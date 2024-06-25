Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Motorola Razr 50 Vs Nubia Flip 5G: How do they compare?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Motorola has officially unveiled its latest range of Razr foldables, including the Razr 50 and the Razr 50 Ultra

Keep reading to learn how the mid-range Razr 50 compares to one of the most affordable clamshells around, the Nubia Flip 5G

The Motorola Razr 50 has a bigger cover screen  

While the Motorola Razr 50’s cover screen 3.6-inch display isn’t as big as the Razr 50 Ultra’s 4-inch one, it’s still much bigger than the Nubia Flip 5G’s circular 1.43-inch display. 

Not only are the size and square shape of the Razr 50’s display more practical for displaying notifications and snapping selfies, but the cover screen also supports a wider range of apps, including Spotify, Bose and Google Gemini AI. 

Motorola Razr 50
Motorola Razr 50

The Motorola Razr 50 has an ultra-wide camera 

Both clamshell foldables are led by 50-megapixel main cameras, with the Nubia Flip 5G’s camera accompanied by a tiny 2-megapixel depth sensor. 

The Motorola Razr 50 also has a second camera in the form of a 13-megapixel ultra-wide/Macro Vision lens. This should make the camera much more versatile for mobile photography, though that’s something we’ll explore further in our review. 

The Nubia Flip 5G packs a bigger battery 

The Nubia Flip 5G and the Motorola Razr 50 have very similar battery specs. However, the Nubia Flip 5G has a slight edge in both size and speed. 

This is because the Nubia Flip 5G has a 4310 mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging, whereas the Razr 50 includes a 4200 mAh battery and offers 30W TurboPower charging. The Razr 50 also supports wireless charging, which is something Nubia omitted in its foldable. 

We found the Nubia Flip was able to last a full day of use. However, you’ll have to wait for our full review of the Motorola Razr 50 for our final verdict on how the two smartphones compare. 

Nubia Flip 5G main image
Nubia Flip 5G

The Motorola Razr 50 is powered by a newer chipset 

When it comes to performance, this is something we’ll be evaluating in our review with the help of benchmark tests. However, at a glance, the Motorola Razr 50 is powered by a more up-to-date chipset, which could give it the edge. 

The Razr 50 is powered by the recently announced MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, while the Nubia Flip 5G runs on Qualcomm’s 2022 flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. 

The Nubia Flip 5G is a lot cheaper 

Finally, if price is a key factor, you won’t find a much cheaper foldable than the Nubia Flip 5G. 

The clamshell has an RRP of £499, whereas the Motorola Razr 50 starts at £799.

You might like…

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Vs Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: What’s new?

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Vs Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: What’s new?

Jessica Gorringe 54 mins ago
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Which clamshell is better?

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Which clamshell is better?

Hannah Davies 56 mins ago
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: Comparing the mid-range Androids

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: Comparing the mid-range Androids

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite vs Poco X6 Pro: What’s the difference between the Android smartphones?

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite vs Poco X6 Pro: What’s the difference between the Android smartphones?

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite vs OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite: What’s new?

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite vs OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite: What’s new?

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Apple iOS 18 vs iOS 17: 5 biggest improvements

Apple iOS 18 vs iOS 17: 5 biggest improvements

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words