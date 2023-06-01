Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which Flip is better?

Motorola just announced two brand new foldable handsets, including the Razr 40 and the Razr 40 Ultra, which boast fantastic pocketable designs.

Foldable phones are becoming more commonplace every year, with even more companies throwing their hat into the flip-phone ring. Motorola has added to its already iconic flip collection with the release of the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra, which can currently be purchased from a variety of third-party sellers both online and in-person.

With the release of another foldable phone, we wanted to cast our minds back and see how it stacks up against one of its main rivals, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Keep reading to find out all of the critical differences between these handsets so you can decide which is better suited to you.

The Razr 40 Ultra is more expensive

The Razr 40 Ultra is already on sale across Europe and in the UK. The standard model comes with a crisp £1,049.99 price tag. We will be sure to update this article once we know more about European and American pricing.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a lot more affordable by comparison. It has been on the market for almost a year now, meaning that it can be found for a reduced price on some websites. The original starting price sits at £899/$999/€1109, making it more accessible in terms of cost.

Image Credit (Motorola)

Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes in more colourways

The Razr 40 Ultra can be found in three colourways: Infinite Black, Glacier Blue and Viva Magenta, with the latter being a shade that is exclusive to Motorola devices. The back cover comes with a matte finish or vegan leather design with a glass frame, giving it a premium and mature look.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be found in Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold and Blue. These colours are more pastel than its Motorola rival, with Samsung also offering a Bespoke edition for those who want a higher level of customisation.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Razr 40 Ultra comes with a 32MP front camera

The Razr 40 Ultra comes with an impressive camera array, including a 12-megapixel main sensor, 13MP ultrawide and macro vision lens as well as a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. It’s rare that you see a higher megapixel sensor on the front, rather than the rear, but it should still provide excellent picture quality. Motorola also claims that the 13MP lens allows for wide-angle shots that can fit three times more into the frame than the standard model.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with two 12MP rear sensors – one main wide and one ultra-wide – as well as a lower-quality 12MP sensor on the inside. We thought that photos taken in bright, daylight conditions looked great, with the colours looking very saturated. Low-light pictures still looked good, however, we didn’t feel that it could match up against some of the best camera phones on the market.

Image Credit (Motorola)

The Razr 40 Ultra has a larger external display

Motorola claims that the Razr 40 Ultra comes with the largest external display of any flip phone on the market. It features an internal 6.9-inch pOLED foldable screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 3.6-inch pOLED display on the outside, which has a 144Hz refresh rate. The OLED technology combined with such high refresh rates should ensure a smooth and vibrant experience for users, with the inner display also boasting HDR10+ support.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X interior display with a 120Hz refresh rate as well as a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display. We did find that the inner display suffers from a middle crease, which is noticeable while scrolling or swiping, but the screen is vibrant enough during day-to-day use, even if the inner display isn’t ideal for content like videos, since there are hefty black bars featured on either side.