Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Vs Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: What’s new?

Motorola has just announced the latest additions to its iconic Razr series with the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra.

Promising to deliver the “industry’s largest, most intelligent external display of any flip phone, revamped iconic design and powerful AI-driven features” the Razr 50 series is set to be quite the upgrade from its predecessor, the Razr 40 Ultra.

So what is new with the Razr 50 Ultra compared to the Razr 40 Ultra? We’ve compared the specs of the two and highlighted the key differences below.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra runs on Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

While both smartphones run on Qualcomm’s chipsets, the new Razr 50 Ultra is one of the world’s first flip phones to come with the newer Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 whereas the Razr 40 Ultra runs on the older Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 was “specially curated from […] Snapdragon 8-series platforms” which Motorola says will allow consumers to “discover what’s possible with AI through accelerated performance, unparalleled connectivity, fast-paced gameplay, and even better content capture.”

For example, the Razr 50 Ultra will see new features and enhancements across messaging, such as Magic Compose which will suggest texting responses in a variety of styles and Photomoji which “gives consumers the option to turn their favourite photos into personalised emoji or stickers.”

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra supports 45W turbo charging

The Razr 50 Ultra supports 45W Turbo Power charging and 15W wireless charging, although the charger for the latter is sold separately. Otherwise the Razr 40 Ultra supports 30W Turbo Power charging, which we found took just under one hour to charge from 1-100%.

Given that the battery capacity of the Razr 50 Ultra is set for an upgrade at 4000mAh (compared to the Razr 40 Ultra’s 3800mAh), there’s a good chance that the newer device will alos come with faster charging speeds.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has an IPX8-rating

Although most Android smartphones boast an IP68-rating, foldables generally tend to offer a lower rating. The Razr 40 Ultra has an IP52-rating which means it’s protected from limited dust ingress and water spray, whereas the Razr 50 Ultra has an IPX8-rating, meaning that while it doesn’t offer any dust protection, it can be submerged in up to one metre of water for up to 30 minutes.

Aside from that, both handsets have Gorilla Glass Victus on the front, promising to survive up to two metre drops onto hard and rough surfaces, as well as being four times more scratch resistant than competitors.

The 40 Ultra also has a 7000 series aluminium frame whereas the 50 Ultra has a 6000 series high strength aluminium frame. While the former has a higher tensile strength and the latter has a higher elongation before it breaks, both offer excellent protection from breaking.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has a 50MP main camera system

Motorola claims that the Razr 50 Ultra “has the best Razr camera technology yet” thanks to its 50MP high resolution main camera system that’s fitted with both Moto AI and Google Photos AI capabilities.

The AI photo features include the Photo Enhancement Engine which uses AI to apply settings from multiple shooting modes into one plus Adaptive Stabilisation, determining the speed of movement whist filming and adjusting the stabilisation accordingly.

The Razr 50 Ultra’s 50MP main camera is supported by a 50MP telephoto lens which offers 2x optical zoom “without losing image quality”. Otherwise the Razr 40 Ultra has a 12MP main and 13MP ultrawide and macro lens.

Although the Razr 40 Ultra’s hardware may sound small in comparison, we found “there’s much more to cameras than megapixel count” as the main 12MP was especially able to do an “admirable job in well-lit scenarios”.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has Google Gemini

Following on from the new processor, the Razr 50 Ultra is able to support more AI features, including the integration of Google Gemini – an AI-assistant which can help you with a multiple of tasks including “building a road trip itinerary [and] creating a personalised workout”.

Gemini can be found directly from the external display on the Razr 50 Ultra, plus if you’re new to Gemini then you’ll get three months free of Gemini Advanced.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has a cheaper RRP

The Razr 50 Ultra starts at £999 and is available in four colours, including Navy Blazer, Dill Green, Peach Fuzz and Peacock Pink.

The Razr 40 Ultra however has a starting RRP of £1049 and is also available in four colours: Glacier Blue, Infinite Black, Peach Fuzz and Viva Magenta. Although the 40 Ultra does have a higher RRP, as it launched last year we have seen numerous deals and offers for the handset.