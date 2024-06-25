Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Which clamshell is better?

Motorola just announced its newest foldable, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra.

Keep reading to learn how the phone compares to one of the most popular clamshell foldables available right now, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has a larger cover screen

When it comes to sheer cover screen size, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has the largest display at 4 inches.

This makes the Razr 50 Ultra’s display more spacious than the 3.4-inch cover screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, giving it more room to display notifications and features at a glance.

The larger display should also be useful when interacting with Google Gemini. Motorola has announced that the Google AI will be available on the Razr 50 Ultra’s cover screen, so we’re looking forward to trying that out ourselves.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 runs on a custom chipset

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy with 8GB of RAM, making it the most powerful clamshell currently on the market.

The custom chipset outperformed the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in our tests, but we’ll have to wait and see how it fares against the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM in the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra includes a telephoto camera

While Samsung phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra have been lauded for their cameras, the camera has never been a priority for the Flip series.

That isn’t to say that the camera in the Galaxy Flip 5 is bad, but the dual 12-megapixel sensors don’t hold up as well in low light and there’s no telephoto lens for getting in close.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, on the other hand, combines a 50-megapixel main camera with a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. We found that the 12-megapixel camera in the Razr 40 Ultra was capable when shooting in daylight and low light, so we’re excited to see what the Razr 50 Ultra’s camera can do.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra supports faster charging

When it comes to battery size, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has a slight edge with its 4000 mAh battery compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5’s 3700 mAh battery. However, battery life has not been a strong suit for either series in the past.

We’ll have to see how long the Razr 50 Ultra can last between charges when we get our hands on it.

We do know that the phone supports faster charging than its Samsung rival. The Razr 50 Ultra supports 45W TurboPower charging, whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 5 caps out at 25W. Motorola also provides a fast charger in the box whereas Samsung does not.