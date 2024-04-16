Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which is best?

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is a new flagship smartphone from Motorola, as the famous smartphone brand looks to take on the likes of Apple, Samsung and more.

For this comparison guide, we’ll be focusing on how the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra compares to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and how they differ in terms of features and specs.

So without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra has a wooden finish

The most peculiar aspect about the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is that it’s available with a wooden finish – yes, you read that right, it’s made out of wood. If you’re not a big fan of the Nordic Wood design, then Motorola is also offering the phone in vegan leather, with Forest Grey and Peach Fuzz colours available.

Samsung has opted for a more classic design, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra clad with glass on both the front and rear. It also has a sturdy titanium frame holding it all together.

Samsung is offering a great variety of colours too, including Titanium Grey, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Blue, Titanium Green and Titanium Orange. This means you get far more options than you do with the Motorola, at least in terms of colours.

Moto Edge 50 Ultra – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is more powerful

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the most powerful Android smartphones you can buy, packing the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Not only is this chip perfect for zipping through web browsers and apps, but is even powerful enough for high-end mobile gaming and content creation.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra isn’t quite as powerful, featuring the second-grade Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. While this chip uses the same architecture as its more powerful sibling, it sports lower frequency speeds, and so can’t reach the same performance peaks.

The one thing in Motorola’s favour is that the Edge 50 Ultra features 16GB of RAM, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra only packs 12GB. You may notice a difference when having multiple browser tabs and apps open simultaneously, although we reckon the more powerful processor inside the Galaxy will have a greater impact on overall performance.

Motorola has 125W TurboPower charging

One of the biggest trends in the smartphone world in recent years has been the increased speeds of fast charging. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra fits this bill, with astonishing 125W TurboPower charging. Motorola claims you only need to charge the phone for four minutes in order to get a day’s worth of power, despite having a large 4500mAh cell.

Samsung has so far been reluctant to push fast charging speeds, and so the Galaxy S24 Ultra is restricted to a 45W wired charge which is noticeably slower. According to our testing, it takes 26 minutes of charging for the battery to climb to 50%, and 71 minutes for a full charge.

Remarkably, Motorola’s wireless charging is actually faster than the wired charging of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra flaunts 50W wireless charging, making it slightly faster than the 45W wired charging of the Samsung. The Galaxy S24 Ultra has slow wireless charging too, coming in at just 15W.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Samsung has better camera specs

Both the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra feature a triple-camera setup, with 50MP ultrawide sensors, and telephoto lenses capable of 3x optical zooms.

The main sensor will grab most of the attention for this comparison guide though. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has an impressive 200MP main sensor, whereas the Motorola is limited to a 50MP main sensor.

Of course, the megapixel count of a camera isn’t the only key factor for its performance. Motorola has also highlighted its use of AI to enhance the quality of snaps, especially when capturing motion. That said, Samsung is also leveraging AI for its camera with the latest Galaxy phones.

It’s difficult to determine which camera performance will be best without testing both phones beforehand, but since we’ve already reviewed the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, we reckon it’s going to be a tough phone to beat when it comes to camera performance.

It also looks like Samsung may boast an advantage when it comes to the selfie camera performance thanks to its 50MP front-facing sensor. For comparison, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is limited to a 12MP selfie camera.