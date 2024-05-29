Microsoft Surface Pro 11 vs Surface Laptop 7: Tablet or laptop?

Microsoft has recently launched two new Copilot Plus PCs, the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 and the Surface Laptop 7.

The Surface Pro 11 is available as a 13-inch two-in-one device whereas the Surface Laptop 7 is slightly bigger and available in two sizes: 13.8-inches and 15-inches.

Although we’ve only had a short time with the two devices at the launch event at Microsoft’s Seattle campus, we have compared the specs of the two and highlighted the key differences between them here. We’ll update this piece with more details once we’ve thoroughly reviewed the devices.

Keep reading to learn more about Microsoft’s newly announced Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7.

The Surface Pro 11 is a two-in-one

The most obvious difference between the Surface Pro 11 and the Surface Laptop 7 is that the former is a two-in-one model whereas the latter is a standard laptop. Essentially, a two-in-one is a device that functions as both a tablet and a laptop when paired with an optional keyboard.

The Surface Pro 11 is compatible with various keyboards, including the Surface Pro Flex (a new version with Bluetooth that can be used independently of the tablet) and the Surface Pro Signature. There’s also support for the Surface Slim Pens for drawing on the touchscreen.

It’s worth remembering that these accessories are all sold separately, whereas the Surface Laptop 7 comes equipped with everything you need to use it as a laptop.

Different versions run on different Snapdragon chips

While the Surface Pro 11 and the 13.8-inch Surface Laptop 7 have the option to run on either Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Plus or Snapdragon X Elite processors, the 15-inch Surface Laptop 7 is only available with the Snapdragon X Elite.

The Snapdragon X Elite is Qualcomm’s most powerful processor “ever created for Windows” and offers the “best-in-class CPU with high performance and remarkable power efficiency” although we have yet to fully benchmark any of the devices ourselves.

Built for AI, Qualcomm also promises the processor offers “cutting edge responsiveness” and the ability to “navigate demanding multi-tasking workloads across productivity.”

Having said that, the Surface Pro 11 and 13.8-inch Surface Laptop 7 are also available to run on the Snapdragon X Plus processor. You can learn more about the differences between the two processors in our dedicated versus but in summary, the Snapdragon X Elite has more processing power and is better suited for heavy workloads and gamers.

The Surface Laptop 7 should have a longer battery life

Depending on the size, the Surface Laptop 7 offers a longer-lasting battery life than the Surface Pro 11. While the 13.8-inch model has up to 20 hours of video playback and up to 13 hours of web usage, the 15-inch device boasts a massive 22 hours of video playback and up to 15 hours of web usage.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 Copilot Plus

In comparison, the Surface Pro 11 offers up to 14 hours of video playback and up to 11 hours of web usage. Of course, we’ll need to run our usual array of battery tests to find out the results for ourselves.

The Surface Pro 11 is available with more screen choices

The OLED HDR screen is available with the Surface Pro 11 which runs on the Snapdragon X Elite processor, otherwise the screen is an LCD HDR display. The OLED screen has a contrast ratio of 1M:1 whereas the LCD screen has a lower contrast ratio of 1200:1, which should mean the OLED will produce deeper blacks and an overall better picture quality.

Both Surface Laptop 7s instead have support HDR which promises to deliver richer blacks, crisper whites and vibrant colours.

The Surface Pro has an OLED display

Regardless of the size or processor, all Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 are optimised with PixelSense Flow, Microsoft’s technology for multi-touchscreen computers.

Both have the same starting RRP

The Surface Pro 11 and 13.8-inch Surface Laptop 7 have a starting RRP of £1049/$999, with the 15-inch Laptop 7 starting at £1349/$1299. All devices are available for pre-order now and are set to be available in the middle of June 2024.

As mentioned above, the Surface Pro 11 is shipped with just the tablet and doesn’t include any extra accessories, such as a keyboard or pen but judging by our experience with other Surface devices, you’ll