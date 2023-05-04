Motorola Edge 40 vs Edge 30: What’s new?

Motorola recently unveiled the latest addition to its Edge line with the Motorola Edge 40, but how does the mid-range smartphone compare to last year’s Edge 30?

Keep reading to learn all the main differences between the two phones when it comes to the design, camera, battery, chipset and more.

The Motorola Edge 40 is more water resistant

The Motorola Edge 40 has a higher IP rating than the Edge 30. The phone is certified IP68 while the Edge 30 received a rating of IP52. This puts the Edge 40 more in line with a lot of high-end flagship phones in terms of its ability to withstand water and dust.

The Edge 40 also has a stylish new vegan leather finish along with an acrylic option, though the phone is a slight 0.79mm thicker than its predecessor.

Motorola Edge 30. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Motorola Edge 30 has a higher-res ultra-wide camera

Motorola has been reducing the size of its Edge cameras over the past few generations (see the 108-megapixel Edge 20) and this time it’s the ultra-wide camera that has seen a drop in its pixel count.

Both the Edge 40 and the Edge 30 benefit from large 50-megapixel main cameras. The Edge 40’s main camera even has a wider f/1.4 aperture, allowing it to benefit from better low-light performance, along with other tech to boost performance.

However, the second 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera on the Edge 30 has been replaced with a smaller 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens on the Edge 40, and images can look a little soft as a result.

The Motorola Edge 40 supports 68W fast charging

Not only does the Motorola Edge 40 have a slightly bigger 4,400mAh battery than its predecessor, but it also sees a dramatic increase in its fast charging speeds.

The Edge 30’s 4,020 mAh battery benefitted from Motorola’s 33W TurboPower fast charging, matching that on the Nothing Phone (1) and beating the Pixel 6a. The Edge 30 didn’t come with a 33W charging but, paired with the Edge 30 Ultra’s 125W charger, we found the Edge 30 was able to reach 90% in 45 minutes and 100% in under an hour.

We haven’t gotten the chance to test the Edge 40 ourselves just yet, but Motorola claims the new phone can offer up to 12 hours of use from a quick 10-minute charge thanks to the upgraded 68W TurboPower charging.

The Edge 40 also supports 15W wireless charging which is something we didn’t see at all on the Edge 30.

Motorola Edge 40. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Motorola Edge 40 has twice the storage

One change Motorola has made this time around is switching out the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip for the recently announced MediaTek Dimensity 8020.

Not only has Motorola opted for a different chipset manufacturer but it has also introduced more storage, with the 128GB of internal storage replaced with 256GB. That means more space for apps, photos, videos and more.

The Motorola Edge 40 is more expensive

Sadly, the Motorola Edge series has seen a pretty steep price increase with the Edge 40.

The newest addition to the lineup has a starting price of £529.99. That’s £150 more than the Edge 30 which launched at £379.99, bringing it more in line with last year’s £499.99 Motorola Edge 30 Fusion.