battery and offers 30W TurboPower charging. The Razr 50 also supports wireless charging, which is something Nubia omitted in its foldable.

We found the Nubia Flip was able to last a full day of use. However, you’ll have to wait for our full review of the Motorola Razr 50 for our final verdict on how the two smartphones compare.

Nubia Flip 5G

The Motorola Razr 50 is powered by a newer chipset

When it comes to performance, this is something we’ll be evaluating in our review with the help of benchmark tests. However, at a glance, the Motorola Razr 50 is powered by a more up-to-date chipset, which could give it the edge.

The Razr 50 is powered by the recently announced MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, while the Nubia Flip 5G runs on Qualcomm’s 2022 flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

The Nubia Flip 5G is a lot cheaper

Finally, if price is a key factor, you won’t find a much cheaper foldable than the Nubia Flip 5G.

The clamshell has an RRP of £499, whereas the Motorola Razr 50 starts at £799.